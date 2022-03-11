Read news from:
UKRAINE

Spain to send more weapons to Ukraine

The Spanish government on Friday said it would send a new shipment of weapons to Ukraine in light of the ongoing Russian invasion, without detailing what would be supplied after an initial dispatch of grenade launchers, machine guns and ammo.

Published: 11 March 2022 14:56 CET
Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces examine new armament, including NLAW anti-tank systems and other portable anti-tank grenade launchers, in Kyiv on March 9, 2022, amid the ongoing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV / AFP)

Asked about the nature of the new shipment to Kyiv, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, refused to give specifics.

But he insisted it was “to help Ukraine and its army defend its independence, its sovereignty and above all to protect defenceless civilians”.

“If we really want to help Ukraine… the less we speak about weapons, what type and where they’re coming from, the better,” he told Spain’s TVE public television.

Defence Minister Margarita Robles said late Thursday Spain would send a second delivery “in the coming days”.

“We have already sent a first consignment and depending on how circumstances evolve, we will send another in the next few days with one aim: so Ukraine’s citizens can protect and legitimately defend themselves against this terrible invasion by Russia,” she told Telecinco TV channel.

Despite the reservations of his hard-left coalition ally Podemos, Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez last week said Spain would send “the Ukrainian resistance offensive military hardware”.

Robles later said that the hardware, which was delivered by plane to the border between Ukraine and Poland, comprised 1,370 grenade launchers, 700,000 rounds of ammunition and an unspecified number of light machine guns.

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell on Friday suggested that the bloc double its funding for military aid to Ukraine, raising it to 1 billion euros ($1.1billion) to help it battle Russia’s invasion.

Russia’s military incursion into Ukraine, now in its third week, has seen Western countries sharply increase supplies of military aid to their pro-Western ally.

But Russia’s top diplomat Sergei Lavrov has denounced the European Union and other countries for acting “dangerously” in supplying arms to Ukraine.

UKRAINE

Four lions evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Spain

Six lions evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, including one rescued from a nightclub, have arrived at two animal shelters in Spain and Belgium, the shelters said on Thursday.

Published: 11 March 2022 11:17 CET
The lions, along with six tigers, two wild cats and a wild dog, arrived last week at a zoo in Poland by truck from a refuge near Kyiv following a two-day odyssey skirting battle frontlines.

Four of the lions and the wild dog were taken in on Wednesday by a rescue centre in Alicante in eastern Spain run by Dutch animal welfare charity AAP, the group said in a statement.

The lions had been living at a shelter near Kyiv after being rescued from “dire” circumstances, with one called Gyz kept in a “small cage in a shopping centre”.

Another lion called Flori was kept as a pet in a small apartment where it was fed cat food while another named Nila was rescued from a nightclub where it was kept to “entertain customers”.

The lions were transported 2,700 from Ukraine to Spain. Handout: Animal Advocacy and Protection/AFP

“It will be a challenge to improve their fragile health, step by step, through an adequate diet, exercise and rest,” the statement added.

Two other lions named Tsar and Jamil were taken in on Wednesday by the Natuurhulpcentrum shelter in the province of Limburg in eastern Belgium, the group said on Facebook.

The animals will remain in quarantine for three months, it added.

The remaining animals — the six tigers and two wild cats — have so far remained at the zoo in Poznan in western Poland.

The truck which drove nearly 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) to the Polish border came face to face with Russian tanks at one point, and had to avoid the Zhytomyr region, which the invading Russian forces have bombarded, a zoo spokesman said.

At the border, the animals were transferred to a Polish truck while the Ukrainian driver returned home to his children.

 
