UKRAINE

Four lions evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Spain

Six lions evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, including one rescued from a nightclub, have arrived at two animal shelters in Spain and Belgium, the shelters said on Thursday.

Published: 11 March 2022 11:17 CET
The lions had been living at a shelter near Kyiv after being rescued from "dire" circumstances. Photo: Handout AAP - Animal Advocacy and Protection/AFP

The lions, along with six tigers, two wild cats and a wild dog, arrived last week at a zoo in Poland by truck from a refuge near Kyiv following a two-day odyssey skirting battle frontlines.

Four of the lions and the wild dog were taken in on Wednesday by a rescue centre in Alicante in eastern Spain run by Dutch animal welfare charity AAP, the group said in a statement.

The lions had been living at a shelter near Kyiv after being rescued from “dire” circumstances, with one called Gyz kept in a “small cage in a shopping centre”.

Another lion called Flori was kept as a pet in a small apartment where it was fed cat food while another named Nila was rescued from a nightclub where it was kept to “entertain customers”.

The lions were transported 2,700 from Ukraine to Spain. Handout: Animal Advocacy and Protection/AFP

“It will be a challenge to improve their fragile health, step by step, through an adequate diet, exercise and rest,” the statement added.

Two other lions named Tsar and Jamil were taken in on Wednesday by the Natuurhulpcentrum shelter in the province of Limburg in eastern Belgium, the group said on Facebook.

The animals will remain in quarantine for three months, it added.

The remaining animals — the six tigers and two wild cats — have so far remained at the zoo in Poznan in western Poland.

The truck which drove nearly 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) to the Polish border came face to face with Russian tanks at one point, and had to avoid the Zhytomyr region, which the invading Russian forces have bombarded, a zoo spokesman said.

At the border, the animals were transferred to a Polish truck while the Ukrainian driver returned home to his children.

 

ECONOMY

Spain’s steel plants close over soaring energy prices

Acerinox became the latest steel producer to halt operations in Spain on Thursday due to surging energy prices caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Published: 10 March 2022 13:50 CET
A union source at the Spanish stainless steel maker told AFP the firm had halted production at its plant in Cadiz in the southern Andalusia region due to soaring electricity prices.

Electricity prices have hit record highs in recent days on the Spanish wholesale market, forcing Acerinox to push through plans to furlough all of its 1,800 staff at the Cádiz plant, he said.

The unions, he said, were currently in talks with management to “negotiate the terms” of the so-called ERTE furlough scheme.

The move came after a year in which the steelmaker’s net profits soared to a record €572 million on surging global demand.

Earlier this week two ArcelorMittal factories, both in the northern Basque Country, halted production over surging energy prices, a spokesman for the global steel giant told AFP.

One plant located in Olaberria, with a 400-strong workforce, shut down for 15 hours on Tuesday due to “high electricity prices” which are weighing on production costs.

It resumed operations on Wednesday “but only intermittently” during off-peak hours when electricity prices were lower, he said.

The group decided not to resume activity at a second factory with a 200-strong workforce in Sestao where operations had been due to resume Sunday after being idle for four days.

A truck is seen at ArcelorMittal steel company in the Spanish Basque city of Olaberria on March 10th, 2022. Several steel plants have halted operations in Spain due to surging energy prices caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

“We’re following the price closely every day but we still don’t know how long this situation of exorbitant prices is going to last,” he said.

According to another industry source, “other steel plants” have also decided to halt production for several days, such as the Spanish group Megasa.

Madrid has for months urged its European partners to change the mechanism which couples electricity prices to the gas market but its pleas have so far fallen on deaf ears, despite support from Paris.

But since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, positions have shifted with the question of electricity prices to be discussed at a two-day EU summit at Versailles near Paris which began on Thursday.

In a statement, Fernando Soto, head of AEGE, which represents energy-intensive companies, urged the Spanish government to introduce “emergency measures”.

“Energy-intensive industries in Spain are suffering from the rising costs of electricity supplies” which have reached levels “never before seen in our market,” he said on Wednesday, warning the sector’s activity was “at serious risk”.

