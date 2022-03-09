For members
WORKING IN SPAIN
Why does my salary vary between months in Spain if I’m a contract employee?
If you’re employed by a company in Spain, you may have noticed that what you get paid each month is sometimes higher and other times lower. Here's why this happens and how you can understand it better.
Published: 10 March 2022 09:18 CET
If at the beginning of the year you received a raise, had a baby or opened a pension plan, it may mean that the tax withheld from your company will go up or down. Photo: StartupStockPhotos/Pixabay
WORKING IN SPAIN
How to set up an online shop in Spain
E-commerce in Spain is growing with more online shoppers than ever. If you want to get in on the action, here's everything you need to know, from how to set one up, to the online rules you need to follow and your tax implications.
Published: 4 March 2022 10:49 CET
