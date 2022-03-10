Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 STATS

Spain to stop counting Covid infections except for serious cases

Spain’s Health Ministry on Thursday announced it will stop keeping count of all Covid-19 infections in the country, with the exception of serious cases and those affecting vulnerable people.

Published: 10 March 2022 17:08 CET
Spain to stop counting Covid infections except for serious cases
Spanish health authorities had previously announced that they wanted to start monitoring the pandemic in a similar way to seasonal flu. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

It’s a decision that’s been in the pipeline for some time and one which will effectively mean that the national infection rate, one of the key epidemiological indicators up to now, will no longer be used to evaluate the state of the pandemic in Spain. 

On Thursday March 10th, Spain’s Interterritorial National Health Council (CISNS) announced that it will soon begin a transition towards not counting each and every new Covid-19 infection there is, and focus instead on monitoring high-risk groups and serious coronavirus cases. 

With such high vaccination rates in the country and a dominant Omicron variant that’s proven less lethal than previous strains, the national and regional health representatives that make up CISNS have seen little sense in continuing with the exhaustive surveillance system that’s been in place for the past two years.

Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias has not yet specified when the change in surveillance will come into effect, but details are expected soon.

According to Darias, the transitional system will still be “capable of detecting increases in Covid incidence among the general population” and will allow for “the early detection of new variants and measures of vaccine effectiveness”.

The Health Minister already confirmed last week that instead of daily infection and vaccination reports as has been the case until now, there will only be two a week going forward.

However, given the latest announcement, such reports will not include mild or asymptomatic cases that citizens report to their local health centres. 

Back in mid-January, Spanish health authorities announced that they wanted to start monitoring the pandemic in a similar way to seasonal flu and serve as an example to the rest of the world of what reclassifying Covid would mean.

This process is being described as the gripalización (influenza-tion) of the pandemic, whereas others are calling for Spain’s general health system to be covidizado (‘covisized’), two newly coined terms which describe different ways to adapt to a post-pandemic world.

In the end, other European countries have been faster to remove all Covid restrictions and treat Covid like an endemic virus, but Spain is now taking small steps towards easing its outdated coronavirus rulebook. 

There had been hopes that the Interterritorial National Health Council meeting held in Zaragoza on Thursday would also lead to a decision on the end of rule for face masks in indoor settings, but no announcement has yet been made on this. 

READ ALSO:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 STATS

Spain’s Covid death toll passes 100,000

More than 100,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Spain, health ministry figures showed on Wednesday as the country emerged from a sixth wave of the pandemic.

Published: 3 March 2022 09:01 CET
Spain's Covid death toll passes 100,000

Spain passed the grim milestone some two years after the pandemic took hold, with official figures showing 154 people had died since Tuesday, raising the overall death toll to 100,037.

Spain detected its first case of coronavirus on January 31, 2020 in a German tourist visiting the Canary Islands and since then it has diagnosed 11,054,888 infections, of which 18,803 in the past 24 hours.

When the pandemic first took hold, Spain was badly hit, imposing one of the world’s strictest lockdowns where no one was allowed out for walks or exercise for six weeks until the government began slowly easing the rules, first for children.

At the end of 2020, the Spanish authorities began a rapid vaccination campaign, becoming one of the global frontrunners with more than 91 percent of the population over the age of 12 now fully vaccinated.

Despite high vaccination rates, Covid cases exploded over Christmas, with Spain’s daily infections hitting a record of nearly 180,000, giving it one of Europe’s highest incidence rates.

But case numbers have plunged in recent weeks, with many regions dropping extra restrictions put in place to tackle Omicron and the government dropping the mandatory use of face masks outdoors, a measure reimposed just before Christmas.

READ ALSO: 

SHOW COMMENTS