FOOD & DRINK

Spain’s supermarkets ration sunflower oil over Ukraine war

Spanish supermarkets began rationing the sale of sunflower oil on Tuesday to stop customers stockpiling over shortage fears due to Russia's invasion of key supplier Ukraine.

Published: 9 March 2022 09:01 CET
Mercadona, Spain's largest supermarket chain, IS also limiting purchases to five litres per customer, it said on its website. (Photo by YURI CORTEZ / AFP)

“Owing to the situation in Ukraine, there are some problems with the supply of sunflower oil. For this reason, purchases are limited to three one-litre bottles or one five-litre bottle per customer per day. Our apologies,” said a sign in the window of various Madrid supermarkets owned by El Corte Inglés.

Mercadona, Spain’s largest supermarket chain, was also limiting purchases to five litres per customer, it said on its website.

Such limits were introduced as a result of “unusual customer behaviour” with some rushing to purchase sunflower oil which had created an “abnormal” level of demand, said ASEDAS, which represents Spanish supermarkets and food distributors.

Some customers were seeking to stock up ahead of possible shortages given that Ukraine supplies half of the world’s sunflower oil, or 14 percent of global vegetable oil supplies, analysts say.

Battling a massive Russian invasion which began on February 24, Ukraine on Sunday introduced a string of export restrictions, meaning a license is now required by the authorities for the export of certain agricultural products, including sunflower oil.

“For now, there is no problem with shortages,” said Primitivo Fernández, head of Anierac, the association representing Spain’s edible oil industry.

But if the conflict continued, “it is likely there could be some problems getting hold of oils that originate from the whole Black Sea area, not only Ukraine,” he told AFP.

Famous for its far-reaching sunflower fields, Ukraine is the world’s top producer of both oilseeds and sunflower oil.

UKRAINE

Spain opens probe into ‘serious violations’ by Russia in Ukraine

The Spanish public prosecutor's office said Tuesday it had opened a probe into possible "serious violations of international humanitarian law by Russia in Ukraine", as accusations of war crimes during Putin's invasion mount up.

Published: 8 March 2022 16:12 CET
The aim is to “determine the criminal nature” of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the office said in a statement, just hours after Germany’s federal prosecutors opened a similar probe.

“The aggression suffered by the sovereign nation of Ukraine is an unjustified act of war that is not covered by any international regulations,” the Spanish prosecutor’s office said.

It has resulted in “serious violations of international humanitarian law,” it added.

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague announced last week that he was going ahead with an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine since Moscow’s invasion on February 24th.

Earlier on Tuesday, Germany’s federal prosecutor said it had opened a probe into suspected war crimes by Russian troops since the invasion.

Like Germany, Spain has repeatedly prosecuted atrocities committed abroad using the legal principle of universal jurisdiction.

This doctrine allows countries to try people for crimes of exceptional gravity, including war crimes and genocide, even if they were committed in a different country.

Russia has come under intense criticism for its assault on Ukrainian cities, in operations that Kyiv and Western governments say have included attacks on schools, hospitals and residential blocks.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that Washington has seen “very credible reports” that Russia has committed war crimes during its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia calls its actions – which have triggered the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two – a “special military operation”.

More than two million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion, according to the latest data from the United Nations Refugee Agency.

