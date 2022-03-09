For members
DRIVING IN SPAIN
MAP: The trick to find out where Spain’s invisible speed cameras are
Did you know there's a legal way to find out where Spain's so-called invisible speed cameras are located in order to avoid hefty traffic fines?
Published: 9 March 2022 16:19 CET
Using a phone app to have an approximate idea of where as speed camera is located is legal in Spain. Photo: Lynda Sanchez/Pixabay
MONEY
11 ways to cut costs as Spain’s electricity rates beat all-time price records
War in Ukraine has pushed electricity prices in Spain to the highest rate on record - €544 per megawatt hour (MWh). Here are 11 ways to cut down on consumption and therefore your energy bills during this period of extreme market volatility.
Published: 7 March 2022 17:14 CET
