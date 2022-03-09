Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

ENERGY

Is Spain ready to be the EU’s main natural gas supplier?

The EU believes Spain can play a pivotal role in reducing Europe’s dependence on Russian gas, but is the Spanish energy infrastructure ready to meet such demands?

Published: 9 March 2022 11:05 CET
Is Spain ready to be the EU's main natural gas supplier?
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (R) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as she arrives for their meeting at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid on March 5th, 2022. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

During an official visit to Madrid last Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed the “important role” Spain could play in reducing the EU’s dependence on gas from Russia. 

“We have to free ourselves from Russian gas, oil and coal,” the EC president stressed, as the lack of natural resources means the EU has to import 40 percent of the energy it consumes.

Von der Leyen wants to entrust this responsibility to Pedro Sánchez’s government because Spain is the country with the largest gas storage and regasification capacity in Europe.

According to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), which is made up of 67 companies in 26 European countries including the United Kingdom, 35 percent of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage capacity in the EU and the UK is in Spain. 

Spain’s LNG storage capacity of 3.31 million cubic metres is higher than the United Kingdom’s 2.09 million (22 percent of the total), France 1.35 million (14 percent), Belgium’s 0.56 million (6 percent) and Italy 0.54 million (5 percent).

Spain ranks 93rd in the world for natural gas reserves and therefore imports 99 percent of its natural gas from ten different countries, which gives the Spanish gas system a high supply capacity. 

Most of it comes from Algeria (44 percent), and only 10.5 percent from Russia.

There are three main underground gas storage centres in Spain located in strategic positions in the north and centre of the country.

According to Spain’s national gas grid operator Enagás, 58 percent of this gas reaches Spain by gas pipeline while the remaining 42 percent does so in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG) that is transported by ships at 160 degrees below zero in methane tankers.

This gas in a liquid state is unloaded at different plants and through a regasification process the temperature is increased so that it passes into a gaseous state in order for it to be injected into gas pipelines for transportation.

Spain is also at the forefront in Europe when it comes to regasification capacity.

Its infrastructure accounts for 27 percent of all the regasification capacity of GIE countries, with the UK again in second place with 22 percent of the total and France in third with 17 percent. 

Enagás has four regasification plants in Barcelona, ​​Cartagena (Murcia), Huelva and Gijón, the latter not yet operational.

All this evidence suggests Spain can be in a position to help Europe free itself from Russia’s energy grip, but are there any obstacles that could prevent it from happening? 

In 2021, Spain imported 44 percent of its natural gas from Algeria. (Photo by AFP)

What problems could Spain face in supplying natural gas to the EU?

The main issue that would have to be solved is the lack of existing gas pipeline connections between Spain and the rest of mainland Europe. 

This could potentially cause a bottleneck at the Pyrenees.

The Midcast gasoduct, a gas pipeline project that was put on hold due to objections by Spanish and French regulators, may have to be resumed. 

Spain’s Minister for the Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera on Monday March 9th said her government is willing to kick-start the project in Catalonia, as long as the EU covers the cost.  

“Spain’s regasification and gas storage capacity is so large that it makes sense that it could also be beneficial for our European neighbours and for their security of supply,” Ribera acknowledged.

Despite this enormous capacity, in late 2021 Enagás reported that the country’s underground gas storage centres were 82 percent full already, which calls into question just how much more natural gas Spain could store for the gargantuan task of supplying 450 million EU citizens.

Much of this gas supply to the EU would also depend on Algeria, and the ongoing diplomatic spat between the north African nation and its neighbour Morocco has resulted in Spain being sandwiched in the middle. 

This resulted in Algeria temporarily cutting gas supplies to Spain last year (the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline passes through Morocco), so it could prove troublesome in future. 

Fortunately however, the other route is the Medgaz gas pipeline, through which Algeria sends gas directly to the Spanish mainland. Its capacity has now been increased and an extension of the gasoduct is about to become fully operational.

The question that remains is whether Spain will be able to rise to the challenge, and in doing so, increase its influence within the EU, diversify its economy and create new jobs.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

MONEY

11 ways to cut costs as Spain’s electricity rates beat all-time price records

War in Ukraine has pushed electricity prices in Spain to the highest rate on record - €544 per megawatt hour (MWh). Here are 11 ways to cut down on consumption and therefore your energy bills during this period of extreme market volatility.

Published: 7 March 2022 17:14 CET
11 ways to cut costs as Spain's electricity rates beat all-time price records

The price of electricity in Spain’s wholesale market has been set at €544.98 per megawatt hour for Tuesday March 8th 2022, a €100 rise in just 24 hours and an all-time record for Spain’s energy sector.

Between 7pm and 8pm on Tuesday, Spaniards will pay €700/MWh for electricity, truly outlandish rates.

A year ago, the average price per megawatt hour was just €45.44, although over the course of 2021 the price did first double and then quadruple that rate as the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation, adverse weather and a volatile natural gas market all formed the perfect storm for consumers.

And yet, those sky-high rates pale in comparison with what people in Spain now have to pay, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine proving to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

The same is now happening in Germany, France and Italy (although not quite to the same extent as in Spain), increasing pressure on Brussels to find ways for the EU’s natural gas and electricity markets to not be so closely aligned.

To be clear, the record €544.98 megawatt hour (MWh) rate does not mean that every person’s monthly electricity bill in Spain is going to be in the thousands of euros (for interest’s sake, the average Spanish household consumes 0.0099 megawatt hour).

But you are likely to pay more. Over the course of 2021, people in Spain paid an average of €949 in electricity compared to €675 in 2020.

So the forecast under the current climate of war and global energy crises will mean your monthly bill could easily rise by €20 or €30, perhaps higher.

To help you counteract this spike in electricity rates in Spain, here are 11 tips that can help you reduce consumption and thus costs during this period of extreme market volatility.

Familiarise yourself with Spain’s cheaper electricity times

It’s become more expensive to use electricity in the first part of the day from 10am – 2pm and in the evenings from 6pm – 10pm from Monday to Friday. 

The average times are between 8am – 10am, 2pm – 6pm and 10pm – midnight. 

The cheapest times will be in the early mornings on weekdays and all day on Saturday, Sunday, as well as national holidays.

Adapt your contracted power to your real needs

Those on an estimated energy tariff could switch their contract to one that only charges them for the electricity they actually use and need. Free power changes are allowed until May 31st, 2022. This must be requested through your energy provider.

Check the maximum power and usage data

Check on your energy provider’s website to find out your consumption data and adjust your contracted electricity accordingly. Spain’s National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) suggests that this could save you up to €16 per year by doing this alone.

Avoid too much usage all at once

Using more than one appliance or electrical device at the same time pushes up consumption. For example, if you use the oven, the kettle and the washing machine at the same time, you will pay a lot more on your bill than if you use them separately. The CNMC has also said that “the iron is one of the devices with the highest consumption. Avoiding turning on all devices at the same time can lead to savings of between €200 and €300 per year”.

Shift consumption to periods outside peak hours

If possible, change the times when you use the most electricity. For contracted power during the cheapest times, the price is actually 95 percent lower than in the highest period.

Avoid stand-by mode on devices

Keeping televisions, laptops and other electronics and appliances plugged in and in stand-by mode whilst not being used does add up in the long run. 

If you unplug or switch off the current to these devices this can result in reducing your electricity bill by up to 10 percent annually. 

Use LED bulbs and remember to switch the lights off

LED bulbs use up to 80 percent less electricity than regular bulbs. Even though they are more expensive, they last 12 times longer on average. 

The average annual saving on people’s electricity bills when replacing normal bulbs with LED ones was €14 per bulb in 2018, before Spain’s electricity rates skyrocketed.

And although it may seem obvious, remembering to switch off lights and prioritising natural light in sunny Spain is a no-brainer if you want to cut costs.

Wash your clothes at less hot temperatures

As a basic rule, washing machine programmes running at low temperatures consume less than those running at higher temperatures. For example, washing clothes at 40°C instead of 60°C saves up to 55 percent consumption.

Use your fridge efficiently

As with the washing machine and dishwasher, it is possible  to reduce electricity consumption  through the refrigerator if you adjust its temperature to around 5°C and the freezer temperature to -18°C .

 In the case of the freezer, it’s also important to defrost it regularly, since the accumulation of ice can increase consumption by up to 30 percent.

Reduce your spending on heating

First, keep in mind that electric heating can be up to five times more expensive than gas heating in Spain.

Remember also for each degree you put the heating up, consumption will increase by 7 percent, so try to put on a jumper instead of keeping your heating above 20 °C.

Don’t overdo it with the air conditioning

This may be a big ask for those who live in parts of Spain that get extremely hot during the summer months, but there are few ways to cut costs of this high-consumption device. 

Buy an air con machine with an inverter system rather than one without as they’re 40 percent more efficient, install it in a place that doesn’t receive direct sunlight, use blinds and sunshades to help to keep your home cool during the hot hours of the day, and when temperatures drop in the evening switch off your air conditioning and air your home instead.

SHOW COMMENTS