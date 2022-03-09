For members
ENERGY
Is Spain ready to be the EU’s main natural gas supplier?
The EU believes Spain can play a pivotal role in reducing Europe’s dependence on Russian gas, but is the Spanish energy infrastructure ready to meet such demands?
Published: 9 March 2022 11:05 CET
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (R) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as she arrives for their meeting at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid on March 5th, 2022. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)
MONEY
11 ways to cut costs as Spain’s electricity rates beat all-time price records
War in Ukraine has pushed electricity prices in Spain to the highest rate on record - €544 per megawatt hour (MWh). Here are 11 ways to cut down on consumption and therefore your energy bills during this period of extreme market volatility.
Published: 7 March 2022 17:14 CET
