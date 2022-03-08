Read news from:
Spanish expression of the day: ‘Para colmo’ 

If you want to learn to complain in Spanish, here is an expression you can use when you're at your wits' end. Do you know what “colmo” means?

Published: 8 March 2022 13:07 CET
Want to know how to say the last straw in Spanish? Photo: Engin Akyurt/Pixabay

We’re living through complicated times, where war, an ongoing pandemic and the rising cost of living all seem to be mounting up. 

But at least we can have a good old grumble about it, right?

If in Spanish you want to say to top it all off or to make matters worse, you say “para colmo” before mentioning what this undesirable cherry on the cake is.  

Examples:

Ha subido mucho el precio de la luz y de la gasolina y, para colmo, también el de los alimentos. 

Electricity and petrol prices have gone up a lot, and to make matters worse, also food prices.

Or

Está lloviendo a cántaros y, para colmo, tengo un pinchazo en la rueda.

It’s raining cats and dogs, and to top it off, I’ve got a flat tyre.

The noun (el) colmo isn’t used very often in Spanish on its own, but it means the peak, the rim, the brim of something. 

On the other hand, the expression el colmo de los colmos is very common and means the worst of the worst. 

Example:

Pagarle un pastón a un nutricionista para después comer hamburguesas todos los días es el colmo de los colmos. 

Paying a nutritionist a fortune to then eat hamburgers every day is the worst of the worst. 

It’s also traditional for some jokes in Spanish to start with the question ¿Cúal es el colmo de los colmos? to denote irony. 

Example:

¿Cúal es el colmo de los colmos? Que un mudo le diga a un sordo que un ciego les esta mirando.

What’s the worst of the worst? If a mute person tells a deaf person that a blind person is looking at them. 

Then there’s the verb colmar, which can mean to fulfil or meet (a target), to fill to the brim (of a glass) or reach the limit (usually patience), but again such uses aren’t very common in modern Spanish. 

But this does lead us to a fantastic Spanish expression that is used all the time in Spain – la gota que colmó el vaso – which in its most literal sense translates to ‘the drop the overfilled the glass’ but in reality has the same meaning as the ‘last straw’ or ‘the straw that broke the camel’s back’ in English. 

Example:

La invasión ilegal de Ucrania por parte de Putin fue la gota que colmó el vaso para el pueblo ruso.

Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine was the last straw for the Russian people.

Spanish Word of the Day: Guerra

As Russia begins its illegal invasion of Ukraine, we look at the Spanish word for war and all its different uses in Spanish. 

Published: 24 February 2022 13:54 CET
Guerra, pronounced with the quintessentially strong rolling R and without uttering the U, is the Spanish word for war or warfare. 

It’s actually of Germanic origin – from the old word werra – meaning disorder or fight (bellum is the word in Latin for war).

Examples:

La guerra acaba de empezar.

The war has just started.

Or

Yo no quiero ir a la guerra.

I don’t want to go to war.

Guerra can be used to name an armed conflict but also other situations such guerra de sexos (battle of the sexes), guerra de precios (price war), guerra psicológica (psychological warfare), consejo de guerra (court-martial), banda de guerra (military band).

The expression ‘a war to the death’ is una guerra sin cuartel, a battle cry is un grito de guerra, and if someone describes something as de antes de la guerra (from before the war) it means it’s ancient or outdated.

Interestingly, the word for warlike or relating to war in Spanish is bélico.

Examples:

Ha sido un conflicto bélico muy sangriento.

It’s been a very bloody military conflict.

or

Me gusta mucho el cine bélico.

I really like war films.

There are also some useful expressions with guerra in Spanish, such as dar guerra (to be a handful or cause trouble) or querer guerra (to look for a fight or to be on the prowl).

Examples:

El niño está dando guerra, si no le doy su juguete se pone a llorar.

The boy is being a handful, if I don’t give him his toy he starts crying. 

and

Ese tío quiere guerra. No deja de insultar a la gente.

That guy is looking for trouble. He won’t stop insulting people.

There are more uses of guerra in Spanish but we leave you with a slogan you’ve probably heard before which Spaniards have of course translated: Haz el amor, no la guerra (make love, not war). 

