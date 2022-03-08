Read news from:
Spain’s former king Juan Carlos to stay in UAE: royal family

Spain's former king Juan Carlos said he will stay in Abu Dhabi despite the closure of investigations into his financial dealings that led to his self-imposed exile in the UAE, the Spanish royal family announced on Monday.

Published: 8 March 2022 09:07 CET
Former Spanish king Juan Carlos I says he's "found peace" in In Abu Dhabi. (Photo by CLAUDIO REYES / AFP)

“For now, I prefer for personal reasons which concern nobody but myself, to continue residing in a permanent and stable manner in Abu Dhabi,” Juan Carlos wrote to his son, Spain’s reigning monarch Felipe VI, in a letter published by the royal family.

“It seems timely to me to consider my return to Spain, but not immediately,” Juan Carlos added, five days after Spain’s public prosecutor published its decision to drop all three investigations against him.

Juan Carlos went into self-imposed exile in the United Arab Emirates in 2020 amid the probes, which included allegations of possible illegal commissions linked to a high-speed rail project in Saudi Arabia that was awarded to a Spanish consortium in 2011.

While he was never charged with any crime, the probes tainted his reputation and that of the Spanish monarchy.

Felipe has taken steps to distance himself from his father, who abdicated from the Spanish throne in 2014.

In Abu Dhabi, Juan Carlos said he “found peace, in particular for this period of my life even though, naturally, I will frequently come back to Spain”.

Juan Carlos was previously celebrated as a key figure in Spain’s transition to democracy following the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

Spain’s courts shelve all probes into ex-king’s finances

Spanish prosecutors have dropped all investigations into the finances of former king Juan Carlos which prompted him to flee the country into exile in 2020, court documents showed Wednesday.

Published: 2 March 2022 18:28 CET
“The investigation.. does not, in the Prosecutor’s opinion, allow for any criminal action to be brought against His Majesty Juan Carlos,” said the legal document released by the public prosecutor’s office.

The move could pave the way for the 84-year-old former monarch to return from exile in the United Arab Emirates.

Since December 2018, prosecutors have opened three separate investigations into the former king’s finances but shelved all of them for reasons including “the lack of incriminating evidence, the statute of limitations, the inviolability of the head of state and tax regularisation” payments he made in recent years.

Lawyer Javier Sanchez-Junco, whose firm was representing the former royal, confirmed the decision, saying prosecutors had concluded that “in none of the cases.. did they find any wrongdoing that could be attributed to King Juan Carlos or conduct that could be subject to criminal prosecution”.

Investigators initially began probing his finances over possible illegal commissions linked to a high-speed rail project in Saudi Arabia that was awarded to a Spanish consortium in 2011.

The suspicions centre on $100 million (€87 million) that Saudi Arabia’s late King Abdullah deposited into a Swiss bank account in 2008, to which Juan Carlos had access.

But the public prosecutor’s office said investigators “had not been able to establish, even indirectly, any link between the aforementioned payment.. and the awarding of a construction contract for a high-speed railway line in Saudi Arabia”.

Swiss prosecutors had also opened a probe into the same issue in 2018 but dropped the case in December for lack of evidence.

