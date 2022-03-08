Read news from:
UKRAINE

Spain opens probe into ‘serious violations’ by Russia in Ukraine

The Spanish public prosecutor's office said Tuesday it had opened a probe into possible "serious violations of international humanitarian law by Russia in Ukraine", as accusations of war crimes during Putin's invasion mount up.

Published: 8 March 2022 16:12 CET
A father puts his hand on the window as he says goodbye to his daughter in front of an evacuation train at the central train station in Odessa on March 7th, 2022. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP)

The aim is to “determine the criminal nature” of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the office said in a statement, just hours after Germany’s federal prosecutors opened a similar probe.

“The aggression suffered by the sovereign nation of Ukraine is an unjustified act of war that is not covered by any international regulations,” the Spanish prosecutor’s office said.

It has resulted in “serious violations of international humanitarian law,” it added.

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague announced last week that he was going ahead with an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine since Moscow’s invasion on February 24th.

Earlier on Tuesday, Germany’s federal prosecutor said it had opened a probe into suspected war crimes by Russian troops since the invasion.

Like Germany, Spain has repeatedly prosecuted atrocities committed abroad using the legal principle of universal jurisdiction.

This doctrine allows countries to try people for crimes of exceptional gravity, including war crimes and genocide, even if they were committed in a different country.

Russia has come under intense criticism for its assault on Ukrainian cities, in operations that Kyiv and Western governments say have included attacks on schools, hospitals and residential blocks.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that Washington has seen “very credible reports” that Russia has committed war crimes during its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia calls its actions – which have triggered the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two – a “special military operation”.

More than two million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion, according to the latest data from the United Nations Refugee Agency.

UKRAINE

Spain’s RTVE and EFE suspend reporting in Russia

Spanish news agency EFE and public broadcaster Radio Televisión Española (RTVE) said Saturday they were suspending their reporting activities in Russia after Moscow moved to impose jail terms on media publishing "false information" about the military.

Published: 6 March 2022 12:38 CET
“The EFE agency decided to temporarily suspend its reporting activity in Russia from today,” the agency said on its website, citing the new law.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed into law a bill introducing jail terms of up to 15 years for “fake news” about the army.

He also signed a bill that would allow fines or jail terms of up to three years for calling for sanctions against Russia.

“It’s the first time since 1970, the date EFE opened its permanent office in Moscow, that the agency sees itself forced to suspend the work of its journalists accredited in the Russian capital,” the news agency said.

“The EFE agency deeply regrets this serious attack on freedom of expression, an obvious attempt by the Kremlin to hide the truth from public opinion,” EFE President Gabriela Canas said.

RTVE on Saturday also announced it would “temporarily” stop reporting from Russia due to the same law.

Foreign media including the UK’s BBC, Canada’s CBC/Radio-Canada, Germany’s ARD and ZDF, Bloomberg News, US channels CNN and CBS and Italian broadcaster RAI have all taken similar steps.

