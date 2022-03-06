Spain’s RTVE and EFE suspend reporting in Russia

“The EFE agency decided to temporarily suspend its reporting activity in Russia from today,” the agency said on its website, citing the new law.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed into law a bill introducing jail terms of up to 15 years for “fake news” about the army.
He also signed a bill that would allow fines or jail terms of up to three years for calling for sanctions against Russia.
“It’s the first time since 1970, the date EFE opened its permanent office in Moscow, that the agency sees itself forced to suspend the work of its journalists accredited in the Russian capital,” the news agency said.
“The EFE agency deeply regrets this serious attack on freedom of expression, an obvious attempt by the Kremlin to hide the truth from public opinion,” EFE President Gabriela Canas said.
RTVE on Saturday also announced it would “temporarily” stop reporting from Russia due to the same law.
Foreign media including the UK’s BBC, Canada’s CBC/Radio-Canada, Germany’s ARD and ZDF, Bloomberg News, US channels CNN and CBS and Italian broadcaster RAI have all taken similar steps.
