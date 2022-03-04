For members
WORKING IN SPAIN
How to set up an online shop in Spain
E-commerce in Spain is growing with more online shoppers than ever. If you want to get in on the action, here's everything you need to know, from how to set one up, to the online rules you need to follow and your tax implications.
Published: 4 March 2022 10:49 CET
Many online shoppers in Spain continue to buy products from abroad even though they would prefer to purchase them from Spanish online businesses. (Photo by JOSEP LAGO / AFP)
UKRAINE
The products that are more expensive than ever in Spain due to the war in Ukraine
Supply chain problems, energy price rises and raw material costs are pushing up the price of several essential products in Spain. Here's how the war in Ukraine could impact your food shop.
Published: 4 March 2022 09:01 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments