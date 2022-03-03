Read news from:
How a top Spanish chef has rushed to Ukraine to feed refugees

José Andrés, a Spanish chef based in the United States, is leading a massive effort to provide meals for Ukrainians in need.

Published: 3 March 2022 16:10 CET
Andrés, whose World Central Kitchen has set up disaster response kitchens to feed people in Puerto Rico, Indonesia, Mozambique, Guatemala, among other countries, is now helping to feed thousands on the border with Ukraine. (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / Getty Images via AFP)

The 52-year-old chef has been based in the US since 1991, where he runs several restaurants with his group ThinkFoodGroup and has become one of America’s most famous cooks.

However, he is best known for his humanitarian work. Through his nonprofit World Central Kitchen, Spanish chef José Andrés is serving thousands of fresh meals to Ukrainian families.

In Poland, the chef and his team were among the first to arrive to feed the thousands of refugees fleeing the war, providing them with cups of tea and chicken and vegetable soup.

“Hot meal distribution today in Ukraine at the Rava-Ruska border!,” Andrés said in a tweet on Monday. “Huge lines as people wait to enter Poland.”

World Central Kitchen said it provided 4,000 meals in 18 hours to people in Medyka, Poland.

The organisation is partnering with Caritas nuns to serve food to refugees, as well as several other organisations, restaurants and bakeries around Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

“Any Ukranian chefs that want to join World Central Kitchen #ChefsforUkraine and help us feed their own people, we are ready to take care of them, we need them,” Andrés posted in a tweet on Saturday. 

The organisation is now present in several Ukranian cities including Kharkiv, where one kitchen was only 500 metres from where a missile hit on Tuesday. “Everyone is okay and they are still cooking, sometimes without lights and hearing the attacking planes overhead,” Andrés wrote.

Andrés founded World Central Kitchen in 2010, after an earthquake devastated Haiti, and has been busy ever since. The non-profit prepared nearly 4 million meals for residents of Puerto Rico in the wake of hurricane Maria in 2017. During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Andrés turned his New York City and Washington, D.C. restaurants into takeaway kitchens where meals cost $10 but diners were encouraged to pay what they could afford.

In 2017 Andrés also made headlines when he was sued by the Trump Organisation, after he refused to work at the company’s new Washington hotel.

He was included in TIME magazine’s list of 100 most influential people in 2018 and was even nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize the following year.

Andrés was born in the town of Mieres in Asturias. After going to culinary school in Barcelona, he worked at Ferran Adrià’s restaurant El Bulli. He arrived in New York City at the age of 21, and moved to Washington D.C. to start a Spanish restaurant called Jaleo, which helped popularise tapas in the U.S.

Last year he received the Princesa de Asturias de la Concordia award for his humanitarian work.

How Spain plans to lessen the economic impact of the war in Ukraine

The Spanish government announced a package of measures on Wednesday to protect the country's economy from the consequences of the war in Ukraine, with everything from jobs to energy rates covered.

Published: 3 March 2022 13:08 CET
In a speech in parliament, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced a series of measures on a national and European level to prepare for the consequences of the EU’s harsh economic sanctions imposed on Russia, as well as its shipment of weapons to Ukraine.

The conflict will have an impact on Spains exports, investment and tourism, as well as an increase in electricity bills. 

“It is very likely that energy prices remain high and volatile in the future, directly impacting the consumer price index and the purchasing power and wellbeing of our compatriots,” Sanchez said.

“The result will be an economic slowdown in our country and in Europe, and less investment at a key moment for Europe as we consolidate the recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.”

READ ALSO: How Spain could be impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Energy prices

In order to ease the costs on households and businesses, Sánchez said he would extend a series of tax breaks on energy until June 30th.

These include the social energy tariffs (bono social de electricidad) a government programme to reduce energy poverty) which gives  vulnerable groups a 60 per cent discount on electricity and a 70 per cent discount to severely vulnerable groups. Tax breaks on value added tax on electricity, electricity production tax and special electricity tax will also be extended.

Sánchez also encouraged regional governments to “protect the most vulnerable” in the next Conference of regional presidents, which is to be held on the Canary island of La Palma on March 13th.

Additional renewable energy investment

In order to increase renewables generation capacity, Sánchez announced the government would dedicate another €1 billion to a plan backed by EU recovery funds to boost production and storage of renewable energy.

Furlough and measures for tourism and agriculture

Regarding employment, the Spanish government will accelerate the implementation of the new ERTE furlough scheme, in anticipation of temporary shortages, increased costs or reduced demand in certain sectors.

The government will also increase the promotion of the most exposed tourist destinations in this crisis, those where tourism from Russia is significant, such as Andalusia and Catalonia.

Regarding agriculture, Spain will ask the European Commission to use all means to facilitate the supply of grains and oilseeds to farmers. “If necessary, we will also ask for more support from the Common Organisation of Agricultural Markets,” Sánchez said.

Joint gas purchases in Europe and decoupling gas from electricity

Sanchez explained that the energy impact in Spain will be “more limited” than in other European countries, since imports from Russia account for only 4.6 percent of oil and 8 percent of gas.

The European Commission has already announced the adoption of measures proposed by Spain, such as joint purchases of gas and the creation of strategic reserves between various countries.

The Spanish government will also advocate for the adaptation of the fiscal rules, to push for the Covid-19 recovery.

Finally, Spain will promote in the EU and in the OECD the declaration of Russia as a tax haven, including that country in the black list of tax havens.

