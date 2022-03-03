Read news from:
UKRAINE

EU countries agree to lift visa rules for Ukrainians fleeing war

EU countries have agreed to grant Ukrainians fleeing the war immediate leave to stay in the Bloc without a visa for one year, which can be extended if necessary.

Published: 3 March 2022 17:35 CET
Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

A special meeting of European interior ministers on Thursday agreed to apply a little-used measure known as the Temporary Protection Directive to any Ukrainians who want to come to an EU country.

The 90-day rule has been in place for Ukrainians since 2017, and this allows them to enter any EU or Schengen zone country without a visa and stay there for up to 90 days, but until now what happens on day 91 had been unclear.

The activation of the Temporary Protection Directive means that any Ukrainian citizen can stay within the EU or Schengen zone for a year without having to apply for a visa or make a claim for asylum.

During that time they will be permitted to work and children can access education.

The status applies immediately and covers both Ukrainians who have already arrived and those who come in the days or weeks to come.

After the meeting, EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson tweeted: “Historic decision – the EU will give temporary protection to those fleeing the war in Ukraine. The EU stands united to save lives!” 

The measure was welcomed by the interior ministers of countries including France and Sweden.

Anders Ygeman, Sweden’s Minister for Integration and Migration, said: “This is an act of solidarity with Ukraine – that the EU supports those who flee the horrors of war caused by Russia.”

The Directive gives Ukrainians a similar status to that of someone who has been granted asylum, but different countries have different rules on requirements for registering residency. 

The UN High Commission for Refugees estimates that 1 million Ukrainians have already left the country and this number is expected to increase in the coming days as Russia intensifies their attacks. 

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, speaking on Sunday, said: “We welcome with open arms those Ukrainians who have to flee from Putin’s bombs and I am proud of the warm welcome that Europeans have given them.

“We are mobilising every effort and every euro to support our Eastern Member States – to host and take care of these refugees.”

UKRAINE

How a top Spanish chef has rushed to Ukraine to feed refugees

José Andrés, a Spanish chef based in the United States, is leading a massive effort to provide meals for Ukrainians in need.

Published: 3 March 2022 16:10 CET
How a top Spanish chef has rushed to Ukraine to feed refugees

The 52-year-old chef has been based in the US since 1991, where he runs several restaurants with his group ThinkFoodGroup and has become one of America’s most famous cooks.

However, he is best known for his humanitarian work. Through his nonprofit World Central Kitchen, Spanish chef José Andrés is serving thousands of fresh meals to Ukrainian families.

In Poland, the chef and his team were among the first to arrive to feed the thousands of refugees fleeing the war, providing them with cups of tea and chicken and vegetable soup.

“Hot meal distribution today in Ukraine at the Rava-Ruska border!,” Andrés said in a tweet on Monday. “Huge lines as people wait to enter Poland.”

World Central Kitchen said it provided 4,000 meals in 18 hours to people in Medyka, Poland.

The organisation is partnering with Caritas nuns to serve food to refugees, as well as several other organisations, restaurants and bakeries around Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

“Any Ukranian chefs that want to join World Central Kitchen #ChefsforUkraine and help us feed their own people, we are ready to take care of them, we need them,” Andrés posted in a tweet on Saturday. 

The organisation is now present in several Ukranian cities including Kharkiv, where one kitchen was only 500 metres from where a missile hit on Tuesday. “Everyone is okay and they are still cooking, sometimes without lights and hearing the attacking planes overhead,” Andrés wrote.

Andrés founded World Central Kitchen in 2010, after an earthquake devastated Haiti, and has been busy ever since. The non-profit prepared nearly 4 million meals for residents of Puerto Rico in the wake of hurricane Maria in 2017. During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Andrés turned his New York City and Washington, D.C. restaurants into takeaway kitchens where meals cost $10 but diners were encouraged to pay what they could afford.

In 2017 Andrés also made headlines when he was sued by the Trump Organisation, after he refused to work at the company’s new Washington hotel.

He was included in TIME magazine’s list of 100 most influential people in 2018 and was even nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize the following year.

Andrés was born in the town of Mieres in Asturias. After going to culinary school in Barcelona, he worked at Ferran Adrià’s restaurant El Bulli. He arrived in New York City at the age of 21, and moved to Washington D.C. to start a Spanish restaurant called Jaleo, which helped popularise tapas in the U.S.

Last year he received the Princesa de Asturias de la Concordia award for his humanitarian work.

