Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ROYALTY

Spain’s courts shelve all probes into ex-king’s finances

Spanish prosecutors have dropped all investigations into the finances of former king Juan Carlos which prompted him to flee the country into exile in 2020, court documents showed Wednesday.

Published: 2 March 2022 18:28 CET
Spain's courts shelve all probes into ex-king's finances
Spain's King Felipe VI and his father Juan Carlos I salute during Epiphany Day celebrations in 2018. The court's decision means the 84-year-old former monarch could return from exile in the United Arab Emirates.(Photo by Juanjo Martín / POOL / AFP)

“The investigation.. does not, in the Prosecutor’s opinion, allow for any criminal action to be brought against His Majesty Juan Carlos,” said the legal document released by the public prosecutor’s office.

The move could pave the way for the 84-year-old former monarch to return from exile in the United Arab Emirates.

Since December 2018, prosecutors have opened three separate investigations into the former king’s finances but shelved all of them for reasons including “the lack of incriminating evidence, the statute of limitations, the inviolability of the head of state and tax regularisation” payments he made in recent years.

Lawyer Javier Sanchez-Junco, whose firm was representing the former royal, confirmed the decision, saying prosecutors had concluded that “in none of the cases.. did they find any wrongdoing that could be attributed to King Juan Carlos or conduct that could be subject to criminal prosecution”.

Investigators initially began probing his finances over possible illegal commissions linked to a high-speed rail project in Saudi Arabia that was awarded to a Spanish consortium in 2011.

The suspicions centre on $100 million (€87 million) that Saudi Arabia’s late King Abdullah deposited into a Swiss bank account in 2008, to which Juan Carlos had access.

But the public prosecutor’s office said investigators “had not been able to establish, even indirectly, any link between the aforementioned payment.. and the awarding of a construction contract for a high-speed railway line in Saudi Arabia”.

Swiss prosecutors had also opened a probe into the same issue in 2018 but dropped the case in December for lack of evidence.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Spain arrests UK’s most wanted woman

Spanish police said Tuesday they had arrested Britain's most wanted woman over a €1.2 billion (£1-billion) VAT scam, after nine years on the run.

Published: 1 March 2022 15:03 CET
Spain arrests UK's most wanted woman

The fugitive, identified by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) as 47-year-old Sarah Panitzke, was arrested by Guardia Civil police on Sunday walking her dogs in Santa Barbara village, between Barcelona and Valencia.

Panitzke has been wanted since 2013 for money laundering offences as part of 16-strong criminal gang that bought mobile phones abroad without VAT then resold them in the UK.

The gang made profits of “more than £1 billion” (€1.2 billion/$1.3 billion), police and the NCA said in separate statements.

Originally from Fulford, near the northern English city of York, Panitzke disappeared in May 2013 before being convicted and sentenced in absentia to eight years behind bars.

She was the last of the gang to be caught, with other members collectively sentenced to 135 years in jail, the NCA said.

Investigators with Britain’s HMRC tax authorities said she was responsible for laundering all the group’s income through multiple companies in Spain, the tiny principality of Andorra and Dubai.

The gang managed to shift more mobile phones in the UK than the collective number sold by all legal outlets, the Guardia Civil said, citing British investigators.

In 2015, police discovered she was living in Olivella, just south of Barcelona, with her husband bringing supplies at weekends.

But she realised the police were onto her and “totally changed her appearance and fled”, later cutting all physical ties with her family to avoid detection.

It was seven years before they found her again after being tipped off she might be in Santa Barbara in February. After a lengthy surveillance  operation, police spotted a woman “who clearly had the same physical characteristics”.

This time, they deployed multiple agents in civilian clothing to ensure she wouldn’t escape again.

“Sarah Panitzke was one of Britain’s most wanted tax fugitives. She played a pivotal role in a multi-million pound VAT fraud and moved millions through offshore bank accounts,” said Simon York, head of HMRC’s fraud investigation service in a statement.

“Panitzke thought she had put herself outside of the reach of HMRC, but… no tax criminal is beyond our reach.”

SHOW COMMENTS