Spain to take in Ukrainian refugees and send troops to Latvia

The Spanish government confirmed Tuesday it will allow in Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, allowing them to access employment in Spain, as well as send another 150 troops to Latvia as part of a Nato buildup in the region.

Published: 2 March 2022 09:14 CET
An elderly woman hugs a girl as refugees from Ukraine wait for a transport at the Moldova-Ukrainian border's checkpoint near the town of Palanca on March 1, 2022. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP)

Government spokeswoman Isabel Rodríguez said Ukrainian refugees would be “full citizens” from the moment they arrived in Spain, notably “in terms of access to employment”.

The European Union is mulling giving Ukrainians special status under an as yet unused 2001 Temporary Protection Directive that would allow them to live and work in the bloc for up to three years.

The directive was originally drawn up for refugees from the conflicts gripping the former Yugoslavia, with provisions for handling a massive inflow of people and measures to distribute them across the EU’s member states.

For the tool to be used, though, a qualified majority of EU states — 15 of the 27, representing at least 65 percent of the bloc’s population — need to back it.

Rodríguez also said the right to “live and work” in Spain for those Ukrainians already here was “guaranteed”.

There are around 112,000 Ukrainians currently living in Spain, according to the INE national statistics office.

Separately, the defence ministry said Spain will send 150 additional troops to Latvia, who will join the 350 Spanish troops already there.

Spain’s Día supermarket ‘unaffected’ as EU blacklists Russian tycoon

Spain's Día supermarket chain, which is majority owned by Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne investment firm, insisted Tuesday it would not be affected by the EU's blacklisting of the billionaire over Russia's Ukraine invasion.

Published: 1 March 2022 12:49 CET
In a statement published on Monday night, the group said it was not controlled by the Russian oligarch, just hours after his name was added to the European Union’s sanctions blacklist of allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Día said although it was 78 percent owned by LetterOne Investment Holdings SA (LIHS), “no individual shareholder controls the LIHS”, not Fridman nor Petr Aven, who co-founded the Luxembourg-based investment company and has also been hit by EU sanctions.

“Accordingly, the firm considers it is not affected in any way, either directly or indirectly (by the aforementioned individuals who do not control LIHS or, therefore, Día), by the new package of sanctions.”

In a letter to his LetterOne employees, the Ukraine-born financier – one of Russia’s richest men – told staff that “war can never be the answer” and called for the “bloodshed” to end, the company told AFP on Sunday.

“This crisis will cost lives and damage two nations who have been brothers for hundreds of years,” he wrote.

Born into a Jewish family in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in 1964, Fridman studied in Moscow then went on to build a vast business empire encompassing everything from oil and gas to banking, telecoms and distribution.

He divides his time between London and Moscow and Forbes estimates his fortune at $15.5 billion.

Although he has cultivated strong ties to Putin’s administration, he has never become part of the president’s inner circle.

LetterOne first bought into Día in 2017, launching a hostile takeover bid two years later.

The Spanish chain, which operates nearly 6,000 supermarkets in Spain, Portugal, Argentina and Brazil, posted a turnover of 6.64 billion euros ($7.4 billion) last year, the group said on Tuesday, giving a net loss figure of €257.3 million.

In 2019, Spain’s top criminal court opened an investigation into whether Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman artificially depressed the share price of supermarket chain Día before buying the firm.

