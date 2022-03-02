How you can help Ukraine from Spain

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last week on February 24th, the United Nations have said that around 800,000 civilians have already fled the country.

The EU estimates that the number could rise to four million, fleeing to nearby countries such as Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova, as well as other countries within the EU.

Residents in Spain may feel helpless as they watch events in Ukraine and the border countries unfold, but there are plenty of things you can to do help from afar and make a difference.

Donations

One of the main things you can do to help the situation in Ukraine is to donate money to various charities and NGOs who can buy and send supplies to the people who need them the most.

Since the conflict began, there are already numerous campaigns and appeals from some of the world’s largest charities and aid organisations.

UNHCR

The United Nations and humanitarian partners have launched coordinated emergency appeals for a combined US$1.7 billion to urgently deliver humanitarian support to people in Ukraine and refugees in neighbouring countries. Donate here.

International Red Cross

International Red Cross water engineers and doctors aim to help more than three million people access clean water and improve the living conditions of more than 66,000 whose homes have been damaged by heavy fighting. Donate here.

UNICEF

UNICEF is working to scale up life-saving support for Ukraine’s 7.5 million children and their families. Donate here.

United Help Ukraine

A non-profit charitable organisation aiming to provide medical supplies, humanitarian aid and help for those wounded and their families. Donate here.

CARE International

CARE has partnered with ‘People in Need’ to provide emergency assistance to the people of Ukraine affected by this crisis. Donate here.

Cáritas

Cáritas has been working in Ukraine since 2014 and has people on the ground to help. It aims to aid those most vulnerable, including the elderly and children. Donate here.

Stay the Night

If you are an accommodation provider, such as a hostel owner or run an airbnb, bed and breakfast or hotel, you can help by donating some of your rooms to Ukrainian refugees via Stay the Night. Marketing agency Stay the Night has launched this program in partnership with BudgetTraveller and you can find out more about it here.

Aid

According to Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) there are just over 112,000 Ukrainians living in Spain and many of them have been organising aid in the form of food and medical supplies to be sent over to Ukraine to help their friends and families in need.

If you can’t donate money, here’s where you can donate things such as food, clothes and medical supplies in different areas in Spain.

In Madrid

The supermarket Ucramarket (Calle Méndez Alvaro, 8) is collecting clothes, food, blankets, and medicines to send to refugees in Poland and Romania.

The Asociación Cultural Svitanok is asking for medicines and medical supplies to send to hospitals in Ukraine. They will publish the collection points, days and times on their Facebook page.

In Barcelona

The Ukrainian community in Barcelona has set up collection points across the city for food donations and other materials, which they will send to Ukraine via the Ukrainian Consulate.

These include Rambla Santa Mónica 9, Calle Balmes 100, Calle Pont del Treball Digne 15 and Calle Enric Bagés 9.

Volunteers packs essential goods as part of a collection campaign for Ukraine, organised by the “Svitanok” cultural Ukrainian association in Madrid. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

In Malaga

Volunteers are mainly collecting medicines and first aid products to send to Ukraine such as bandages, iodine, pain relievers, ointments for burns, or hygiene products. They are also after generators, torches, blankets and sleeping bags, batteries, baby food, mats, boots, and non-perishable food.

You can drop them off at the following collection points:

At the caravan car park at Costa Golf near the airport

On the Guadalmar highway in front of Leroy Merlin from 10am

At the Ukrainian supermarket Mix Sabores near El Corte Inglés

At the Mini Market on Calle Salitre 12

There are also collection points in the following towns within the Malaga province:

Torremolinos – At the Aguas de Torremolinos centre (Calle Periodista Federico Alba, 7 from 10am – 8pm).

Fuengirola – Kapriz (Calle Palangreros,14), Tienda Gurman de Los Boliches (Avda. Jesús Cautivo, 19) and Los Boliches-Suitte (Calle Las Salinas, 16. Every day from 10am to 8pm.

Benalmádena – Cafetería Prosvita (Avda. Manuel Mena Palma)

Mijas Pueblo – Sunshine Language School (Avda. de Méjico, 6). From Tuesday to Thursday from 10am – 1.45pm and from 4pm – 8pm. As well as Friday from 10am – 1:45pm and from 4pm to 6pm.

In Seville

Ukrainian Catholic Church in Seville

Located on Calle Santa Clara, the church is collecting donations from Monday to Friday 10am – midday and from 5pm to 7pm.

Colegio de Enfermería de Sevilla

Situated on Avenida de Ramón y Cajal 20, the hospital is collecting donations Monday to Friday from 8:30am – 2:30pm and Monday to Thursday also from 5pm to 7:30pm.

In Valencia

The Fallero Centre (Calle Artes y Oficios 15) will be collecting medicines, medical supplies, non-perishable food, diapers, flashlights, candles and other basic necessities every day from 7pm.

Protest

Another way you can help and show your support for Ukraine is by joining anti-war protests. There are various protests taking place throughout Spain in front of Russian consulates and in main squares. Look on local social media pages to find out when and where these are taking place.