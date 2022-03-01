Read news from:
Spain arrests UK’s most wanted woman

Spanish police said Tuesday they had arrested Britain's most wanted woman over a €1.2 billion (£1-billion) VAT scam, after nine years on the run.

Published: 1 March 2022 15:03 CET
Sarah Panitzke was one of Britain's most wanted tax fugitives. She played a pivotal role in a multi-million pound VAT fraud and moved millions through offshore bank accounts. Photo: UK National Crime Agency

The fugitive, identified by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) as 47-year-old Sarah Panitzke, was arrested by Guardia Civil police on Sunday walking her dogs in Santa Barbara village, between Barcelona and Valencia.

Panitzke has been wanted since 2013 for money laundering offences as part of 16-strong criminal gang that bought mobile phones abroad without VAT then resold them in the UK.

The gang made profits of “more than £1 billion” (€1.2 billion/$1.3 billion), police and the NCA said in separate statements.

Originally from Fulford, near the northern English city of York, Panitzke disappeared in May 2013 before being convicted and sentenced in absentia to eight years behind bars.

She was the last of the gang to be caught, with other members collectively sentenced to 135 years in jail, the NCA said.

Investigators with Britain’s HMRC tax authorities said she was responsible for laundering all the group’s income through multiple companies in Spain, the tiny principality of Andorra and Dubai.

The gang managed to shift more mobile phones in the UK than the collective number sold by all legal outlets, the Guardia Civil said, citing British investigators.

In 2015, police discovered she was living in Olivella, just south of Barcelona, with her husband bringing supplies at weekends.

But she realised the police were onto her and “totally changed her appearance and fled”, later cutting all physical ties with her family to avoid detection.

It was seven years before they found her again after being tipped off she might be in Santa Barbara in February. After a lengthy surveillance  operation, police spotted a woman “who clearly had the same physical characteristics”.

This time, they deployed multiple agents in civilian clothing to ensure she wouldn’t escape again.

“Sarah Panitzke was one of Britain’s most wanted tax fugitives. She played a pivotal role in a multi-million pound VAT fraud and moved millions through offshore bank accounts,” said Simon York, head of HMRC’s fraud investigation service in a statement.

“Panitzke thought she had put herself outside of the reach of HMRC, but… no tax criminal is beyond our reach.”

‘Jihadi’ father loses custody of daughter in Spain

A Spanish court has stripped a convicted jihadist of custody of his daughter for having tried to indoctrinate her, in a ruling published Wednesday which observers say is a legal first.

Published: 24 February 2022 11:22 CET
The Madrid provincial court ordered the removal of Nabil Benazzou’s “parental authority” over his teenage daughter for having tried to “radicalize” her. Although the ruling is dated December 13th 2021, it was only released on Wednesday.

It follows a request from Benazzou’s former wife, Raquel Alonso, who accused him of trying to indoctrinate their two children, including showing them gruesome execution videos.

While the couple have two children the ruling only applies to their daughter since their son is over the age of 18 and so no longer a child.

The daughter said Benazzou told her “that if she was not a Muslim she was going to go to hell…, he told her that she had to pray every day,” the court ruling said.

“He also wanted to force her to learn Arabic and pray, forced her mother not to feed her if she did not do it, and told her that when she was aged five or six she would have to get married.”

Spanish media said it was the first time that a parent has lost custody of their child for having tried to indoctrinate them with extreme jihadist beliefs.

Alonso, who has written a book about her experiences, “Married to the enemy”, has said Moroccan-born Benazzou became radicalized in 2011 following the death of his father.

He was arrested in 2014 and two years later a Spanish court sentenced him to eight years in jail for membership of a terrorist organization, the al-Andalus Brigade, a Spanish branch of al-Qaeda.

The court said the group recruited and indoctrinated “jihadist volunteers” to fight in the Middle East.

After divorcing Benazzou, Alonso founded an association called ACREAVI, which fights against extremism.

