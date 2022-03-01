For members
WHAT CHANGES IN SPAIN
NEW LAWS: What changes about life in Spain in March 2022?
As March begins in Spain, we look at the new traffic fines, updated travel rules, changes to mask wearing, tax deadlines and other important changes that affect life in the country.
Published: 1 March 2022 10:31 CET
The indoor mask requirement, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Spain's new traffic fines are the three of the most important changes to expect in Spain in March 2022. Photos: Jon Nazca, Pau Barrena, Miguel Riopa/AFP
For members
BANKING
How a pensioner made Spanish banks rethink their customer service
It was his bank's limited counter service and indifference to his struggles with ATMs and apps that forced a Spanish pensioner to act, highlighting the problems the digital revolution is causing many elderly people. Meet Carlos San Juan, a hero for his and all other generations.
Published: 28 February 2022 09:41 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments