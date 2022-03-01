How Spain is helping Ukraine (and is it enough?)

Troops

Spain will send more troops to the border with Russia, Defence Minister Margarita Robles confirmed on Monday, without giving a specific number. They are likely to be deployed to Romania and Latvia, not Ukraine.

Currently, Spain has some 800 soldiers deployed on NATO missions on the border with Russia.

Spain’s Armed Forces are present in Latvia with 350 soldiers, in addition to a deployment of the Air Force in Bulgaria to monitor the nearby airspace and the participation of the Spanish Navy in permanent Nato groupings in the Mediterranean.

Weapons

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has ruled out the possibility of Spain directly sending weapons to Ukraine for now.

Most of his EU partners have done the opposite and decided to send weapons to Ukraine’s army outside of the bloc’s military funding scheme, but in Spain’s case Sánchez argues that the country is already contributing €450 million for this purpose through the EU.

Members of governing coalition party Unidas Podemos have criticised that the EU is contributing weaponry to the conflict, which may explain why Spain is an outlier in this case.

Aid

Spain has already sent 20 tonnes of medical and military material for the defence of citizens in Ukraine.

Two planes left last week from the Torrejón de Ardoz air base in Madrid to Poland, from where the material will be delivered by land to Ukraine.

Among the material that Spain has sent are thousands of helmets, bulletproof vests and defence gear against bacteriological or nuclear war, as well as medical supplies such as masks, gloves and protective suits.

Refugees

The EU’s executive warned on Sunday that Europe should be prepared for its biggest humanitarian crisis in years, and Spanish authorities are fully on board with the prospect of helping Ukrainians who’ve had to flee their homeland.

Most regional governments have offered to welcome Ukrainian refugees, including authorities in Aragón, Asturias, Catalonia, Extremadura, Galicia, Murcia, Navarre, the Valencia region and Castilla-La Mancha.

Spanish Minister of Defence Margarita Robles has said her ministry has set up 100 military hospitals for those arriving with injuries or who require other medical assistance. Madrid will offer 1,000 beds in the city’s Zendal Hospital for the same purpose, as have Murcia and Andalusia.

PM Sánchez on Monday said he would set up a system which allowed the 100,000 Ukrainians already living in Spain to continue to easily and “legally live and work” in Spain without having to meet the usual criteria for residency and work permits for non-EU applicants. It remains unclear if this offering would also be made to newly arrived Ukrainian refugees.

Sanctions on Russia

In line with the other measures, Sánchez is in favour of sanctions being organised through the EU rather than there being direct or additional sanctions by Spain on Russia.

This applies to the EU disconnecting Russia from the Swift network, a flight ban on Russian Spain for all the EU airspace, the easing of the 90-day Schengen rule for Ukrainian refugees and oligarch asset seizures.

Spain has also proposed that European ports be completely closed to Russian ships as well as for companies with capital in the eastern superpower.

A volunteer packs socks donated as part of an essential goods collection campaign to support citizens in Ukraine, in front of the “Ukramarket” store in Madrid, on February 27, 2022. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Civil protests

Since Russian forces officially invaded Ukraine on February 24th, dozens of protests have been held day after day in cities across Spain including Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Sevilla, Zaragoza, León, Murcia, Logroño and Bilbao.

Around 40,000 Spaniards, Ukranians and other foreign residents marched through the streets of Madrid on Sunday, brandishing Ukrainian flags, signs reading ‘No a la guerra’ (No to war) and caricature drawings comparing Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler.

Is this helping enough?

This all depends on one’s individual interpretation of how involved Spain should be in this conflict.

Spain’s right-wing newspaper El Mundo reported on Monday that Spain was “at the back of the queue” when it comes to European help to Ukraine, pointing out that since February 223rd Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked 22 countries for their assistance, but not Spain.

The fact that Spain, together with France, Italy and Greece are the only major European powers not to individually send military weapons to Ukraine is a sticking point for some critics, as is Sánchez’s reluctance to not take the initiative on any impactful measure if it’s not been agreed to first by other EU nations.

The Spanish PM was also wary of answering questions relating to the potential fast-tracking of EU membership for Ukraine, suggesting again that he’s willing to take the backseat on the important decisions. Germany for example has reversed a decades-old ban on sending weapons to Ukraine, and halted the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Germany and Russia.

On the other hand, the announcement that more Spanish troops will be sent to countries neighbouring Ukraine and Russia hint that his administration could be willing to up the ante, pending a key decision by the EU on whether to jointly send troops to Ukraine.

Spain is therefore taking tentative steps in a conflict that could quickly escalate, but it’s assistance and support to the Ukrainian people is still undeniable, on the part of both governments and ordinary citizens.

