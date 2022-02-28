Read news from:
How a pensioner made Spanish banks rethink their customer service

It was his bank's limited counter service and indifference to his struggles with ATMs and apps that forced a Spanish pensioner to act, highlighting the problems the digital revolution is causing many elderly people. Meet Carlos San Juan, a hero for his and all other generations.

Published: 28 February 2022 09:41 CET
Spanish retired doctor Carlos San Juan, who raised over 640 000 signatures for his petition "soy mayor no idiota" (I'm a senior citizen, not an idiot), poses during an AFP interview, following the presentation and signing of a new agreement by banking associations against the financial exclusion of the elderly, in Madrid on February 21, 2022. (Photo by Javier SORIANO / AFP)

For Carlos San Juan, from the eastern port city of Valencia, the tipping point was an incident with an ATM in which the bank staff “flatly refused to come out and help” and would not let him in because he did not have an appointment.

A retired urologist from Valencia, he went home and wrote a manifesto called “I’m old, not stupid,” which was initially signed in December by around 100 friends and acquaintances.

It struck a chord, quickly finding its way onto the Change.org online platform, where it picked up nearly 650,000 signatures of support and was put before the authorities.

Such was the pressure that Spain’s three main banking associations last week signed a protocol in the presence of economy minister Nadia Calvino pledging to improve customer service for older people.

Bank branches “will expand their counter service opening hours”, “older people will be prioritised” and “ATMs, banking apps and web pages will be adapted with a simplified interface and language,” said the Spanish Banking Association (AEB), one of the signatories.

‘Be patient with us’

San Juan hopes the measure will end “the plight of those who still have banking books, and that of older people with mobility issues having to queue in wheelchairs, with walkers or sticks, who have to “keep coming back” to see a bank employee face-to-face.

“I have Parkinson’s disease,” says this friendly, eloquent 78-year-old who normally goes to the bank when there are fewer people because he needs more time.

People of his age need to be shown patience, he says. “We might learn something today and then forget it two days later.”

Older people are “absolutely not against digitalisation… That’s here to stay”, all they want is “a more humane transition” into the future.

AEB president Jose María Roldan agrees.

“San Juan has made us all realise we need to look after those who can’t go as fast and those who will always need help because of their personal circumstances,” he said during the signing ceremony.

Since the financial crisis of 2008, the Spanish banking sector has halved its number of branches to around 20,000, shedding nearly 40 percent of its employees — who today number 172,000, European Central Bank figures show.

That is an average of eight employees per branch, compared with an average of 12.5 in neighbouring France, which has 402,000 employees and 32,000 branches.

A man withdraws money at a cashpoint (ATM) set up in a library bus (Bibliobus) in the village of Anover de Tormes, in the northern Spanish province of Salamanca on February 15, 2022. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)

‘State of distrust’

Some are already trying imaginative solutions to address the problems.

In Anover de Tormes, a tiny village of around 100 residents some 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the north-western town of Salamanca, a library bus pulls out of the mist and parks up.

In November, the “Bibliobus” was fitted with an ATM which David Mingo, head of culture for Salamanca province, describes as “an important first step towards resolving a big problem”.

After serving six people, the bus moves on to Santiz, which has 300 residents, three bars and a school.

In front of the “Bibliobus,” Agustina Juan, 79, admits with frustration that she does not know how to withdraw money with a card. In fact, in the three villages visited by AFP, only one person used the ATM to withdraw money.

“I have no idea how to use it. You know why I have it? So I can pay by card when I go to the supermarket,” she shrugs.

The bigger problem is trying to resolve an erroneous banking charge or any other problem.

“I have to travel 40 kilometres (to the branch) to see what’s happened. Or if you phone up, it’s awful: the line’s always busy and you have to keep calling,” she says.

At her side, 76-year-old Raquel Vicente says the elderly have lost track of their finances.

“The only thing you can do in your old age is count your money, but with the system like this, you just can’t see it, so you live in this constant state of distrust,” she sighs.

BREXIT

Spain extends post-Brexit UK driving licence validity until April 30th

The British Embassy in Madrid announced on Wednesday that Spanish authorities have for the fourth time extended the period of validity of UK driving licences in Spain, as negotiations over the mutual exchange of licences continue with no deadline in sight. 

Published: 23 February 2022 12:30 CET
The Spanish government has approved another two-month extension to the validity of UK licences in Spain, several days after UK Ambassador for Spain Hugh Elliott announced he had requested a longer grace period as the February 28th deadline neared. 

“Following the Ambassador’s message last week we are pleased to let you know that yesterday the Spanish Government confirmed an extension of the current grace period for the recognition of UK driving licences,” the UK Embassy in Madrid wrote in a Facebook message.

“That means that those of you who were living in Spain before January 1st 2021 can continue to drive in Spain with your valid UK driving licence until April 30th 2022,” the British Embassy explained. 

“If you moved to Spain after January 1st 2021, your licence will be recognised for six months from the date you obtained residence, or until April 30th 2022, whichever is later. 

“For those of you who registered your intention to exchange your licence with the DGT before December 30th 2020, but have not yet done so, you have until April 30th to request an appointment.

The news will give some respite to UK licence holders in Spain, but the UK Embassy continues to suggest that people should make the necessary arrangements to take the test if it’s imperative that they continue to drive, regardless of whether a deal is reached or not. 

“I recognise that for language reasons this is not an option for many of you,” HMA Hugh Elliott stated last Thursday, in relation to the fact that the practical driving exam in Spain is with a Spanish-speaking driving examiner and can’t be done in English.

The vast majority of EU countries have been able to reach a deal with the United Kingdom over the recognition and easy exchange of driving licences post-Brexit, but Spain remains an outlier.

“I can’t go into the details of the negotiations, but I can say that they are ongoing, there are regular meetings and there’s a strong will on both sides to reach an agreement,” the British Ambassador added.

“This process is of course taking much longer than we’d hoped and of course that creates anxiety for you, I know.”

It is unclear yet if any future agreement would be beneficial just to British residents who are protected under the Withdrawal Agreement or other UK licence holders who have moved or will move to Spain to become residents after Brexit came into force on January 1st 2021.

Unless Spain has a bilateral agreement with a third country for the recognition and exchange of licences, most non-EU driving licence holders have six months from their arrival in Spain to use their foreign licences (some need an international driving permit from the very beginning). 

After that, they have to sit theory and practical tests and get a Spanish licence from scratch. In the worst case scenario for UK licence holders, they would only have to sit the practical and not the theory, although this would be in Spanish.

The situation described in this article doesn’t apply to British tourists with UK licences visiting Spain who are for example renting a car during their holidays.

The issues affect UK licence holders who are residents in Spain.

