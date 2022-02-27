Spain joins allies in closing airspace to Russian planes

“Spain will proceed to close its airspace to Russian airlines,” the transport ministry said on Twitter, adding that it was following the “cooperation guidelines set by the European Union”.
Spain joins other European countries in stepping up sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Among them are Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Luxembourg, Belgium and Poland who have closed their airspace to Russian flights, forcing westbound Russian planes to make enormous diversions.
EU leaders will meet again later today to discuss the latest package of sanctions against Russia.
