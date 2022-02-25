Spain evacuates diplomats and Spanish nationals from Ukraine

“The last remaining staff members of the Spanish embassy are leaving” Kyiv including the ambassador, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told private television Antena 3.

They were evacuated along with “a convoy of around 100 Spanish nationals, who had to leave Kyiv due to the deterioration of security conditions”, he added.

With this operation there are only about 100 Spanish nationals left in Ukraine. They have said they do not wish to leave the country, according to Spain’s foreign ministry.

Russian forces were approaching Kyiv from the north and northeast, Ukraine’s army said Friday, with rising fears the capital could fall on the

second day of Moscow’s offensive.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “will not be without consequences”, Albares said as he reiterated Spain’s support for Kyiv.

He added it was “clear” that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to alter Europe’s “respect for the integrity of borders” but “we are going to do everything in our power to defend this order”.