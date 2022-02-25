Read news from:
Spain evacuates diplomats and Spanish nationals from Ukraine

Spain said Friday it had evacuated about 100 of its nationals from Ukraine, including its ambassador to the country and remaining diplomatic staff due to Russia's military invasion.

Published: 25 February 2022 12:26 CET
Russian forces were approaching Kyiv from the north and northeast, Ukraine's army said Friday, with rising fears the capital could fall on the second day of Moscow's offensive.Photo: Sergei SUPINSKY/ AFP

“The last remaining staff members of the Spanish embassy are leaving” Kyiv including the ambassador, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told private television Antena 3.

They were evacuated along with “a convoy of around 100 Spanish nationals, who had to leave Kyiv due to the deterioration of security conditions”, he added.

With this operation there are only about 100 Spanish nationals left in Ukraine. They have said they do not wish to leave the country, according to Spain’s foreign ministry.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “will not be without consequences”, Albares said as he reiterated Spain’s support for Kyiv.

He added it was “clear” that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to alter Europe’s “respect for the integrity of borders” but “we are going to do everything in our power to defend this order”.

TRAVEL NEWS

Iberia and British Airways to re-route flights to avoid Russian airspace

IAG, owner of British Airways and Spanish carriers Iberia and Vueling, is re-routing aircraft to avoid flying over Russian airspace and cancelling its flights to Russia, its boss said Friday, amid international outcry over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 25 February 2022 12:45 CET
Chief executive Luis Gallego told reporters in a call that IAG was re-routing flights so as not to fly over Russia, and cancelled a Moscow bound flight.

The news came one day after the UK government banned Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot from flying over Britain as part of a series of sanctions against Russia following its invasion of neighbour Ukraine.

Moscow in retaliation on Friday banned all UK-linked planes, including transiting flights, from its airspace.

“We took the decision to cancel the flight… to Moscow today,” Gallego told a conference call for the group’s annual results on Friday.

The airline conglomerate was also re-routing scheduled flights to Singapore and Dubai so that they do “not fly over Russia”, he added.

Separately, IAG revealed Friday that net losses more than halved last year with recovery underway as Covid travel curbs were lifted.

However, it was also monitoring the Ukraine crisis that has shuttered airspace for civilian aircraft in the region.

“The impact of this crisis we are still monitoring,” Gallego noted.

He added that flights to the East were “very reduced” as a result.

“All the flights that we are doing now we can re-route, so we can maintain the schedule.”

IAG revealed that its loss after tax narrowed sharply to €2.9 billion ($3.3 billion) last year.

That contrasted with a record €6.9 billion in 2020, when the coronavirus emergency paralysed air travel and grounded flights worldwide.

‘Strong recovery’

Passenger capacity last year was 36 percent of its pre-pandemic 2019 level, but this reached 58 percent in the fourth quarter.

“The easing of government-imposed travel restrictions as the year progressed resulted in improving travel demand, in particular following the opening of the US border to foreign travellers” in early November, IAG said.

Total revenues climbed eight percent to almost €8.5 billion.

“We are confident that a strong recovery is underway,” said Gallego.

IAG noted also that the Omicron Covid variant, which emerged late last year, only had a “negative short term impact” on its performance.

Yet IAG expected a “significant” operating loss for the current first quarter, and cited seasonally weak demand, ongoing Omicron uncertainty, and rising costs as capacity is ramped back up.

The group then anticipates a return to profitability in the second quarter, but sounded a cautious note over this outlook.

“This assumes no further setbacks related to Covid-19 and government-imposed travel restrictions or material impact from recent geopolitical developments,” it cautioned.

IAG aims this year to return to 85 percent of its pre-pandemic passenger capacity.

