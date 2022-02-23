Read news from:
Food delivery robots land in the Spanish capital 

People in Madrid will soon be able to have their pizza delivered to them by a robot as popular delivery company Glovo prepares to launch autonomous pods on wheels which take food from the store to people’s doorsteps.

Published: 23 February 2022 11:07 CET
food delivery robot spain
For now, the delivery roboto will operate only in pedestrian areas and its radius of operations will be of one kilometre around. Photo: Goggo Network

Courier company Glovo and robotics specialists Goggo Network will in the coming days launch the first robot delivery service in Spain. 

These fully automated robots (no remote driver unless needed) will start to operate between the upmarket neighbourhoods of Goya and Retiro in central Madrid. 

When Glovo receives an order, a robot will go to the designated supermarket where the food and other goods that have been ordered by the customer will be prepared and packed into the robot, which will then drive itself to the customer’s address and notify them once they arrive. 

So for customers, it’s practically the same as when they usually order food to be delivered, only that instead of opening the door to a human rider it will instead be a robot.

The device is electrically powered and rides at a maximum speed of 5km/h, about walking pace. It’s also relatively small in size: 80 cm high, 80 cm long and 40 cm wide, and weighs around 40 kg. 

For now, it will operate only around pedestrian areas and its radius of operations will be of one kilometre. 

This will serve as a testing ground for its safety and a team of humans will be supervising how pedestrians adapt to its presence as it moves around Madrid’s Barrio de Salamanca.

In recent years similar robotic rollouts have been tested and remain in use in some areas in the United Kingdom, the United States and China. 

The English cities of Northampton and Milton Keynes now have 200 shopping delivery robots operating successfully in each, with no reported accidents.

In the US however, they have drawn some criticism from unions who fear these food delivery robots, on wheels or in the air in the form of drones, will result in jobs being taken from people. 

The two food delivery robots Goggo will soon launch in Spain, the ‘food truck’ model and the smaller door-to-door robot. Photo: Goggo Network

It may be a while before these robot riders are introduced widely across Spain, but Goggo Network does have another autonomous mobility device they plan to launch: a mix between a food truck and a vending machine that will move around the Spanish capital serving food. 

If the launch of both smart delivery devices is successful, Goggo Network co-founder Yasmine Faige believes the automated service could soon be used by retail stores and eventually as a means of travel, but first they have to find out “how people (in Spain) will react” to the arrival of these futuristic devices. 

A Spanish fisherman’s life on the high seas: harsh, risky and badly paid

"It's very tough, you make a lot of sacrifices and they don't pay you what they should," shrugs Jeronimo Martínez, a fisherman from Marin, home port of the shipwrecked Spanish trawler.

Published: 18 February 2022 16:11 CET
A Spanish fisherman's life on the high seas: harsh, risky and badly paid

The tragedy — Spain’s worst fishing accident in nearly 40 years which claimed 21 lives and left only three survivors when their ship foundered in stormy waters off Newfoundland — has thrown into sharp relief the risks and harsh working conditions faced by fishermen.

The death toll has sent shock waves across the northwestern region of Galicia where fishing is hugely important and which accounts for some 10 percent of all of the European Union’s fresh fish landings, regional figures show.

Often these deep-sea fishermen will spend months at sea, far from their families.

“You’re away for so long: you go out to sea when your child’s just been born and when you come back, he’s already doing his first communion,” jokes Martínez as he takes a coffee at a bar popular with fishermen in Marín.

He used to spend six-month stints at sea fishing for cod off Newfoundland but is currently not working after having a hernia operation.

“For most sailors, the head of the family is the mother, who is the one who’s at home. The fathers are all away, working,” said the 51-year-old, who is missing part of a finger due to an accident while working on a trawler.

Long hours, low pay

“This is what happens when you’re a fisherman: you get home and your child doesn’t recognise you anymore,” agrees Makhtar Diakhate, a retired trawler worker who has lived and worked in Marín since 2004.

Originally from Dakar in Senegal, his job on the high seas means he’s only been able to get home to see his wife and kids once a year.

“I felt bad because sometimes stuff happened at home and I couldn’t be there to help out,” admits Diakhate, who is 64.

In Marín, like at other Galician ports, there are other African and Latin American migrants working the fishing trawlers, most of them from Ghana and Peru.

Onboard the Villa Pitanxo which sank off Canada on Tuesday, there were 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three Ghanaians.

“Working at sea is a bit dangerous but you have to do it,” shrugs Ghanaian John Okutu, whose uncle Edemon Okutu is one of the missing crew members.

Migrants form an important part of the workforce in a trade that has little appeal for youngsters in Galicia.

Fran Sola, 49, who stopped working on trawlers more than 20 years ago and has since worked as a mechanic, said a crew member can earn around €1,500 ($1,700) a month.

“That’s why young people don’t do it, they prefer to be bricklayers because they earn the same and by 9:00 pm, they’re at home with their families,” he said.

Fishermen haul up the net to catch spider crabs off the coast of Galicia. Fishing is hugely important to the northwestern region, which brings in 10 percent of the European Union’s fresh fish landings, regional figures show. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

Hard work and isolation

At sea “you have to work every day, 60 hours a week, there is no respect for the workers, you have to do what the boss says,” said Sola, who almost lost a finger in one of the trailers heavy doors.

Although fishermen earned a good salary in the past, that is no longer the case.

“Twenty years ago, you would go out to sea and five years later you could buy a house, a car,” he said.

Onboard the trawlers, living conditions are cramped with four to eight crew members sharing a room on some boats.

On most boats there is no television reception and Internet and mobile network coverage is patchy, meaning a stint on the high seas can be very lonely.

But although conditions on board are hard, those who have worked on these deep-sea fishing boats say shipwrecks are rare, thanks to the modernisation of trawler fleets.

“You are never completely safe because the sea is the sea,” said Martínez.

He would rather not go back on the boats after recovering from his hernia operation.

“I have no desire to return, although I will if I don’t have a choice. But I’d rather not go back out to sea because it is very hard,” said this father of two young children, aged four and three.

