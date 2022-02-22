Spain opposes EU green label for gas and nuclear energy

The two nations believe such a move would send “the wrong message to

investors and society as a whole”, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told a joint news conference in Madrid with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen.

The European Commission drafted plans late last year to label gas and

nuclear energy as green investments, a move it hopes will steer huge sums of private capital into activities that support EU climate goals.

READ ALSO: ‘Spain needs to change its ways’: Scientists warn over worsening drought

But Austria and Luxembourg have along with Spain and Denmark opposed the EU’s draft plans for a so-called “sustainable finance taxonomy”.

Heavyweight Germany opposes labelling nuclear power as sustainable, but not gas.

Sánchez and Frederiksen believe decisions about the new rulebook should

have a “strictly scientific basis”, a “position shared by Austria and Luxembourg”, the Spanish government said in a statement after the two leaders met.

EU member states are awaiting the commission’s final proposal, which it has

said it will publish soon, without giving a date.

Once published, a majority of the European Parliament or a super-majority

of EU member states – 20 of the 27 countries – could block the rules.

It is unlikely that such a majority will be reached since a dozen nations

including nuclear-reliant France back the new rulebook.