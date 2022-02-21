Read news from:
ENVIRONMENT

Why Barcelona’s rooftops could soon be painted white

Painting the rooftops of the Catalan capital could lower temperatures by up to five degrees, climate scientists say.

Published: 21 February 2022 11:15 CET
In 2020, Barcelona recorded its hottest year in 200 years. Scientists say painting roofs white could help lower temperatures. Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP

Barcelona’s terracotta rooftops have become as well-known as some of the city’s modernist buildings. In recent years, aerial photos taken with drones have highlighted the symmetry of the grid-like neighbourhood of the Eixample, as well as the earthy colour of the city’s buildings.

But the the way Barcelona looks from the sky could change in the near future in order to make the city more resistant to heatwaves.

Climate change researchers at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) are leading a project to paint the city’s rooftops white to reduce temperatures.

A combination of painting rooftops and increasing green areas in the city from 32.5 per cent to 35.9 per cent could reduce temperatures by up to 4.7 degrees Celsius during heatwaves.

Urban building materials like concrete and brick store solar radiation throughout the day and release it slowly at night. White paint would reflect the sunlight and stop it from being absorbed by the buildings.

“In our study, we have detected an average reduction in temperature of 0.8 degrees during heatwaves, and peaks of up to four degrees lower at certain locations and during certain hours of the day,” Sergi Ventura, a meteorologist from UAB, told Euronews.

“We are collaborating with public entities such as [Barcelona’s] Urban Master Plan. They are in favour of painting roofs white. But so far nothing is being done. This is a low-cost strategy. And According to our predictions, in a city like Barcelona it would work even better than increasing green spaces,” he said.

With heatwaves becoming increasingly frequent and severe due to climate change, cities around the world are finding ways to combat the heat island effect.

The Barcelona city council also announced it will build 21 “green hubs” in the Eixample neighbourhood by 2030, as part of its  “Superbock” plans.

In 2020, Barcelona had its hottest year for more than 200 years with an average temperature of 16.8C.

Spain also marked its hottest year on record in 2020, with an average temperatures hitting 14.8 degrees celsius – around 1.7 degrees hotter than the average in pre-industrial times.

ENVIRONMENT

KEY STATS: What you need to know about Spain’s mega farms

Spain’s mega farms have been making headlines ever since the country’s Consumer Affairs Minister told The Guardian they were damaging the environment. Here’s how many large-scale livestock farms there are in Spain, where they are located and how much they pollute.

Published: 12 January 2022 11:00 CET
From 2007 to 2020, pork production increased by 36 percent in Spain. Stock photo: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)

At least 7,100 mega farms 

Mega farms, called macrogranjas in Spanish, isn’t an officially recognised word yet but has been coined by environmental groups to refer to intensive livestock facilities that house thousands of penned-in animals in an enclosed facility. 

In many ways they resemble a factory with an assembly line rather than a farm where livestock can roam free. 

According to Spain’s State Register of Pollutant Emissions and Sources (PRTR), there are 7,100 industrial facilities of this nature across Spain. 

A total of 53 percent of them – 3,392 – are large-scale poultry and pig facilities, with tens of thousands more small and medium farms accross the country. 

As things stand, cattle farms in Spain do not have to report emissions to the PRTR, something the Spanish government is reportedly working on changing.

There are 69,126 farms rearing calves in Spain, but only 3,730 of them have more than 100 cows. 

There isn’t an official figure to determine when a farm becomes a mega farm, but pig farms with more than 750 pigs and poultry facilities with more than 40,000 birds have to report their emissions.  

What’s the problem with mega farms? 

In an article in early January in The Guardian, Spain’s Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzón said: “what isn’t at all sustainable is these so-called mega farms. They find a village in a depopulated part of Spain and put in 4,000, or 5,000 or 10,000 head of cattle”.

“They pollute the soil, they pollute the water and then they export this poor-quality meat from these ill-treated animals”.

His comments have caused an uproar from the Spanish meat industry, other politicians and from senior members of the ruling Socialists, causing divisions in Spain’s coalition government.

But was Garzón right? The minister was referring to mega farms in particular, not those with more sustainable models. 

From 2007 to 2020, pork production increased by 36 percent in Spain, which is the biggest pork products exporter in the world.

Last December, the EU took Spain to court for violating the limits for nitrate pollutants in water and soil caused by agro-livestock waste.

The recent environmental disaster in Murcia’s Mar Menor, where thousands of dead fish washed up on Spain’s southeastern coastline, is scientifically proven to have been largely caused by intensive farming and the ensuing eutrophication, an environmental hazard that causes aquatic ecosystems to collapse due to a lack of oxygen in the water.

READ MORE: Five stats to understand why Spain’s Mar Menor is full of dead fish

One of the other main impacts of large-scale intensive livestock farming is the emission of methane, a gas with a greenhouse effect potential about 20 times greater than CO2 according to the UN.

Spain’s mega farms produced 99 million kilos of methane in 2020, according to PRTR data.

Spain has also failed to comply with the EU’s emission limits of ammonia into the atmosphere from 2010 to 2019.

In theory, all farms in Spain that exceed the PRTR’s emission levels need to report this and get a specific authorization and environmental impact statement to continue operating.

But the discontent and concern among Spain’s rural communities is palpable, with many residents demanding an end to intensive pig farming and fearing the impact on groundwater and on their quality of life from untreated manure from the animals.

And for the animals themselves, mega farms mean a horrible life trapped indoors with often only one square metre per pig, unhealthy living conditions which cause disease, stress, cannibalism and pre-mature death. 

READ MORE: Spain’s countryside rises up against ‘pig factories’

Where are Spain’s mega farms? 

The three regions in Spain where the majority of ‘macro farms’ intended for the intensive rearing of poultry or pigs are Aragón (922), Catalonia (856) and Castilla y León (582), all in the northern half of the country. 

In Catalonia, 41 percent of aquifers are contaminated by animal waste and 142 municipalities suffer from water supply problems. In Aragón, the water of 18 percent of municipalities is contaminated by pig waste.

Of the 115 large dairy farms across Spain, 32 are in Catalonia, 19 in Castilla y León, 12 in Castilla-la Mancha and 11 in Navarra.

Location of large farms in the poultry and pig sector that report emissions in Spain. Source: Spanish Environment Ministry

The largest farms for rearing cows for meat production are in Castilla y León (1,268) and Extremadura (1,157).

Livestock farming is responsible for some 2.5 million jobs in the country and accounts for €9 billion ($10 billion) in annual exports, according to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

