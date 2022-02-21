Read news from:
Spain church pledges external probe into child abuse

Spain's Catholic Church said Monday a law firm would carry out an independent investigation into allegations of child abuse involving its clergy as political pressure grows to hold an inquiry.

Published: 21 February 2022 16:06 CET
Spain church pledges external probe into child abuse
Until now, there has never been an official investigation into alleged abuse by members of the clergy, not by Spain's government nor by the Spanish church itself. Photo by JOSEP LAGO / AFP

The legal team will “open an independent channel” to receive complaints, review the legal procedures to punish criminal practices and help the authorities clarify the facts, the CEE Episcopal Conference, which groups Spain’s leading bishops, said in a statement.

The firm, Cremades & Calvo-Sotelo, would also “set up a protection system in line with society’s demands”, the statement said.

Church leaders will further address the matter at a news conference on Tuesday.

Until now, there has never been an official investigation into alleged abuse by members of the clergy, not by Spain’s government nor by the Spanish church itself.

The Church, which has only recognised 220 cases of abuse since 2001, has ruled out “a comprehensive investigation” into reports of abuse.

It said it did not want a “statistical analysis” of the matter and defended its strategy under which each diocese carries out its own probe rather than having an overarching inquiry.

With no official statistics on child sex abuse in a country where 55 percent of the population identifies as Roman Catholic, El Pais newspaper began investigating in 2018 and has since received details of 1,246 cases, some dating back to the 1930s.

The announcement comes as political pressure grows to open an investigation into child abuse by the clergy, with victims accusing the Church of stonewalling and denial.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialist party asked parliament to set up an expert committee to investigate child sex abuse within the Catholic Church, which would report its findings to the state ombudsman.

And a few days earlier, lawmakers had also agreed to consider a separate request to open a parliamentary inquiry into the matter.

The political impetus for an investigation came after high-profile Catalan writer Alejandro Palomas went public for the first time about being abused by a priest at his school when he was just eight years old.

In an unusual step, Sanchez reached out to Palomas on Twitter and met with him several days later.

CRIME

Spanish court convicts German man over murder of wife and son in Tenerife

A court in Spain sentenced a German man to life in prison on Thursday for beating his wife and son to death with a rock in a cave on the holiday island of Tenerife.

Published: 18 February 2022 09:21 CET
Spanish court convicts German man over murder of wife and son in Tenerife

The court also convicted Thomas Handrick of attempting to murder the couple’s younger son, who managed to escape and alert the authorities to what had happened.

It ruled that it had been proven that in April 2019 Handrick, then 43, took his wife and their two children, then aged ten and seven, to an “isolated spot where they could not get help”.

He then struck his wife repeatedy with his hands and a rock until she was dead, the court said.

When his older son tried to protect his mother, Handrick “violently and repeatedly” hit the boy with his hands and rocks until he too was dead.

READ MORE: German father arrested over murder of wife and ten-year-old son in Tenerife cave

Handrick’s younger son managed to flee and “survive his trek though a remote and uninhabited area” and then led police to the bodies of his mother and brother.

Handrick was then arrested at an apartment in Adeje on the south coast of Tenerife.

The crime sparked outrage in Spain, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez blasting the act of “gender-based violence” on Twitter.

The couple had reportedly been separated for some time and the woman had travelled to Tenerife with her two sons to visit Handrick, who was living in Adeje at the time.

Tenerife is the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands, located in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Morocco. The island is a popular holiday destination for German and British tourists.

