Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TAXES

Spain proposes changes to unpopular new social security taxes for self-employed

The Spanish government has suggested changes to the new controversial social security rates for aútonomos which they want to introduce in 2023, this time proposing that contributions on “real earnings” should be between €214 and €991 rather than between €184 and €1,267.

Published: 18 February 2022 15:09 CET
Spain proposes changes to unpopular new social security taxes for self-employed
Spain's Minister of Social Security and Migration Jose Luis Escriva. (Photo: Pierre-Phillipe Marcou/AFP)

Spain’s Social Security Ministry has proposed a new version of its social security payment quota system for the self-employed after their initial proposals in January were roundly criticised.

Spain’s self-employed workers – known as autonomós in Spanish – already pay the highest monthly social security fees in the EU and have complained for years that the system is unfair. These monthly fees, which currently run up to a maximum of €294 a month after two years as self-employed, are separate from income tax. 

The new contributions system proposed in mid-January by Minister of Social Security José Luis Escrivá has been rejected by self-employed unions and many autónomos, as it could see them paying double the amount that freelancers in France and Germany pay and triple that of those in the UK.

Escrivá had suggested a system consisting of 13 different tax contribution brackets based on ‘real earnings’, from those who earn less than €600 a month to those who make more than €4,050 a month.

The new model would have introduced a minimum monthly contribution of €184 for low-earning autónomos and up to €1,267 for the top earners.

This would be done gradually over a period of eight years, so from 2023 to 2031 minimum earners would see their monthly tax contributions drop year after year, whereas high earners would see them rise year on year.

Escrivá said on Friday that after studying the negative response from self-employed unions, “substantial modifications have been made with respect to the latest proposals, in response to the different requests of the social partners”.

The new proposals

Hoping to get unions onside, the Ministry for Social Security have promised – verbally, but not yet in writing – that net income will be redefined, and that some of the costly expenses many self-employed workers face will now be allowed as deductions. 

As for social security contributions, the new plans have already been criticised as they modify contributions at the lower and upper end of the income spectrum in what is perceived to be a non-progressive way: it now proposes a €30 increase to €214 a month for the lowest self-employed earners, those earning under €700 a month, and a €276 reduction to €991 a month for the highest earners.

So the tweaked proposal is slightly better for higher earners (but still very high) and slightly worse for the lowest earners.

Cuts for high earners

The latest plans lower the monthly social security contribution for high earners to €991.44 from €1,267 as initially proposed.

Middle earners

The bulk of the reductions, however, will come in the middle earners bracket (those who earn between €900 and €1,500 a month) where a large portion of Spain’s self-employed workforce sits. 

It is believed that the full details of the new proposals, including the rejigging of the contributions, will be shared with self-employed organisations next Monday but sources say it is believed self-employed workers with a “real income” below €1,125 per month will contribute €264; those earning up to €1,300 per month will contribute €316 monthly (€36 less than originally proposed), and workers with a real income of €1,500 per month will face a €392 monthly fee (€21 less than previously thought). 

Lower earners and first-timers

It is believed those who fall in the €700 – €900 per month quota section will maintain a monthly fee of €245, and that some exceptions for new self-employed workers will be kept: if you are a first-time freelancer, for example, there are some reductions – €60 per month for the first year, €143.10 per month from months 13 to 18, €200.30 per month from 19 months to 2 years, and the same amount up until 3 years.

Unions still not happy

Yet unions are reportedly unhappy that lowest earners will, under the tweaked proposals, see an increase in contributions, whereas the very top earners will see a decrease. “It is an insufficient proposal”, said Eduardo Abad, president of UPTA. “We want there to be substantial savings for the self-employed… the upper brackets are the ones that have to make a greater contribution effort so that the lower brackets can reduce theirs,” he added.

Government reaction

The junior coalition government partner, Unidas Podemos, has also questioned Escrivá’s revised proposal. Party spokesperson in the Congress of Deputies, Pablo Echenique, said on Twitter: “The initial proposal was already unacceptable. Now they want to lower the fee for the self-employed who earn the most and raise it for the most precarious?”

Self-employed’s social security contributions are a story that seems set to rumble on into 2022.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WORKING IN SPAIN

CONFIRMED: Spain to raise minimum wage to €1,000

Despite opposition from companies and business associations, Spain’s left-wing coalition government has confirmed that the country's minimum wage will be increased up to €1,000 gross over 14 payments, applicable from January 2022. 

Published: 9 February 2022 16:17 CET
CONFIRMED: Spain to raise minimum wage to €1,000

Spain’s Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz on Wednesday announced that the Spanish Cabinet will approve an increase of the country’s minimum wage up to €1,000 at their next meeting on February 22nd.

This represents a €35 increase from the current minimum wage of €965. On Tuesday, trade union UGT disclosed the suggested rise would be €31, but Díaz has decided it should be €4 higher to reach a round number of €1,000.

This is a gross figure (pre-tax) which minimum wage full-time workers will receive over 14 payments as is standard in Spain, with an extra payments during the summer and another at Christmas (pagas extras) rather than 12 (one for every month).

 It will also apply retroactively from January 2022, meaning minimum wagers will be paid an extra €35 for work carried out last month as well as this one.

Spain’s government has pushed through the 3.6 percent minimum wage rise thanks to the support of trade unions CCOO and UGT, and despite not receiving the green light during negotiations from business associations CEIE and Cepyme, which have said the move responds more to “political aspirations than financial common sense”. 

Last September, the Spanish government already approved a €15 rise in el salario mínimo from €950 to €965, a bill which was also spearheaded by Yolanda Díaz and which business associations rejected as unfeasible and detrimental to job creation.

“This government fulfils its promises,” Díaz said during a press conference on Wednesday. 

“Despite everything that’s been said, raising the minimum wage has been very positive for our country and our economy.”

According to the Unidas Podemos politician and second Deputy Prime Minister, it’s “science fiction” to argue otherwise because it’s been “empirically” proven that raising wages encourages people to spend more and this in turn helps the economy.

“We are committed to having a work model that’s not based on low wages, competing like this equates to defending a bad economy, precarious businesses and a social model that is profoundly unfair”.

The government’s objective is that by the end of 2023, Spain’s minimum wage will represent around 60 percent of the average salary in the country.

This latest increase will benefits more than 1.8 million workers in Spain, according to the labour ministry, both full-time and part-time workers.

However, the previous rise in minimum wages resulted in the increase of €8 in social security contributions for the country’s self-employed workers up to €294 a month, a figure that could increase further still for many under new plans to raise rates based on real earnings.  

Even though job insecurity and unemployment remain relatively high in Spain, the country already has the seventh highest minimum wage rate in the EU.

Last Thursday, the Spanish government managed to pass a long-awaited labour reform aimed at ending rampant job insecurity with a majority of just one, but it quickly emerged that a PP deputy accidentally voted for the legislation and in doing so tipped the balance in favour of the government.

This will also lead to a salary increase for some 73,000 workers in Spain who belong to multi-service companies that offer cleaning, gardening, maintenance and other services.

READ MORE:

SHOW COMMENTS