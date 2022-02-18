Read news from:
A Spanish fisherman’s life on the high seas: harsh, risky and badly paid

"It's very tough, you make a lot of sacrifices and they don't pay you what they should," shrugs Jeronimo Martínez, a fisherman from Marin, home port of the shipwrecked Spanish trawler.

Published: 18 February 2022 16:11 CET
Spanish fisherman Jeronimo Martinez, poses for pictures with his dog in the port city of Marin, northwestern Spain. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

The tragedy — Spain’s worst fishing accident in nearly 40 years which claimed 21 lives and left only three survivors when their ship foundered in stormy waters off Newfoundland — has thrown into sharp relief the risks and harsh working conditions faced by fishermen.

The death toll has sent shock waves across the northwestern region of Galicia where fishing is hugely important and which accounts for some 10 percent of all of the European Union’s fresh fish landings, regional figures show.

Often these deep-sea fishermen will spend months at sea, far from their families.

“You’re away for so long: you go out to sea when your child’s just been born and when you come back, he’s already doing his first communion,” jokes Martínez as he takes a coffee at a bar popular with fishermen in Marín.

He used to spend six-month stints at sea fishing for cod off Newfoundland but is currently not working after having a hernia operation.

“For most sailors, the head of the family is the mother, who is the one who’s at home. The fathers are all away, working,” said the 51-year-old, who is missing part of a finger due to an accident while working on a trawler.

Long hours, low pay

“This is what happens when you’re a fisherman: you get home and your child doesn’t recognise you anymore,” agrees Makhtar Diakhate, a retired trawler worker who has lived and worked in Marín since 2004.

Originally from Dakar in Senegal, his job on the high seas means he’s only been able to get home to see his wife and kids once a year.

“I felt bad because sometimes stuff happened at home and I couldn’t be there to help out,” admits Diakhate, who is 64.

In Marín, like at other Galician ports, there are other African and Latin American migrants working the fishing trawlers, most of them from Ghana and Peru.

Onboard the Villa Pitanxo which sank off Canada on Tuesday, there were 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three Ghanaians.

“Working at sea is a bit dangerous but you have to do it,” shrugs Ghanaian John Okutu, whose uncle Edemon Okutu is one of the missing crew members.

Migrants form an important part of the workforce in a trade that has little appeal for youngsters in Galicia.

Fran Sola, 49, who stopped working on trawlers more than 20 years ago and has since worked as a mechanic, said a crew member can earn around €1,500 ($1,700) a month.

“That’s why young people don’t do it, they prefer to be bricklayers because they earn the same and by 9:00 pm, they’re at home with their families,” he said.

Fishermen haul up the net to catch spider crabs off the coast of Galicia. Fishing is hugely important to the northwestern region, which brings in 10 percent of the European Union’s fresh fish landings, regional figures show. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

Hard work and isolation

At sea “you have to work every day, 60 hours a week, there is no respect for the workers, you have to do what the boss says,” said Sola, who almost lost a finger in one of the trailers heavy doors.

Although fishermen earned a good salary in the past, that is no longer the case.

“Twenty years ago, you would go out to sea and five years later you could buy a house, a car,” he said.

Onboard the trawlers, living conditions are cramped with four to eight crew members sharing a room on some boats.

On most boats there is no television reception and Internet and mobile network coverage is patchy, meaning a stint on the high seas can be very lonely.

But although conditions on board are hard, those who have worked on these deep-sea fishing boats say shipwrecks are rare, thanks to the modernisation of trawler fleets.

“You are never completely safe because the sea is the sea,” said Martínez.

He would rather not go back on the boats after recovering from his hernia operation.

“I have no desire to return, although I will if I don’t have a choice. But I’d rather not go back out to sea because it is very hard,” said this father of two young children, aged four and three.

Spain proposes changes to unpopular new social security taxes for self-employed

The Spanish government has suggested changes to the new controversial social security rates for aútonomos which they want to introduce in 2023, this time proposing that contributions on “real earnings” should be between €214 and €991 rather than between €184 and €1,267.

Published: 18 February 2022 15:09 CET
Spain’s Social Security Ministry has proposed a new version of its social security payment quota system for the self-employed after their initial proposals in January were roundly criticised.

Spain’s self-employed workers – known as autonomós in Spanish – already pay the highest monthly social security fees in the EU and have complained for years that the system is unfair. These monthly fees, which currently run up to a maximum of €294 a month after two years as self-employed, are separate from income tax. 

The new contributions system proposed in mid-January by Minister of Social Security José Luis Escrivá has been rejected by self-employed unions and many autónomos, as it could see them paying double the amount that freelancers in France and Germany pay and triple that of those in the UK.

Escrivá had suggested a system consisting of 13 different tax contribution brackets based on ‘real earnings’, from those who earn less than €600 a month to those who make more than €4,050 a month.

The new model would have introduced a minimum monthly contribution of €184 for low-earning autónomos and up to €1,267 for the top earners.

This would be done gradually over a period of eight years, so from 2023 to 2031 minimum earners would see their monthly tax contributions drop year after year, whereas high earners would see them rise year on year.

Escrivá said on Friday that after studying the negative response from self-employed unions, “substantial modifications have been made with respect to the latest proposals, in response to the different requests of the social partners”.

The new proposals

Hoping to get unions onside, the Ministry for Social Security have promised – verbally, but not yet in writing – that net income will be redefined, and that some of the costly expenses many self-employed workers face will now be allowed as deductions. 

As for social security contributions, the new plans have already been criticised as they modify contributions at the lower and upper end of the income spectrum in what is perceived to be a non-progressive way: it now proposes a €30 increase to €214 a month for the lowest self-employed earners, those earning under €700 a month, and a €276 reduction to €991 a month for the highest earners.

So the tweaked proposal is slightly better for higher earners (but still very high) and slightly worse for the lowest earners.

Cuts for high earners

The latest plans lower the monthly social security contribution for high earners to €991.44 from €1,267 as initially proposed.

Middle earners

The bulk of the reductions, however, will come in the middle earners bracket (those who earn between €900 and €1,500 a month) where a large portion of Spain’s self-employed workforce sits. 

It is believed that the full details of the new proposals, including the rejigging of the contributions, will be shared with self-employed organisations next Monday but sources say it is believed self-employed workers with a “real income” below €1,125 per month will contribute €264; those earning up to €1,300 per month will contribute €316 monthly (€36 less than originally proposed), and workers with a real income of €1,500 per month will face a €392 monthly fee (€21 less than previously thought). 

Lower earners and first-timers

It is believed those who fall in the €700 – €900 per month quota section will maintain a monthly fee of €245, and that some exceptions for new self-employed workers will be kept: if you are a first-time freelancer, for example, there are some reductions – €60 per month for the first year, €143.10 per month from months 13 to 18, €200.30 per month from 19 months to 2 years, and the same amount up until 3 years.

Unions still not happy

Yet unions are reportedly unhappy that lowest earners will, under the tweaked proposals, see an increase in contributions, whereas the very top earners will see a decrease. “It is an insufficient proposal”, said Eduardo Abad, president of UPTA. “We want there to be substantial savings for the self-employed… the upper brackets are the ones that have to make a greater contribution effort so that the lower brackets can reduce theirs,” he added.

Government reaction

The junior coalition government partner, Unidas Podemos, has also questioned Escrivá’s revised proposal. Party spokesperson in the Congress of Deputies, Pablo Echenique, said on Twitter: “The initial proposal was already unacceptable. Now they want to lower the fee for the self-employed who earn the most and raise it for the most precarious?”

Self-employed’s social security contributions are a story that seems set to rumble on into 2022.

