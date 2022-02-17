Read news from:
‘Please keep looking’, families beg as hunt for Spanish shipwreck crew ends

Relatives of the 12 crew members missing when a Spanish trawler sank in stormy waters off Canada, begged Thursday for the search to continue after officials ended the hunt for survivors.

Published: 17 February 2022 14:31 CET
A relative of Rogelio Franco, one of the Peruvian crew member of the "Villa de Pitanxo" trawler that sank off the coast of Canada, shows a picture of Rogelio on his smartphone in the port city of Marín, on February 17, 2022. - Flags at half-mast, black ribbons everywhere and families devastated by grief, the Spanish port town of Marín was left reeling after a deadly shipwreck left 21 sailors dead or missing at sea. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

Canadian rescue teams on Wednesday called off their search efforts some 36 hours after the Villa de Pitanxo with 24 people on board sank in rough and frigid seas off the coast of Newfoundland.

Onboard were 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three Ghanaians.

Three crew members were plucked from a life raft early in Tuesday suffering from severe hypothermia and rescuers have since recovered nine bodies, leaving 12 others missing, presumed drowned.

“We have to keep looking for the bodies, we can’t leave 12 people stranded in the sea,” said John Okutu, uncle of Edemon Okutu, one of the crew members from Ghana who is among the missing.

“If Canada can’t keep on looking, the Spanish must go, that’s what the families want,” he told journalists in Marín in the northwestern region of Galicia where the vessel was based.

Standing at his side, Kevin Franco, the son of Regelio Franco, one of the missing Peruvians, agreed.

Kevin Franco (R), son of Rogelio Franco, one of the Peruvian crew member of the “Villa de Pitanxo” trawler that sank off the coast of Canada. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

“Keep looking for him, please,” he said.

“We want some information about him. Since the accident, we haven’t heard anything.”

Canadian authorities ended their search of the freezing waters at 2000 GMT on Wednesday after an “exhaustive” 36-hour operation in which they combed 900 nautical square miles.

Spain’s foreign ministry said the rescue effort was called off due to “the impossibility of maintaining the search under unfavourable weather conditions, with 10-metre waves, strong winds, temperatures close to zero degrees and very reduced visibility”.

A relative of Edemon Okutu, one of the Ghanaian crew member of the “Villa de Pitanxo” trawler. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

The three survivors — two Spaniards and a Ghanaian — and the nine bodies that were recovered are on their way to St. John’s, the capital of Newfoundland. A Spanish vessel and Portuguese boat are transporting them, it said.

They are expected to arrive at around 0930 GMT on Friday.

The last time Spain suffered a major fishing disaster was in July 1984 when a sardine boat called the Islamar III sank off the Canary Islands, claiming 26 lives.

INTERNATIONAL

Spain mourns worst fishing tragedy in 40 years

Spain was in mourning on Wednesday a day after one of its fishing trawlers sank off eastern Canada, leaving 10 dead and 11 missing in its worst fishing tragedy in almost 40 years.

Published: 16 February 2022 17:03 CET
Spain mourns worst fishing tragedy in 40 years

“Once again the people of the sea have been hit very hard,” said Alberto Nuñez Feijóo, head of Spain’s northwestern Galicia region where the boat was based.

“Galicia is a big family and when a family is struck by a tragic event, it unites in grief to seek comfort,” he said in announcing three days of mourning for the victims.

In Madrid, lawmakers observed a minute of silence in parliament for the dead and the missing from the trawler, which went down some 250 nautical miles (463 kilometres) east of Newfoundland, leaving just three survivors.

“Spain is shocked by the shipwreck of the Galician fishing boat Villa de Pitanxo off the coast of Canada,” said parliamentary speaker Meritxell Batet.

In total, there were 24 crew members aboard the vessel, among them 16 Spanish nationals, five Peruvians and three Ghanaians.

Spain’s agriculture and fisheries minister, Luis Planas, said it was “the biggest tragedy in the fishing sector in the last 38 years” in reference to the Islamar III, a sardine boat that sank off the Canary Islands in July 1984, claiming 26 lives.

“This is a job which not only is very hard but is also very dangerous.”

‘Six or seven metre waves’

Planas said eight vessels, among them Spanish and Portuguese fishing boats, were engaged in the search for survivors from the Villa de Pitanxo, a 50-metre (164-foot) fishing vessel which sent out a distress signal at 0424 GMT on Tuesday.

By Wednesday morning, hopes of finding the 11 missing crew members were fading, with Spain’s Salvamento Maritimo sea rescue service tweeting that rescuers were battling very rough seas with “6-7 metre high waves” that were “complicating the search operation and making visibility difficult”.

“The weather right now is challenging for the search,” Brian Owens of Canada’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) told AFP, saying rescuers had mobilised a helicopter, a military plane, a coastguard ship and several boats to search for the missing crew.

It was not immediately clear what caused the boat to founder, with Planas saying it was operating in a fishing ground “of immense value but which also has very significant climate problems”.

So far, there has been no information publicly released about the identities of the survivors nor the victims.

‘Survival a matter of minutes’

Back in Galicia, families of the crew were desperately awaiting news about their loved ones.

“We just want to know if he is dead or alive,” Carlos Ordonez told La Voz de Galicia newspaper, referring to his nephew William Arevalo.

“We already know what happens when you fall into waters like those around Newfoundland. Survival is a matter of minutes.”

So far, there have been no details about the survivors, who were found on a life raft by a Spanish fishing boat five hours after the Villa de Pitanxo sent out a distress call.

Suffering from hypothermia, they were airlifted to safety by a Canadian helicopter.

“No one is emotionally prepared to receive such shocking news,” said Galician leader Feijóo, vowing “to honour those who lost their lives at sea”.

