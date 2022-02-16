Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

INTERNATIONAL

Spain mourns worst fishing tragedy in 40 years

Spain was in mourning on Wednesday a day after one of its fishing trawlers sank off eastern Canada, leaving 10 dead and 11 missing in its worst fishing tragedy in almost 40 years.

Published: 16 February 2022 17:03 CET
spain canada fishing trawler
In total, there were 24 crew members aboard the vessel, among them 16 Spanish nationals, five Peruvians and three Ghanaians. Photo: LOIC VENANCE/AFP

“Once again the people of the sea have been hit very hard,” said Alberto Nuñez Feijóo, head of Spain’s northwestern Galicia region where the boat was based.

“Galicia is a big family and when a family is struck by a tragic event, it unites in grief to seek comfort,” he said in announcing three days of mourning for the victims.

In Madrid, lawmakers observed a minute of silence in parliament for the dead and the missing from the trawler, which went down some 250 nautical miles (463 kilometres) east of Newfoundland, leaving just three survivors.

“Spain is shocked by the shipwreck of the Galician fishing boat Villa de Pitanxo off the coast of Canada,” said parliamentary speaker Meritxell Batet.

In total, there were 24 crew members aboard the vessel, among them 16 Spanish nationals, five Peruvians and three Ghanaians.

Spain’s agriculture and fisheries minister, Luis Planas, said it was “the biggest tragedy in the fishing sector in the last 38 years” in reference to the Islamar III, a sardine boat that sank off the Canary Islands in July 1984, claiming 26 lives.

“This is a job which not only is very hard but is also very dangerous.”

‘Six or seven metre waves’

Planas said eight vessels, among them Spanish and Portuguese fishing boats, were engaged in the search for survivors from the Villa de Pitanxo, a 50-metre (164-foot) fishing vessel which sent out a distress signal at 0424 GMT on Tuesday.

By Wednesday morning, hopes of finding the 11 missing crew members were fading, with Spain’s Salvamento Maritimo sea rescue service tweeting that rescuers were battling very rough seas with “6-7 metre high waves” that were “complicating the search operation and making visibility difficult”.

“The weather right now is challenging for the search,” Brian Owens of Canada’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) told AFP, saying rescuers had mobilised a helicopter, a military plane, a coastguard ship and several boats to search for the missing crew.

It was not immediately clear what caused the boat to founder, with Planas saying it was operating in a fishing ground “of immense value but which also has very significant climate problems”.

So far, there has been no information publicly released about the identities of the survivors nor the victims.

‘Survival a matter of minutes’

Back in Galicia, families of the crew were desperately awaiting news about their loved ones.

“We just want to know if he is dead or alive,” Carlos Ordonez told La Voz de Galicia newspaper, referring to his nephew William Arevalo.

“We already know what happens when you fall into waters like those around Newfoundland. Survival is a matter of minutes.”

So far, there have been no details about the survivors, who were found on a life raft by a Spanish fishing boat five hours after the Villa de Pitanxo sent out a distress call.

Suffering from hypothermia, they were airlifted to safety by a Canadian helicopter.

“No one is emotionally prepared to receive such shocking news,” said Galician leader Feijóo, vowing “to honour those who lost their lives at sea”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

INTERNATIONAL

Ten dead, 11 missing as Spanish trawler sinks off Canada

A Spanish fishing trawler sank off Canada's east coast overnight on Monday, killing at least ten people and leaving 11 missing, Spain's transport ministry said.

Published: 15 February 2022 15:33 CET
Ten dead, 11 missing as Spanish trawler sinks off Canada

A Spanish fishing boat sank off Canada’s east coast overnight Monday, killing “several” of the 22 crew members on board, a Spanish coastguard spokeswoman said on Monday.

Rescuers saved three crew members and were continuing to search for survivors in the area off Newfoundland on Canada’s Atlantic coast where the ship sank, she added.

Twelve crew members are Spanish nationals, eight are from Peru and the rest from Ghana, according to Spanish media reports.

“We have been informed that… bodies have been found,” Maica Larriba, the central government representative in Pontevedra in the northwestern region of Galicia where the trawler is based, told public radio.

The three survivors were found in a lifeboat suffering from hypothermia, she added.

“The temperature of the water at the moment is horrible, it is very low,” Larriba said.

Rescuers found two other lifeboats empty and were looking for a fourth.

The Spanish government is “following with concern” the rescue operation, government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez told a news conference following a weekly cabinet meeting.

“I can confirm that three members of the crew have been rescued,” she added.

The fishing vessel, a freezer trawler registered in 2004, was based in the port of Marin in Galicia and belongs to shipowner Manuel Nores.

The company, founded in 1950, has eight freezer trawlers and some 300 employees, according to its web site.

SHOW COMMENTS