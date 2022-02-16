Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAIN TRAVEL

New low-cost train in Spain: Alicante-Madrid service to be launched in autumn 2022

Ouigo will launch new high-speed routes between Madrid and the eastern Spanish cities of Valencia and Alicante in 2022, with one-way tickets going for as little as €9. 

Published: 16 February 2022 16:14 CET
ouigo alicante
The French rail company also plans to launch a Madrid-Valencia route this spring, with several daily services in each direction. Photo: Ouigo/SNCF

The liberalisation of Spain’s rail service continues, less than a year since the first train not operated by state rail provider Renfe came into operation. 

This time it’s Ouigo, a subsidiary of France’s SNCF, which has announced a new low-cost route between the Spanish capital of Madrid and the Valencian city of Alicante. 

The service, which will begin this autumn without a confirmed start date yet, will offer two daily services in each direction, including a stop in the Castilla-La Mancha city of Albacete.

One-way ticket prices will start at €9 and the duration of the journey will be approximately two hours and a half.  

Ouigo trains have two floors and seats for 509 passengers. 

Ouigo began operating in Spain in 2021 with another two-and-a-half hour service between Madrid and Barcelona that also stops in Zaragoza and Tarragona. 

IN IMAGES: The new high-speed Madrid to Barcelona train that costs just €9

The French rail company also plans to launch a Madrid-Valencia route this spring, with several daily services in each direction. By 2023, there are hopes that there will be new Ouigo routes connecting the Spanish capital with the southern Andalusia region. 

Avlo, the new low-cost subsidiary of Spain’s public rail provider Renfe and a direct competitor of Ouigo, will launch a new high-speed train route between Madrid and Valencia even sooner on February 21st 2022, with tickets going for as little as €7.

Ouigo has so far sold one-way tickets for €9 at the lowest. Children under the age of 14 enjoy a flat fee of €5, as long as an adult ticket is also purchased (maximum of two discount child tickets per adult). 

Most tickets on both Avlo and Ouigo are not available for the minimum price, and yet are still considerably cheaper than tickets for high-speed services on sale on the – until recently – only official rail company in Spain: Renfe.

Ouigo has had a successful start since it’s first train left the station in May 2021, with 1.4 million passengers so far. 

READ ALSO:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TOURISM

Spain’s Balearics seek ‘quality’ tourism model with hotel building embargo

Balearic authorities on Friday passed a law that will ban the creation of new hotels and other tourist accommodation on the popular holiday islands until at least 2026, as part of a bid to engage a new model of tourism that values quality over quantity. 

Published: 11 February 2022 16:30 CET
Spain's Balearics seek 'quality' tourism model with hotel building embargo

The Balearics have long been a favourite holiday getaway for millions of people from across the world.

But a new law passed on the islands this week means no new hotels will be built for the next four years, and the government is trying to recalibrate the sector and make tourism more sustainable.

Balearic authorities have passed a law that will ban the creation of new hotels and other tourist accommodation on the islands until at least 2026 as part of a bid to engage a new model of tourism that values quality over quantity. 

Speaking at a press conference this week, the government boss Francina Armengol explained that the law had been made by decree and comes into force from Friday. She did add, however, that amendments could yet come as it passes through the regional parliament.

With a financial injection of 60 million, the new legislation comes as part of a broader commitment to tourism sustainability, making the most of the resources the islands have, improving working conditions for those in the industry, the modernisation of pre-existing establishments, and the introduction of a new hotel classification system.

The bill also emphasises the tourism industry’s need for sustainability and energy transition. Minister for Energy Transition, Productive Sectors and Democratic Memory, Juan Pedro Yllanes, said in a statement this week that “success will be stopping unlimited consumption of resources. Tourism must be sustainable.”

No new hotels

The freeze on new hotels, but also on any tourist ‘space’ including rental services like Airbnb, is part of an attempt to improve the quality of life of residents and the tourist experience of visitors, and will affect hotels and tourist rental establishments on all the islands.

Mallorca, Ibiza and Formentera’s tourism accommodation now totals more than 18,000 ‘rental units’, of which almost 8,500 are in Mallorca, 7,000 Ibiza, and more than 3,000 in Formentera. Menorca has a considerably lower number of tourism establishments.

Circular economy

Spanish media has reported that the Balearics want to become the first circular economy tourism destination in the world, and tourist establishments will, moving forward, be required to have a ‘Circularity Plan’ that incorporates energy, waste, water and food. 

Non-compliant establishments can be fined up to 100,000 under the new rules, and must be able to demonstrate a  circular evaluation of its carbon footprint and how it generates and recycles waste, and will be subject to regular evaluation and inspection. 

Cracking down on drunkenness 

Not only are the Balearics aiming for a new high quality, lower quantity sustainable tourism sector, but they’re also cracking down on public drunkenness and the phenomenon of ‘balconing’ – a Spanglish word used to describe drunken tourists – usually Brits – falling off balconies when on holiday, often when they’re drunk.

Indeed it is believed that the decree law passed all the way back in January 2020 is aimed particularly at British tourists, one of the largest tourist groups that visit the islands, but was missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As international travel restrictions are now being lifted, many Brits keen to get away are unaware of the new rules in place.

Alcohol consumption in all-inclusive hotels and resorts are now limited to a total of six alcoholic beverages: three at lunchtime and three at dinner. 

The new rules also ban advertising that encourages alcohol overconsumption, such as free bars, happy hours and drinks deals, and alcohol cannot be sold in shops between 9:30 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.

Those tourists who manage to get around the rules and begin ‘balconing’ will be kicked out of their hotel and fined between 6,001 and 60,000.

Big fines for hotels that do not install elevating beds

The bill also includes measures to increase the protection of chambermaids’ wellbeing, as the decree states that from 2023 all establishments must change their infrastructure and install elevating beds. If they do not comply within a period of 6 years, they will be sanctioned with €500 for each bed not installed.

Minister for the Economic Model, Tourism and Work, Iago Negueruela said this week that the legislation seeks not only to improve the quality of product for the tourists, but also for workers in the sector : “A bed can be seen from the point of view of the client but also from the point of view of the person who has to do it,” he said.

By Conor Faulkner.

SHOW COMMENTS