Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

INTERNATIONAL

Four dead, 15 missing as Spanish trawler sinks off Canada

A Spanish fishing trawler sank off Canada's east coast overnight on Monday, killing at least four people and leaving 15 missing, Spain's transport ministry said.

Published: 15 February 2022 15:33 CET
Spanish fishing trawler canada
The Villa de Pitanxo vessel docked in the port of Marín in Galicia. Photo: Bene Riobó/Wikipediia (CC BY-SA 4.0)

A Spanish fishing boat sank off Canada’s east coast overnight Monday, killing “several” of the 22 crew members on board, a Spanish coastguard spokeswoman said.

Rescuers saved three crew members and were continuing to search for survivors in the area off Newfoundland on Canada’s Atlantic coast where the ship sank, she added.

Twelve crew members are Spanish nationals, eight are from Peru and the rest from Ghana, according to Spanish media reports.

“We have been informed that… bodies have been found,” Maica Larriba, the central government representative in Pontevedra in the northwestern region of Galicia where the trawler is based, told public radio.

The three survivors were found in a lifeboat suffering from hypothermia, she added.

“The temperature of the water at the moment is horrible, it is very low,” Larriba said.

Rescuers found two other lifeboats empty and were looking for a fourth.

The Spanish government is “following with concern” the rescue operation, government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez told a news conference following a weekly cabinet meeting.

“I can confirm that three members of the crew have been rescued,” she added.

The fishing vessel, a freezer trawler registered in 2004, was based in the port of Marin in Galicia and belongs to shipowner Manuel Nores.

The company, founded in 1950, has eight freezer trawlers and some 300 employees, according to its web site.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Mexico’s president calls for pause in relations with ‘conquistador’ Spain

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador called Wednesday for a “pause” in relations with former colonial ruler Spain, amid frictions with Spanish companies that he accuses of corruption.

Published: 10 February 2022 11:57 CET
Mexico's president calls for pause in relations with 'conquistador' Spain

“The pause is: we’re going to give ourselves time to respect each other and not be seen as a land of conquest,” López Obrador said at his daily news conference.

“We do want to have good relations with all governments… but we don’t want them to rob us,” he said.

Although the relationship with Spain “is not good now,” Mexico has no plan to break off diplomatic ties or recall its ambassador, López Obrador said.

He again hit out at Spanish firms such as Repsol and Iberdrola, who have investments in Mexico’s energy industry.

López Obrador accuses the companies of paying bribes in the past in exchange for contracts, with the complicity of Mexican and Spanish governments.

“It was a conspiracy at the top,” he said. “They looted us.”

The comments appeared to catch Spain off guard.

“The Spanish government has not taken any action that could justify a statement of this type,” Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said, noting the importance of the two countries’ ties.

“Far from a pause, what we’re talking about is an increase in our business relations,” he said in comments released by his office.

López Obrador’s remarks come at a time when foreign investors are concerned about his planned energy reforms.

Critics say the moves unfairly favor state-run firms dependent on fossil fuels over private electricity producers such as Iberdrola who have invested in renewable energy.

Relations between Mexico and Spain have been strained since Lopez Obrador took office in 2018.

Madrid has rejected his demand for an apology for the events of the conquest.

SHOW COMMENTS