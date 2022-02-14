Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

BREXIT

BREXIT: The challenges Britons in Spain face in 2022

Thirteen months since Brexit came into force, the knock-on effects are still being felt by Brits in Spain and those looking to move here, with both unresolved and unforeseen problems making life hard for many. MBE and Brexpats in Spain head Anne Hernández goes over some of the challenges her countrymen are facing in 2022.

Published: 14 February 2022 16:18 CET
brexit challenges spain 2022
The Brexpats in Spain team will discuss some of the current Brexit challenges at a public meeting in Mijas (Málaga province) on February 22nd, with UK consular staff also scheduled to be present to answer questions. Photos: Tumisu/Pixabay, Jakub Uzieblo/Unsplash

How has Brexit affected you? If you are a resident here, have a second home here or just planned to retire here in the not too distant future then, for sure, you will have experienced at least one negative impact of Brexit. 

For those who do not know me I set-up the Brexpats in Spain association in July 2016 and we now have over 30,000 members. Many are still suffering the consequences of Brexit – unwelcome consequences obviously but mostly also unexpected ones.

So, what does my association do? In a nutshell, we help the British who have an interest in Spain to legalise their situation here.

As a retired university lecturer I could talk about education till I am blue in the face but I am not legally qualified so we have a team of experts who help us and many offer special deals for our members – lawyers, doctors, taxation, insurance and telecommunication experts, to name a few.

Over the years we have built a very close relationship with the British Embassy and Consulates, with the Spanish Councils, authorities and the Law Society and we rely upon them for their expertise, support and regular updates.

So what are some of the challenges Britons in Spain are facing in 2022 that we’re looking to help resolve? 

Driving licence limbo

Many of you have been adversely affected by the lack of an agreement between the UK and Spain for the exchange of UK driving licences.

As a beneficiary of the Withdrawal Agreement (WA), to be able to exchange your driving licence, you had to register your intention to do so with DGT here in Spain before December 30th 2020.

The WA did not allow for exchange of international data so Spain would not have been able to validate our UK licences. Given the huge demand by the British and the fact that Covid meant that DGT were working on restricted hours with skeleton staff, Spain has granted us several grace periods during which time we should have affected the exchange and now our UK licences will cease to be valid here after February 28th 2022.

Negotiations between the UK and Spain have been ongoing since 2020 and those of you who are reliant on the use of your car because you live in the campo (countryside), have no public or school transport are now being advised by the British Embassy not to wait until the end of this month because if there is no further extension or agreement you will have to take the Spanish driving test and this has to be done via a driving school.

The theory can be done in English but the practical is in Spanish. I know many are still hoping for that elusive agreement and I fear that come the end of this month, they will be unable to use their cars. Some are also under the misunderstanding that their International Driving permit (IDP) will still allow them to drive. It won’t. An IDP is not a stand-alone document and must accompany a valid driving licence and after February 28th your UK licence will cease to be valid. If you are here via a visa route then you can drive on your UK licence for 6 months from the date of your TIE but then must sit the Spanish driving test.

uk-driving-licence-in-spain

READ ALSO:

Diminished voting powers

Maybe now, given the result of the referendum, we might give more thought to the importance of our vote. Any British resident here for more than 15 years cannot vote in the UK elections (we are still awaiting that promised vote for life!), we cannot now vote in the EU elections nor can we vote in the Spanish national elections so the only elections we can vote in are the municipal elections.

READ ALSO: Spain enshrines in law voting rights for UK residents in local elections

To date, we British residents here have not placed a lot of importance on these local elections but I think things might change come the date of these elections on May 28th 2023.

So, what qualifies us to vote in them? There is a lot of misinformation surrounding this and I have been working closely with a local Councillor to get the correct information.

In the first instance, you must have continuous residency here for three previous years and obviously be on the padrón. You will need to complete your registration on the electoral register (Censo Electoral) and Spain is drawing up the new forms for us now we are no longer EU citizens so until those forms are available I would recommend that you keep your padrón updated.

Don’t forget that as third country nationals now we must update it every two years. By the way, did you know that for every resident on the padrón, the local Council gets funding from central government to spend on improving our local surroundings – infrastructure, parks and gardens, emergency services, policing, education etc? It is actually a win-win situation for us all because a property in a well-maintained area will certainly be more appealing at the time of selling.

READ ALSO:

Misinterpretations of the rules

As well as helping, we also try to challenge the wrongdoings of the authorities here. Spain is not perfect, we all know they love bureaucracy but sometimes it seems that the information from central government does not filter down to those on the ground who can misinterpret the rules.

A recent case I have been alerted to is of a couple who are home owners here took a trip to Gibraltar and on crossing back into Spain were stopped for a random check at the border. The wife has a TIE but her husband doesn’t, so he is not a resident here. They had arrived back in Spain at the end of January but as a result of him being on the padrón, although he has no residency here, his UK-plated car was impounded because it is registered in his name. This could have serious implications for non residents-here being on the padrón.

Obviously we all know that if you are a British resident here you cannot drive a UK-plated vehicle but I have always argued that being on the padrón does not prove residency although the Foreign Offices still insist that applications for residency must be accompanied by the padrón certificate, some even ask for historic padróns going back a few years.

My argument is that I could buy a property here today, register on the padrón at my local town hall tomorrow, leave Spain the next day and not return until I have to re-register which now, as a third country national, is every two years. How does that prove my residency here? And why should this man’s car be impounded because he is not a resident, he is a tourist and within his 90 days Schengen allowance?

READ ALSO: How Spain’s foreign asset declaration laws are finally changing for the better

There are also a lot of rumours circulating currently about the tax declaration of the Modelo 720 since the ECJ has ruled that Spain infringed the European principle of free movement of capital and Spain will be changing its regulations but the ruling is against the 720’s penalty regime and not against the 720 itself so it must still be completed and declared if you are a resident here and own assets outside of Spain.

brexpats in spain february 22nd

All this and more will be discussed by our experts at our public presentation on February 22nd and I shall be giving detailed feedback in my next article.

Anne-Hernandez-Brexpats-in-Spain

Article written by Anne Hernández MBE,

President of Brexpats in Spain International

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

BREXIT

Brits waiting to return to UK with EU families given boost

There was relief this week for all those British citizens waiting and hoping to return to the UK with their EU partners before new Brexit rules make it far more complicated.

Published: 11 February 2022 10:47 CET
Brits waiting to return to UK with EU families given boost

The British government has stepped in to ease the worries of those British nationals facing a tight deadline to return to the UK with their EU partners.

Britons can return to live in the UK anytime but under Brexit rules if they want to return with their EU partners without the hassle of having to get a visa then they had to have applied for the EU settlement scheme in the UK before March 29th.

To do that they first need to have obtained a family permit before returning to the UK however the application process has been hit by long delays leaving many stuck in limbo in the EU facing an anxious wait to know if they will be able to move home.

After coming under pressure from citizen rights groups like British in Europe the UK government has finally relented this week. The Home Office now says those who don’t have the required family permit by March 29th will not be punished by the delay in processing applications and will still be able to move back to the UK as long as they have launched their application by the March deadline.

“This is good news,” Jane Golding co-chair of British in Europe told The Local. “This effectively gives people more time.”

The Home Office move means that as long as people have applied for a family permit by 11pm on March 29th they will then be able to move to the UK and apply for EU settled status once they are in possession of the family permit.

Previously families were told they had to have the permit and to have applied for EU settled status in the UK by March 29th.

“Families will be able to use the delays in processing family permits as reasonable grounds for a delay in applying for EU settled status,” said Golding.

“For those people who applied six months ago and are still waiting for the permit they can still move to the UK after March 29th.”

The reason British nationals would want to move back to the UK under the EU settled Status scheme is that their EU partners would not be subject to strict immigration criteria.

Those who don’t apply for family permits before March 29th will have to apply for a visa for their EU spouse which comes with strict conditions such is fixed income requirements.

The rules and the short grace period for moving home has caused huge stress for Britons in the EU and forced many who planned one day to return to the UK, perhaps to retire or be closer to elderly relatives to make a decision.

The full statement from the Home Office read: “Where an application for an EUSS family permit is made on this basis by 29 March 2022 but is not decided by that date, it will continue to be processed and an EUSS family permit will be issued where the applicant meets the requirements.

“Family members of returning British citizens who are granted an EUSS family permit, which they applied for by 29 March 2022, will be considered to have ‘reasonable grounds’ for applying in the UK to the EUSS after that deadline. They should apply to the EUSS as soon as they reasonably can after their return to the UK.”

SHOW COMMENTS