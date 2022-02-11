Read news from:
‘Im keeping it on’: As Spain’s outdoor mask rule ends, many remain cautious

Spain dropped the mandatory use of face masks outdoors on Thursday, though many people across the country hace chosen to keep wearing them, with face coverings now an everyday staple.

Published: 11 February 2022 16:07 CET
People, some wearing face-masks, walk in a street as they enjoy a day out in Barcelona. It's no longer mandatory to wear a face mask in Spain but many prefer to keep it on. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

Spain’s government first imposed obligatory mask-wearing outdoors in May 2020, lifted it in June last year and then reimposed the measure just before Christmas as Omicron cases exploded.

Now Spain’s 47 million inhabitants are back to not requiring a face mask outdoors anymore (wearing one indoors remains mandatory).

But even as rules eased across the country on Thursday, in Madrid, some kept them on out of habit.

“I’m wearing one and I’ll keep on doing so even though the law says I can take it off,” said Alberto Díaz, a pensioner from the southern Andalusia region who was in the city for a concert.

He’s one of many people across Spain who are choosing to keep their masks on. “I think that once the pandemic is over, I will continue to wear it, to avoid other viruses, outside and inside. It’s tiring sometimes, but it’s a habit now,” Argentinian tourist Sol Carvalho told AFP.

Face masks have been embraced across Spain in all public spaces, both inside and out, and they have largely become ubiquitous like in many cities in Asia.

Although they will remain compulsory at large open-air gatherings where social distancing is not possible, they will no longer be required in school playgrounds or busy streets, although it’s still recommended by Spain’s Health Ministry.

“I trust the people who have studied this, like the epidemiologists, and if they have given the order to remove the mask, it is because there is no danger,” argued Zaragoza resident María Jesús Remacha.

Soraya Baladés, a piano teacher who lives in the Spanish capital, said: “I really wanted to take it off because there wasn’t much sense in keeping the mask outside anymore, the mask should really be used inside, where the contaminations happen and not outside.”

Newlyweds Ricardo Alfredo Sánchez and Yvette Candero looked delighted as they had their photo taken in Puerta del Sol Square. “It’s not the same having a souvenir photo taken with your face covered, you can’t see the person’s expression or how happy they are,” said the groom.

“It was getting a little boring wearing the mask all the time and it just so happened that for this special occasion we had the opportunity to take it off.”

In another anticipated move, in the northeastern region of Catalonia, nightlife venues were set to open at the stroke of midnight (2300 GMT). In late December, the Catalan government put in place some of Spain’s most restrictive measures to fight Omicron, imposing a night curfew from 1:00 am, closing nightlife venues and halving the capacity in bars and restaurants.

The bar and restaurant restrictions were eased last month, but nightlife venues had remained closed, until Friday — with most set to open just after midnight.

Despite high vaccination rates, Covid cases exploded in Spain over the Christmas holidays, giving it one of Europe’s highest incidence rates, although that has now fallen. So far, Spain has registered some 10.5 million infections and more than 95,000 deaths.

EXPLAINED: When do you still have to wear a mask outdoors in Spain?

From today, Thursday February 10th 2022, it’s no longer compulsory to wear a face mask outdoors at all times in Spain. But there are some situations where mask wearing in outdoor settings is still required. 

Published: 10 February 2022 10:39 CET
On Friday February 4th, the Spanish government decided that wearing a face mask in outdoor public spaces should no longer be compulsory, only three days after they used every trick in the book to maintain the measure.

Masks were first made compulsory outdoors in Spain in May 2020 as the country emerged from the full national lockdown, the rule was then scrapped for six months from June to December 2021 as Covid infections dropped, but with the spike in Omicron cases this winter the government chose to reintroduce the outdoor mask rule rule last Christmas Eve. 

After approval by the regions and the Spanish cabinet, it was decided that the outdoor mask rule would be again lifted across all of Spain on Thursday February 10th.

But according to the BOE state bulletin which explains the legislation, there are still situations in outdoor public settings where everyone over the age of six has to wear a face mask. 

When you still have to wear a mask outdoors in Spain:

  • At large, crowded events held in the open air where it’s not possible to maintain a distance of 1.5 metres from others if seated, or in all cases where attendees are standing up. This includes concerts and sporting events.
  • At open-air transport platforms for train, tramway, metro etc

Although it’s not mandatory to wear a face mask outdoors if walking along a crowded street where you can’t keep a 1.5 metre distance from others, the recommendation from Spain’s Health Ministry is to wear one in busy areas.

Spain’s regions are also currently deciding whether school children should have to wear face masks on the playground, with most regional authorities leaning towards scrapping the mask rule.

It’s worth noting that it continues to be compulsory to wear a mask in all indoor situations except when eating and drinking or any other activity which is incompatible with mask wearing. 

So carrying a face mask with you is necessary if you want to enter bars, restaurants, cafés, shops, libraries or any other indoor public building. 

It is also still mandatory to wear a face mask on public transport and if you are in a private vehicle with people who you don’t live with. 

Who is exempt from having to wear a mask indoors and outdoors 

  • Children under the age of six

  • People with breathing difficulties or respiratory problems whose condition could worsen as a result of wearing a face mask. 

  • Those with a disability or who are dependent who’s state of mind or conduct make it unfeasible for them to wear a mask.
