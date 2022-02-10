Read news from:
Will there be a seventh wave of Covid-19 in Spain?

As Omicron cases drop in Spain, what do leading health experts in the country think the chances are that this sixth coronavirus wave will be the last?

Published: 10 February 2022 14:43 CET
Spain’s more sceptical epidemiologists haven’t ruled out that another variant could emerge and cause a seventh wave, with Easter pinpointed as a critical moment in the course of the pandemic. Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP

Back in early November 2021, The Local Spain published an article asking whether there would be a sixth wave of the coronavirus in Spain.

The article was published before the arrival of the highly infectious Omicron variant, which explains why at the time there was a fairly optimistic attitude that the fifth wave would be the last, as Spain’s Health Minister Carolina Darias put it “the virus is (was) cornered”.

Prestigious medical publication The Lancet even went as far as running an article suggesting that Spain was very close to reaching herd immunity.

How quickly things changed once the Omicron strain arrived in Spain in late November 2021. 

Cases spiked every day for weeks, beating daily infection records and reaching an infection rate among vaccinated and unvaccinated that was unprecedented.

In fact, around half of the more than 10 million Covid-19 infections Spain has had during the pandemic have occurred during this sixth wave.

Even though Spain’s high vaccination rate has helped keep the rate of hospitalisations and deaths from Covid lower than previous waves, the sheer number of cases has meant that there are still plenty of people suffering serious Covid symptoms or dying from the disease, most of whom are not vaccinated.

The rate of vaccination among Spain’s adult population has stagnated at around 80 percent over the past two months, as has the inoculation rate among children since the Covid-19 jab was approved for them last December. Photo: Lluis Gené/AFP

Around seventy days since the arrival of the Omicron variant in Spain, the infection rate is now dropping considerably day by day – even though the incidence remains very high – leading many to believe that it won’t be long before Spain’s 47 million inhabitants can put the sixth wave behind them. 

But what’s next? Has Omicron’s rampant spread throughout Spain and the world meant that this sixth wave will be the last in the country? Do Spanish health experts believe there could be a seventh wave in Spain?

Will there be a seventh wave?

“A new wave may occur but it’s unlikely, at least before the summer,” Francisco Caamaño, doctor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the University of Santiago de Compostela, told ABC.

“And if it does occur, it would not be as intense as the sixth wave”.

However, Caamaño acknowledged that “we cannot rule out the arrival of a more aggressive variant, which expands easily and therefore leads to more deaths”. 

“In such a scenario, within two weeks we would have it in Spain as the transmission of a virus like this would be largely asymptomatic, which is very difficult to stop,” the health expert concluded.

Covid-19 mutations have occurred to a large extent in countries or areas where group immunity is low, which is why Spain’s Public Health specialists point out that they “will not be sure until we are all vaccinated”.

Although the full vaccination rate in Spain currently stands at around 80.9 percent and 48 percent of Spaniards have had a booster shot, only 54.2 percent of the world’s population, 4.23 billion people, have been fully vaccinated. 

The vaccination rate in many African nations is still below 10 or even 5 percent, and the latest figures from our World in Data show a huge contrast in inoculation rates between developed and developing countries. 

Rafael Bengoa, a former World Health Organisation (WHO) health systems director, also believes it will be “difficult for there to be a seventh wave, although there may be some outbreaks”.

Healthcare workers help a Covid-19 patient to stand up with a medical machine, at Barcelona’s Bellvitge Hospital ICU unit. Milder for most but still highly contagious, Omicron has again filled hospital beds at worrying levels during the sixth wave in Spain. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

“We have seen from the beginning that this pandemic is one of variants and mutations that are emerging frequently,” Bengoa, who is currently a director of the Institute for Health and Strategy in Bilbao, said. 

“New waves have caught us off guard, the latest being Omicron. What is especially important about Omicron is that it is infecting many people, and as Spain has a very high vaccination rate, this makes it difficult for there to be more Covid-19 waves.”

With governments and populations worldwide desperate for an end to the pandemic, talks over when the virus might be reclassified have intensified. 

Spain has stepped up and wants to lead an international push for Covid-19 to be monitored in a similar way to seasonal flu.

Bengoa agrees with this, but warns against doing it too soon. “If one begins to reason that Covid-19 is like the flu, people will lower their perception of risk and begin to remove their masks, not maintain social distance, etc,” he argues. 

“We can talk about comparing it to the flu when we are in a more stable and predictable situation, we are not in that situation yet.”

READ MORE: Spain’s health experts divided over whether Covid-19 should be treated like flu

The general consensus among other epidemiologists in Spain is similar – another wave as serious as the sixth one is unlikely, but that doesn’t mean Covid-19 will disappear.

Joan Carles March, a professor at the Andalusian School of Public Health (EASP), agrees that “in all likelihood there will be future outbreaks”, although he isn’t sure the situation will be serious enough for it to be referred to as a new Covid wave.

“Last August, I was sure that we would have a sixth wave as I saw that we were beginning an autumn in which we would spend more time indoors, which increases the risk of infection.”

Previous coronavirus waves in Spain have tended to develop during or directly after periods of increased social interactions such as Christmas. 

There are other less optimistic health experts who believe that if there were to be another coronavirus wave in Spain, this could develop during Easter week in Spain, coming up in mid-April.

César Carballo, doctor at Madrid’s Ramón y Cajal Hospital told La Sexta TV channel in late January that “there are still 50 percent of people who haven’t been infected with Omicron yet” and that if politicians do nothing to remedy the situation, there will be a seventh wave by Semana Santa (Easter). 

National and regional governments are in the process of easing restrictions currently, with the most notable change being the decision for face masks to no longer be mandatory outdoors. 

“It’s what Einstein used to say, it’s madness to do the same thing over and over again and expect different results.”

Other practitioners are also sceptical. “There’s a sense that there is a retention of mutations, but this is unknown and we have no evidence that another variant may not exist and appear, one that can lead us to a seventh wave,” Lorenzo Armenteros, spokesperson for Spain’s Society of General Practitioners, is quoted as saying by Andalusian daily Sur. 

“There is one thing to highlight and that’s that Spain is one of the countries in the world that has had the most epidemiological waves, because different cultural factors and idiosyncrasies intervene.”

CRIME

FOCUS: Will Spain finally act on child abuse claims in its Catholic church?

The Spanish Parliament on Tuesday took its very first step towards an investigation into child sex abuse within the country's church, although so far they’ve only agreed to consider opening an inquiry. Will Spain go all the way and punish those found guilty?

Published: 2 February 2022 15:54 CET
Priests in Granada cathedral repent during a mass in 2014, as a gesture of apology to victims of abuse. Photo: PHOTO/ STRINGER
Priests in Granada cathedral repent during a mass in 2014, as a gesture of apology to victims of abuse by the clergy. Photo: PHOTO/ STRINGER

Until now, there has never been an official investigation into alleged abuse by members of the clergy, not by Spain’s government nor by the Spanish church itself.

In 2018, El País newspaper began investigating abuse allegations and received details of 1,246 cases.

The Church in Spain, which has only recognised 220 cases over the past 20 years, has never held a comprehensive investigation, saying it has protocols in place to manage abuse allegations.

But the situation appears to be changing in this historically religious country, where some 55 percent of the population identifies as Roman Catholic and where 1.5 million children study in some 2,500 Catholic schools.

On Tuesday, Spain’s parliament agreed to consider opening an inquiry following a petition by Podemos, the hard-left partner in Spain’s left-wing coalition, and two pro-independence parties, the Catalan ERC and the Basque EH Bildu.

For such a commission to be set up, it will have to be voted through a plenary session by a simple majority of lawmakers. No date has yet been set.

PM ‘not saying no’

Although Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialist party has backed the idea in principle, it hasn´t said if it would prefer an investigation by a parliamentary commission or by an independent expert committee, as seen in Australia and the Netherlands.

“We are completely dedicated to studying all possible formulas for doing this in the best possible way, that allows the facts to be clarified, to address the victims’ pain and above all to prevent this from happening again,” government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez said on Tuesday.

“We’re going to do it, and we’re going to do it well,” she added.

“We’re not saying no,” Sánchez said last week while offering public support to Catalan writer Alejandro Palomas, who had admitted being abused as an eight-year-old by a priest in the mid-1970s.

“Thank you for your courage in sharing your moving testimony,” Sánchez tweeted.

“I assure you that your courage, and that of many others who have taken this step, will help us to address all the pain of all victims.”

Although the centre-right Ciudadanos party is in favour of an inquiry, the right-wing opposition Popular Party is opposed unless the initiative is broadened to look at “all institutions” within Spain.

The far-right Vox, Spain’s third-largest parliamentary force, is totally opposed to any such probe.

‘Has to be independent of state’

Fernando García Salmones, who was abused as a teenager and belongs to victims’ group Infancia Robada, said opening an inquiry “is a good option”.

“I just wish (all the parties) would agree to do something properly,” Salmones told AFP.

A Change.org petition launched at the weekend by abuse victim Miguel Angel Hurtado calling for an independent expert inquiry had gathered more than 55,000 signatures by Tuesday.

“What a parliamentary commission can do in the short term is to take emergency measures to fight against institutional paedophilia,” Hurtado told RNE radio. “An expert-led truth commission would allow for a complete quantification of the problem.”

“Spanish civil society will not accept a compromise between the government and the Episcopal Conference,” a grouping of Spain’s leading bishops, he told RTVE public television.

“Any investigation has to be independent of the state.”

Until now the Episcopal Conference, known as CEE, has ruled out any exhaustive inquiry, insisting last year it was “not going to proactively engage in a comprehensive investigation of the matter”.

“We are not going to proactively engage in a comprehensive investigation of the matter,” Monsignor Luis Arguello, the CEE’s secretary general said in September.

The Church “gives the appearance of doing something but it’s not,” says Juan Cuatrecasas, head of victims’ association Infancia Robada, or ‘stolen childhood’ in English.

“It is doing its homework very quickly and very badly,” he says, pointing to a bigger picture of “stonewalling and denial”.

Spanish tour guide Fernando García Salmones, 60 years old, was abused as a teenager at a school run by Roman Catholic priests in Madrid. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Within the Spanish church, the investigation procedure is different, with each diocese carrying out its own smaller, individual probes rather having an overarching inquiry, the CEE said.

It said it had put protocols in place where abuse cases were identified, as well as training for those working with youngsters and children.

In December, the Vatican opened an internal investigation after El País passed on a dossier containing 251 cases of alleged abuse between 1948 and 2018.

According to El País, the Vatican will supervise the CEE’s investigation of these cases, although AFP was unable to independently confirm this.

In another sign the state is moving towards accountability, the public prosecutor’s office has begun compiling details of ongoing criminal proceedings against clergy to get a more accurate picture of the situation.

“The case of the Church in Spain is… shameful,” says Fernando García Salmones, who was abused as a teenager at a school run by Roman Catholic priests in Madrid.

“They have no desire to know the truth,” the 60-year-old tour guide told AFP, saying the abuse destroyed his life and left him feeling “dirty”, “guilty” and “like a piece of shit”.

