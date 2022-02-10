Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

OFFBEAT

UK man reunited with dentures lost in Spain 11 years ago

A British man said he was left open-mouthed after Spanish authorities returned the false teeth he lost on a boozy night out in Benidorm 11 years ago, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Published: 10 February 2022 15:06 CET
lost dentures spain
Dentures are called 'dentadura postiza' in Spanish. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP

Paul Bishop, 63, misplaced his teeth in the popular resort in 2011, when he fell ill while drinking cider and had to vomit into a bin.

“When we headed to the next bar, my friend then turned round to me and asked where my teeth were,” he told the broadcaster.

A search proved fruitless but he said he was “gobsmacked and stunned” when the long-lost dentures turned up at his home in Stalybridge, near Manchester, northwest England.

They had been found in a Spanish landfill.

“Next thing you know, they have found my DNA and address from British records, and popped it in the post,” he added.

Bishop, who was pictured with the errant gnashers in a plastic bag, described the return as “unbelievable”.

READ ALSO: Ten ways to express surprise or shock in Spanish

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

OFFBEAT

Couple plant bomb at Lidl to earn place in the Spanish sun

A couple in western Germany proved that some people will stop at nothing to earn their little piece of paradise when they tried to extort the discounter using pipe bombs.

Published: 21 July 2016 14:48 CEST
Couple plant bomb at Lidl to earn place in the Spanish sun
Photo: Terry King / Flickr

The reason why a pipe bomb had exploded at a branch of mega-cheap supermarket Lidl in western Germany in April had remained a mystery for weeks, reports Der Westen.

But on Tuesday, the district court in Bochum issued arrest warrants for two suspects in connection with the attack.

The charge against the married couple from nearby Gelsenkirchen is that they attempted to extort supermarket chain Lidl for millions of euros and were prepared to kill to get what they wanted.

The pipe bomb was a step in this drastic scheme, Bochum prosecutors allege.

It exploded on April 15th in a bin at a recycling station at the Lidl branch in Herten, North Rhine-Westphalia, lightly injuring a female employee, who was struck by shrapnel.

According to Der Westen, Rüdiger D. (48) and Liana D. (54), dreamed of owning a house in Spain. But they didn't plan on doing it in the time-honoured way – after a life time of mundane work, two years before you kick the bucket.

They had set a deadline of September to leave their dilapidated apartment in Gelsenkirchen and head for pastures new, planning to use the money extorted from Lidl.

Now though, they face a murder charge as prosecutors are convinced they would have stopped at nothing to achieve their dream.

Investigators claim that they detonated the bomb remotely, via a mobile phone, and could not see the bin in which they had thrown it – for all they knew, someone could have been right next to it when the bomb went off.

A not-so-speedy getaway

Three days after the bomb attack, Lidl received an email saying that if they did not hand over €1 million euros within a month, more explosions would follow. Not only that, but if the discounter did not pay up within this time frame the ransom would be doubled to €2 million.

But the method this slapstick Bonny and Clyde chose to receive the ransom made the audacious plan all the more implausible.

They registered three credit cards under false identities. But each of the cards had a daily withdrawal limit of €320 euros on it, meaning it would have taken slightly under three years to withdraw all their loot.

Keeping in mind that Lidl has made its name by being as cheap as is conceivably possible, they also didn’t demand the whole sum upfront. The supermarket was to pay €3,000 into each of the three accounts every month.

For the discount chain, this was a price they were prepared to pay to catch their blackmailers.

But, while they paid in the initial ransom, state police started investigating who the criminals behind the plot could be.

It didn’t take long before the trail was warm and undercover cops started filming the pair on their daily trips to the bank.

An array of different disguises, including wigs and face masks, was unable to save them. After the couple had withdrawn €1,200, investigators decided to move in and arrested them.

If a court finds the couple guilty they face a minimum of five years in jail each.

SHOW COMMENTS