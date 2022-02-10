Read news from:
Pro-Trump lawmaker mocked after confusing Spanish gazpacho for Gestapo

Controversial Republican US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene found herself the object of online ridicule on Wednesday after accusing Democratic leaders of "gazpacho" tactics on Capitol Hill, apparently conflating Nazi secret police with the Spanish soup.

Published: 10 February 2022 11:12 CET
US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, is famed for being a staunch supporter of Trump and believing in conspiracy theories. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

In an angry rant delivered on Tuesday on One America News, the congresswoman from Georgia described the Washington jail housing US Capitol riot suspects as a “DC Gulag”, and denounced US House Speaker “Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress”.

Confusing the Third Reich’s feared resistance suppression force with Spain’s famous traditional vegetable soup served cold unleashed the internet critics.

Popular Spanish chef Jose Andres, who is known for helping popularise tapas dishes in the US and has opened multiple Washington restaurants, jumped on the bandwagon.

“Stop by for a glass anytime,” he tweeted to Greene, who opposes government-imposed Covid-19 restrictions.

Greene’s gaffe sparked a stream of jokes online, several of which invoked a memorable “Soup Nazi” gag on the comedy show Seinfeld.

Greene is known for spreading conspiracy theories and has already been sanctioned by Congress and Twitter for her controversial comments.

She drew outrage last year when she compared vaccine passports to the yellow stars that Jews were forced to wear in Nazi Germany.

This time, however, the politician, who embraces former president Donald Trump, took things in stride and even offered up some self-mockery.

“No soup for those who illegally spy on Members of Congress, but they will be thrown in the goulash,” she tweeted.

MONEY

Spain says EU nations must be allowed to fix their own fiscal targets

EU budget rules must be reformed to let member states define their own fiscal targets tailored to "the specific circumstances of each country", Spain's economy minister said Monday.

Published: 8 February 2022 09:13 CET
Under terms of the EU’s Stability and Growth Pact, member states must keep their budget deficits under 3.0 percent and overall debt under 60 percent of GDP, although occasional adjustments are possible.

“The current ratios of public debt to GDP are much higher than before the pandemic in all countries of the EU,” said Nadia Calviño during a round table in Madrid with Paschal Donohoe who currently heads the Eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers.

“Therefore, the path for public debt reduction must be adapted to this new reality and take into account the specific circumstances of each country,” she said, calling for swift action to change the budgetary rules.

The pandemic has caused soaring levels of debt, which in France had risen to an estimated 115 percent of GDP by the end of 2021, and almost 122 percent in Spain, rendering the targets almost impossible without tough austerity measures.

SPAIN-EU-IRELAND-POLITICS-ECONOMY

Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Affairs Nadia Calvino (L) and Irish Minister for Finance and President of Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe address a press conference following their meeting, in Madrid on February 7, 2022. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

In order for the European Union to avoid making the same mistakes of the 2008 financial crisis, “member states must play a leading role in setting their own fiscal targets,” Calviño said.

Brussels had urged member states to quickly get back on track to avoid a ballooning of public debt. But experts say the rush to impose austerity hampered the bloc’s recovery and caused long-term damage to its economy.

“We’re all aware of the lessons from the past crisis,” admitted Donohoe, who is also Ireland’s finance minister.

That was why it was necessary to find “the balance between debt sustainability and how to fund growth and investment”, he added.

There is an ongoing debate about the future of the EU’s fiscal rules which have been suspended until 2023 due to the pandemic, with some countries like France, Italy and Spain pushing for reform to allow more flexibility.

But others are reluctant to push through changes, with Germany’s new finance minister insisting last month on the need to reduce the EU’s sovereign debt.

