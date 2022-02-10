Read news from:
Mexico’s president calls for pause in relations with ‘conquistador’ Spain

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador called Wednesday for a “pause” in relations with former colonial ruler Spain, amid frictions with Spanish companies that he accuses of corruption.

Published: 10 February 2022 11:57 CET
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (R) and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrive to deliver a joint statement, at the National Palace in Mexico City on January 30, 2019. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP)

“The pause is: we’re going to give ourselves time to respect each other and not be seen as a land of conquest,” López Obrador said at his daily news conference.

“We do want to have good relations with all governments… but we don’t want them to rob us,” he said.

Although the relationship with Spain “is not good now,” Mexico has no plan to break off diplomatic ties or recall its ambassador, López Obrador said.

He again hit out at Spanish firms such as Repsol and Iberdrola, who have investments in Mexico’s energy industry.

López Obrador accuses the companies of paying bribes in the past in exchange for contracts, with the complicity of Mexican and Spanish governments.

“It was a conspiracy at the top,” he said. “They looted us.”

The comments appeared to catch Spain off guard.

“The Spanish government has not taken any action that could justify a statement of this type,” Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said, noting the importance of the two countries’ ties.

“Far from a pause, what we’re talking about is an increase in our business relations,” he said in comments released by his office.

López Obrador’s remarks come at a time when foreign investors are concerned about his planned energy reforms.

Critics say the moves unfairly favor state-run firms dependent on fossil fuels over private electricity producers such as Iberdrola who have invested in renewable energy.

Relations between Mexico and Spain have been strained since Lopez Obrador took office in 2018.

Madrid has rejected his demand for an apology for the events of the conquest.

INTERNATIONAL

Pro-Trump lawmaker mocked after confusing Spanish gazpacho for Gestapo

Controversial Republican US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene found herself the object of online ridicule on Wednesday after accusing Democratic leaders of "gazpacho" tactics on Capitol Hill, apparently conflating Nazi secret police with the Spanish soup.

Published: 10 February 2022 11:12 CET
In an angry rant delivered on Tuesday on One America News, the congresswoman from Georgia described the Washington jail housing US Capitol riot suspects as a “DC Gulag”, and denounced US House Speaker “Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress”.

Confusing the Third Reich’s feared resistance suppression force with Spain’s famous traditional vegetable soup served cold unleashed the internet critics.

Popular Spanish chef Jose Andres, who is known for helping popularise tapas dishes in the US and has opened multiple Washington restaurants, jumped on the bandwagon.

“Stop by for a glass anytime,” he tweeted to Greene, who opposes government-imposed Covid-19 restrictions.

Greene’s gaffe sparked a stream of jokes online, several of which invoked a memorable “Soup Nazi” gag on the comedy show Seinfeld.

Greene is known for spreading conspiracy theories and has already been sanctioned by Congress and Twitter for her controversial comments.

She drew outrage last year when she compared vaccine passports to the yellow stars that Jews were forced to wear in Nazi Germany.

This time, however, the politician, who embraces former president Donald Trump, took things in stride and even offered up some self-mockery.

“No soup for those who illegally spy on Members of Congress, but they will be thrown in the goulash,” she tweeted.

