COVID-19

Spain’s King Felipe tests positive for Covid-19

Spain's King Felipe VI has tested positive for Covid-19 but is experiencing only mild symptoms, the Royal House said Wednesday.

Published: 9 February 2022 14:47 CET
Spain's King Felipe VI has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing only mild symptoms, the Royal House said on February 9, 2022. Queen Letizia and the couple's younger daughter Sofia are not showing symptoms. (Photo by Mariscal / POOL / AFP)

The 54-year-old monarch tested positive on Wednesday morning “after experiencing mild symptoms the night before”, it said in a statement.

He will quarantine for seven days and will “carry out his institutional activities” during this period from his residence, it added.

The king had been due to meet with Zeljko Komsic, the Croatian member of the Bosnian presidency, in Madrid later on Wednesday.

King Felipe received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in May 2021. Contacted by AFP, the royal palace did not say if he has had other doses since.

Queen Letizia and the couple’s younger daughter Sofia are not showing symptoms and will continue their activities normally.

Their elder daughter, Leonor, attends a boarding school in Wales.

Recent reports in the Spanish press have said that former King Juan Carlos, father of Felipe, contracted Covid while in exile in the United Arab Emirates and had to be taken to hospital in the Sheikh of Abu Dhabi’s helicopter.

Spain will on Thursday scrap a mandate to wear face masks outdoors as Covid-19 infection rates drop and hospitals report lower admissions.

The measure reverses a step taken last December amid an surge of infections fuelled by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Masks remain mandatory in indoor public spaces, including public transportation.

So far, Spain has registered some 10.4 million cases of the virus, and 95,000 deaths.

POLITICS

Spanish PM Sánchez calls for new measures amid ‘real risk’ of rising Covid cases

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warned the population of a "real risk" of a new wave of infections as a result of the more contagious Omicron coronavirus variant and called for preventative measures to be stepped up.

Published: 19 December 2021 17:23 CET
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the rise of Covid-19 infections represented "a clear and real warning" to Spanish people's health. Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP / POOL

In a six-minute televised address on Sunday morning, Sánchez said the presidents of all of Spain’s regions would attend an emergency meeting online on Wednesday afternoon “to evaluate new measures that can be put in place over the next few weeks”.

Despite the incidence rate of the virus variant still being below that of other neighbouring countries, he said the rise of infections still represented “a clear and real warning to the health of our fellow Spaniards and, as such, must compel us to intensify our actions”.

As of Friday, the incidence rate stood at 511 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the last 14-day period, according to the Spanish health ministry.

However, Sánchez said the situation looked much better than a year earlier: “It’s true that the characteristics of this new wave are different. It’s worth noting that although the infection numbers are higher, our hospitalisation and ICU admission figures are lower than last year. The first conclusion to be drawn is that vaccines work,” he said, urging people to continue to get vaccinated.

More than 80 percent of over-60s in Spain have received the booster jab to date, while almost 90 percent of Spaniards are fully vaccinated, a far higher level of coverage than that seen in most other EU countries.

In Germany, for example, just 70.2 percent of the total population were fully vaccinated as of December 17th while 30.3 percent had had a booster, according to the country’s Robert Koch Institute.

Spain currently has 6,667 patients in hospital with Covid-19 or around 5.3 percent of the total capacity, while Covid-19 patients in intensive care make up 14 percent of the available beds, according to El Pais.

This time last year, when the vaccination programme was still to begin, the incidence rate was just 207, but there were 11,366 patients in hospital with Covid-19 – occupying 9.2 percent of available beds.

And in intensive care, 20.4 percent of the total capacity was taken up by Covid-19 patients this time last year.

