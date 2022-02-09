Read news from:
COVID-19 RULES

Spain mulls shortening isolation to five days or lower for people with Covid-19

Spanish health authorities are considering reducing the days people infected with Covid-19 should spend in isolation from seven days down to five days or as little as three days for the asymptomatic, and a change to the rule could be just around the corner. 

Published: 9 February 2022 10:37 CET
isolation quarantine spain five days
Spain's Public Health Commission has to decide whether quarantine for Covid sufferers should be five days as it is in the US. Photo: Engin Akyurt/Pixabay

Around 10.4 million people in Spain have had Covid since the pandemic began, and although the incidence of the Omicron variant has been dropping rapidly in recent days, the country’s infection rate still stands at around 1,893 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday February 9th.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant over the past two months has meant millions of people have had to take time off work, putting huge pressure on the country’s economy. 

READ ALSO: How to request Covid-19 sick leave from work in each of Spain’s regions

On December 29th, it was decided that quarantines in Spain would be reduced from ten days down to seven in part to address this problem, with the Omicron variant’s generally milder symptoms as well as the country’s high vaccination rate and booster shot administration justifying the decision. 

Forty days later, Spain’s health authorities are again considering whether to reduce the period of isolation even further. 

On Tuesday February 8th, the country’s Public Health Commission met to decide whether quarantine for Covid sufferers should be five days as it is in the US, and as low as three days for those who have tested positive but have no symptoms. 

Business associations as well as the regional governments of Madrid, Galicia, Castilla-La Mancha and the Valencia region are among those that have been pushing hardest for this to happen.

The Public Health Commission decided to delay the decision until their next weekly meeting, suggesting that the government’s chief epidemiologist Fernando Simón and his health emergencies team must first present new scientific reports relating to surveillance of the virus under these proposed new quarantine guidelines.

Epidemiologist Quique Bassat of Barcelona’s Global Health Institute has argued that there is scientific proof that “many people are still capable of infecting others from five to six days after testing positive”.

“It’s a risk to reduce the isolation period of positive cases if we are letting potentially infectious people move around freely outdoors,” Bassat told Spanish online daily Nius Diario. 

If other rules such as mask wearing or capacity limits for large events are being eased, the epidemiologist believes the quarantine period should not change. 

“Fewer than seven days is an unnecessary risk, at least at this time when there is still high transmission and many daily cases”.

“It’s clearly not an epidemiological measure, but rather an economic and work one,” argued for his part César Carballo, vice president of the Spanish Society of Emergency Medicine.

“If you want to reduce the quarantine period because the economy can’t take it any longer, that’s something else, but then you should be sure to give people clear rules: ‘you’re going to leave your home while being positive for Covid-19 , you’re forced to wear an FPP2 mask, especially for companies whose workers have to commute.”

Spanish authorities are looking to lead an international push for Covid-19 to be monitored in a similar way to seasonal flu, which suggests that mild Covid infections, however many there may be, will not be a determining factor when rolling out restrictions and a new self-isolation strategy. 

Spain has taken a cautious approach throughout the pandemic however, so if quarantine periods were to reduced, it may be first by just a day to six days of isolation, rather than five or lower still.

READ MORE:How Spain wants to lead global shift in Covid-19 surveillance

TRAVEL NEWS

What are the Covid travel rules between Ireland and Spain in February?

Covid travel rules are rapidly changing, so if you're planning on travelling between Ireland and Spain this February, read on to find out everything you need to know and plan for.

Published: 7 February 2022 15:41 CET
Ryanair planes in Ireland
Travel rules between Spain and Ireland. Photo: Paul Faith / AFP

Travel from Ireland to Spain

Ireland is currently on Spain’s at-risk list, meaning that travellers will need to show proof of vaccination, a negative Covid test or a recovery certificate to be able to enter. 

The list does change regularly however, so be sure to check here to see the updated countries. There is a new one published each week.

In order to prove their health status, those travelling from Ireland can show their EU Digital Certificate.

READ ALSO – TRAVEL: What are the Covid rules for international arrivals in Spain in February?

The EU Digital Certificate shows one of three things:

  • That you have been vaccinated against Covid-19. According to the Spanish government, your vaccination certificate must have been issued at least 14 days after the date of administration of the complete course of vaccination. However, if you received your last vaccine does more than 270 days (nine months) ago, your certificate must show the administration of a booster dose as well. 
  • You have a negative Covid test result. The diagnostic certificate must be a negative PCR or similar test (NAAT-type test) issued less than 72 hours prior to arrival in Spain, or a negative antigen test, issued less than 24 hours before arriving in Spain.
  • You have a recovery certificate from Covid-19. The recovery certificate must be issued by the relevant authorities or medical service at least 11 days after the first positive test result. The certificate will no longer be valid 180 days after the date of your test. 

Children under the age of 12 are exempt from providing any of these certificates.

Your EU Digital Certificate or any other forms showing the above information regarding negative tests or recovery should be uploaded to the health control form before you travel.

All travellers from Ireland visiting Spain by air and sea must fill out Spain’s health control form found here, before entering the country. This will give you a QR code, which you will need to show authorities both before you board and when you arrive.

Travel from Spain to Ireland

All travellers to Ireland must fill out a Passenger Locator Form before departure. This will be checked before you board your transportation. 

Travellers who are fully vaccinated no longer need a pre-departure Covid test to enter Ireland as of February 6th, but will need to show proof of vaccination status. 

According to the Irish government, vaccine certificates for your initial vaccination doses will not be accepted for travel if more than 270 days (nine months) have passed since the final dose. This means, after this time, you will need to prove you have a booster dose. 

You must have received the final dose of your initial Covid vaccination series at least 14 days before travel. 

Vaccine certificates based on booster/additional doses are not time limited. 

You can prove your vaccination or recovery status by showing your EU Digital Certificate. 

Travellers who are not fully vaccinated or who don’t have proof of recovery certificate must show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival. Antigen tests are not accepted. 

Children aged 11 and under will not need to take a test prior to travelling to Ireland.

Covid restrictions in Spain

Travellers from Ireland will find there are still some Covid restrictions in place in Spain, with regard to capacity limits, Covid passes and masks. 

The rules largely depend on which region you’re travelling to in Spain. Click here to see which regions require Covid passes to enter venues. 

Masks are currently required at all indoor venues, apart from when eating or drinking. They are also currently required outdoors, except in rural areas, but as of February 9th or 10th, they will no longer be mandatory outdoors, except in busy areas where a safe distance can’t be maintained. 

