Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WORKING IN SPAIN

Spain’s government eyes €31 minimum wage rise to €996

Spain’s left-wing coalition government has proposed raising the minimum wage for the second time in the last six months to almost €1,000 in 14 payments, a move that could benefit 2 million people in the country. 

Published: 8 February 2022 10:20 CET
spain minimum wage
Despite job insecurity, Spain has the seventh highest minimum wages in the EU. Photo: Josep Lago

Spain’s second deputy prime minister and Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz is pushing for the country’s minimum wage – el Salario Mínimo Interprofesional (SMI) – to be increased again. 

“What would I like? For there to be a minimum wage of €1,000,” she told journalists on Monday.

Díaz did not disclose the exact salary increase but the head of top Spanish workers’ union UGT, Mari Cruz Vicente, has revealed the exact figures proposed by the Unidas Podemos politician.

The increase would be of €31 from the current €965 to €996. This would apply to full-time work contracts, it refers to a gross amount (pre-tax) and it would be paid in 14 different payments as is the standard in Spain. 

The draft decree will first have to be debated by business associations, unions and members of the Spanish cabinet to ensure the minimum wage rise actually comes into force. 

Last September, the Spanish Council of Ministers approved a €15 rise in el salario mínimo from €950 to €965, a bill which was again spearheaded by Yolanda Díaz.

“There’s no better weapon in the fight against poverty than this,” Díaz argued, who also defended “raising wages in general”.

This previous rise in minimum wages in Spain resulted in the increase of €8 in social security contributions for the country’s self-employed workers up to €294 a month, a figure that could increase further still for many under new plans to raise rates based on real earnings.  

Even though job insecurity and unemployment remain relatively high in Spain, the country has the seventh highest minimum wage rate in the EU. 

The gross amount of €1,126, which is the equivalent of €965 but in twelve payments a year, is higher than Italy’s or Greece’s minimum wage but considerably lower than France’s (€1,603/month), Germany’s (€1,621), Belgium’s (€1,658), the Netherlands’ (€1,725) or Ireland’s (€1,775). 

The Spanish government on Thursday managed to pass a long-awaited labour reform aimed at ending rampant job insecurity with a majority of just one, but it has emerged that a PP deputy accidentally voted for the legislation and in doing so tipped the balance in favour of the government.

This will also lead to a salary increase for some 73,000 workers in Spain who belong to multi-service companies that offer cleaning, gardening, maintenance and other services.

READ MORE:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

HEALTH

Spain set to offer 100% paid week-long leave to care for family members

The Spanish government is set to offer fully paid week-long leaves for workers to care for children, parents, other family members and partners who are unwell, with the country's Minister for Social Rights arguing the Covid-19 pandemic has taught society the importance of caring for loved ones.

Published: 4 February 2022 13:52 CET
leave spain care for family member
The proposal, which will still have to be approved by the Spanish Parliament, would also allow workers to book time off even if the family member's condition isn't serious, as is currently required. Photo: klimkin from Pixabay

Speaking on Thursday at a policy conference at the Caixa Forum in Seville where proposals for a new national framework on family support was presented, Minister for Social Rights and Agenda Ione Belarra said, “Spain must begin to bring itself into line with other European Union countries and establish a care leave of at least seven days a year per person, which is 100 percent paid.”

“Covid,” she added, “has taught us how important it is to take care of ourselves and to have time to take care of others.”

Belarra outlined her hopes that the policy would allow flexibility to caregiving, whether that be taking a paid day off work when caring for sick children, or having the time to be able to take elderly parents to doctor and hospital appointments. 

The permit will allow a worker to “stay at home caring for their children if they’ve spent all night vomiting or with a high temperature” and overall “give peace of mind to families who need to be close to their loved ones”.

Belarra and her government colleague Irene Montero, Minister for Equality, hope the Ley de Familias will extend paid care leave to nine days a year for carers travelling outside their region.

Spanish legislation currently allows for two days paid care leave, and the proposals would bring Spanish legislation on par with other European nations. The European Union recommends a minimum of five days per year.

Crucially, the proposals also extend the paid leave to include care for any cohabitant, not only blood relatives as current legislation allows. 

The proposal, which will still have to be approved by the Spanish Parliament, would also allow workers to book time off even if the family member’s condition isn’t serious, as is currently required.

SHOW COMMENTS