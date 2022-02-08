Read news from:
Spain says EU nations must be allowed to fix their own fiscal targets

EU budget rules must be reformed to let member states define their own fiscal targets tailored to "the specific circumstances of each country", Spain's economy minister said Monday.

Published: 8 February 2022 09:13 CET
Spain's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Affairs Nadia Calvino addresses a press conference following a meeting with the Irish Minister for Finance and President of Eurogroup, in Madrid on February 7, 2022. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Under terms of the EU’s Stability and Growth Pact, member states must keep their budget deficits under 3.0 percent and overall debt under 60 percent of GDP, although occasional adjustments are possible.

“The current ratios of public debt to GDP are much higher than before the pandemic in all countries of the EU,” said Nadia Calviño during a round table in Madrid with Paschal Donohoe who currently heads the Eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers.

“Therefore, the path for public debt reduction must be adapted to this new reality and take into account the specific circumstances of each country,” she said, calling for swift action to change the budgetary rules.

The pandemic has caused soaring levels of debt, which in France had risen to an estimated 115 percent of GDP by the end of 2021, and almost 122 percent in Spain, rendering the targets almost impossible without tough austerity measures.

Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Affairs Nadia Calvino (L) and Irish Minister for Finance and President of Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe address a press conference following their meeting, in Madrid on February 7, 2022. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

In order for the European Union to avoid making the same mistakes of the 2008 financial crisis, “member states must play a leading role in setting their own fiscal targets,” Calviño said.

Brussels had urged member states to quickly get back on track to avoid a ballooning of public debt. But experts say the rush to impose austerity hampered the bloc’s recovery and caused long-term damage to its economy.

“We’re all aware of the lessons from the past crisis,” admitted Donohoe, who is also Ireland’s finance minister.

That was why it was necessary to find “the balance between debt sustainability and how to fund growth and investment”, he added.

There is an ongoing debate about the future of the EU’s fiscal rules which have been suspended until 2023 due to the pandemic, with some countries like France, Italy and Spain pushing for reform to allow more flexibility.

But others are reluctant to push through changes, with Germany’s new finance minister insisting last month on the need to reduce the EU’s sovereign debt.

POLITICS

Spain’s govt salvages key labour reform thanks to voting error

The Spanish government on Thursday managed to pass a long-awaited labour reform aimed at ending rampant job insecurity with a majority of just one, but it has emerged that a PP deputy accidentally voted for the legislation and in doing so tipped the balance in favour of the government.

Published: 4 February 2022 10:20 CET
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in the Spanish Parliament
Sánchez managed to push through the reform with support from the centrist-liberal Ciudadanos party and some other centre-right lawmakers. Photo: DANI DUCH / POOL / AFP)

Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE government managed to secure congressional support for long-awaited labour reform on Thursday that not only aims to undo the policy of the previous PP government but was demanded by Brussels in order to release European recovery funds.

Sanchez managed to push through the reform with support from the centrist-liberal Ciudadanos party and some other centre-right lawmakers, but the congressional arithmetic was incredibly tight and in the end the reforms were backed with a majority of just one vote — 175 in favour and 174 against in the 350-seat chamber.

Led by Podemos Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz, the reforms are an attempt to resolve the rampant insecurity in Spain’s labour market, which has the highest number of temporary contracts in Europe, and improves working conditions and creates training and apprenticeship schemes for young workers up to the age of 30. 

Although Díaz had successfully steered the bill through hard-fought negotiations between the government, business leaders and trade unions, it still needed parliamentary approval.

But getting the numbers in Congress proved difficult for the minority-coalition government – Sanchez’s Socialists and hard-left coalition partner Podemos – not getting support from key allies they have relied on in the past to force through legislation, notably Basque and Catalan independence parties, which voted against.

The right-wing opposition Popular Party and far-right Vox both voted against the reforms, however it has since emerged that the vote was, incredibly, tipped accidentally in the government’s favour by an unknowing PP deputy. 

The one vote majority was gifted to the government due to a “computer error” by the PP deputy and he  had in fact meant to vote against the reform. It was an “anomaly” and should be “rectified”, party spokesperson Cuca Gamarra insisted.

Although reforming the Rajoy government’s much-maligned 2012 labour bill was a campaign promise of Pedro Sanchez’s PSOE, it is impossible to ignore that the 140bn COVID-19 financial stimulus package promised by Brussels was conditional on tangible reform of the Spanish labour market.

