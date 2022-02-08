Barça reaches €280 million Spotify deal which includes stadium name change

FC Barcelona on Monday closed a shirt and stadium sponsorship agreement with Spotify, a deal which will see Barca’s men’s and women’s football teams bearing the Spotify logo on their kits, Catalan radio station Rac1 revealed.

Crucially, the Swedish music company will be the first brand ever to sponsor the club’s Camp Nou stadium, although exactly how the iconic 99-thousand seater will be renamed to include the Spotify name has not yet been confirmed.

The most mentioned new name in the Spanish press is Camp Nou Spotify.

Barça signed a €55-million per season kit deal with Japanese retailer Rakuten in 2017 but that contract expires at the end of this season.

Barcelona chief executive Ferran Reverter on Tuesday resigned after only seven months in the role for what the club described on Tuesday as “personal and family reasons”.

Reverter has played a key role in the attempt to reduce Barca’s debts of €1.35 billion ($1.5 billion) and has been at the centre of recent discussions over the significant sponsorship deal with Spotify.

Barcelona said the resignation of Reverter, who took over as CEO in July last year, will come into effect once a replacement has been found.

According to La Vanguardia and Marca, the 49-year-old’s departure is more down to disagreements with the club over the Spotify deal.

Barcelona’s previous board, led by former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, showed “very serious criminal behaviour”, a lawyer hired by the club said last week.

At the presentation of the club’s ‘forensic report’ into the financial management of Barca under Bartomeu, current president Joan Laporta also said “payments without cause, payments with a false cause or disproportionate payments were found”.