Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SPORT

Barça reaches €280 million Spotify deal which includes stadium name change

The music streaming giant will pay FC Barcelona €280 million ($320 million) over three seasons in exchange for sponsorship on first-team kits and for gaining naming rights of the Camp Nou, a first for the historic but crisis-hit club.

Published: 8 February 2022 16:08 CET
barcelona spotify camp nou stadium
How exactly the Camp Nou will be renamed to include the Spotify name has not yet been announced .Photo: Alessio Patron/Unsplash

FC Barcelona on Monday closed a shirt and stadium sponsorship agreement with Spotify, a deal which will see Barca’s men’s and women’s football teams bearing the Spotify logo on their kits, Catalan radio station Rac1 revealed.

Crucially, the Swedish music company will be the first brand ever to sponsor the club’s Camp Nou stadium, although exactly how the iconic 99-thousand seater will be renamed to include the Spotify name has not yet been confirmed.

The most mentioned new name in the Spanish press is Camp Nou Spotify. 

Barça signed a €55-million per season kit deal with Japanese retailer Rakuten in 2017 but that contract expires at the end of this season.

Barcelona chief executive Ferran Reverter on Tuesday resigned after only seven months in the role for what the club described on Tuesday as “personal and family reasons”. 

Reverter has played a key role in the attempt to reduce Barca’s debts of €1.35 billion ($1.5 billion) and has been at the centre of recent discussions over the significant sponsorship deal with Spotify. 

Barcelona said the resignation of Reverter, who took over as CEO in July last year, will come into effect once a replacement has been found. 

According to La Vanguardia and Marca, the 49-year-old’s departure is more down to disagreements with the club over the Spotify deal.

Barcelona’s previous board, led by former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, showed “very serious criminal behaviour”, a lawyer hired by the club said last week.

At the presentation of the club’s ‘forensic report’ into the financial management of Barca under Bartomeu, current president Joan Laporta also said “payments without cause, payments with a false cause or disproportionate payments were found”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SPORT

Nadal comes from two sets down to make history with record 21st Slam

Rafael Nadal roared back from two sets down to win a titanic five-set duel with Daniil Medvedev and claim a record 21st Grand Slam men's title in the Australian Open final on Sunday.

Published: 30 January 2022 15:58 CET
Nadal comes from two sets down to make history with record 21st Slam
The final went down to the bitter end with Nadal being broken as he served for the championship only for the Spaniard to break back.Photo: William WEST/AFP

The Spanish great looked dead and buried as the Russian world number two carved out a two-set lead but Nadal surged home for one of his mightiest comeback wins 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in 5hr 24min on Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal came out on top in the physical war of attrition to move ahead of era rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on the all-time list of men’s major winners.

Djokovic missed his chance to improve on his nine Australian Open wins when he was deported over vaccination issues on the eve of the tournament, while Federer is injured.

It was one of the 35-year-old Spanish warrior’s greatest title victories in his 29th Grand Slam final winning his second Australian Open, 13 years after his first in 2009.

Nadal also became only the fourth man to win each of the four Grand Slams twice and the third oldest man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title, behind Ken Rosewall and Federer.

The final went down to the bitter end with Nadal being broken as he served for the championship only for the Spaniard to break back.

On his second attempt to serve it out, Nadal powered to three match points to win amid chaotic scenes in his player’s box and the frenzied crowd.

It is the fourth time in his storied career that Nadal had clawed back to win from two sets down and the second time Nadal had denied Medvedev in a Grand Slam final, winning a five-set epic at the 2019 US Open.

It crowned an extraordinary effort from Nadal at the year’s opening major, having to modify his game to compensate for a degenerative bone disease in his left foot that ended his 2021 season last August.

He then caught Covid in December which, he said, made him “very sick”.

Medvedev had wrecked Djokovic’s calendar Grand Slam push and bid for a 21st title in New York four months ago and was aiming to do the same to Nadal in Melbourne.

Medvedev lost his second consecutive Australian Open final after falling in straight sets to Djokovic in last year’s final.

Nadal now leads Medvedev 4-1, with the Russian also losing to the Spanish lefty in his first major final at the 2019 US Open over five sets.

SHOW COMMENTS