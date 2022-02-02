What are the Covid rules for travel between the US and Spain in February?

Travel from US to Spain

In order to enter Spain, those travelling from the US must show proof that they are fully vaccinated and have received the last required dose of their Covid-19 vaccine no less than 14 days, and no more than 270 days (9 months), prior to arrival in Spain.

The US embassy in Spain states that if more than 270 days (9 months) have passed since receiving the last required dose of their Covid-19 vaccine, travellers must show proof of having received a booster shot at least 14 days prior to arrival in Spain.

Spain accepts all Covid vaccines which have been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

Unvaccinated Americans who are residents in Spain are not required to be vaccinated in order to return to Spain, however as of February 1st, they will have to get tested within 24 hours before their arrival in the country rather than 48 hours if they choose an antigen test, instead of the PCR.

All travellers to Spain, regardless of age, must also fill out the Spain Travel Health form prior to arrival, which can be found here. You can also access it by downloading the SpTH app in Google Play Store or iTunes App Store for each traveller.

Once this has been filled out, travellers will receive a QR code which they must present before boarding and again once they arrive in Spain. This must be done, even if you are transiting through a third country.

There is no need to quarantine upon arrival in Spain, however if you do test positive for Covid-19 while in Spain, the Spanish authorities will require you to quarantine for seven to 10 days or until you test negative.

This may have to be done at your own expense, unless you have adequate health insurance which covers this situation.

Rules and restrictions on the ground in Spain

While many of the Covid restrictions have been relaxed, there are still some which remain in place across Spain. These vary a lot between different regions, so it will depend on where you travel to within Spain. These could include things such as closures of bars and restaurants at certain times or capacity limits at certain venues.

In all of Spain, face masks are required in all indoor public venues, as well as outdoors, where space cannot be maintained between people. This means they are generally required on the streets of main towns and cities.

Several regions in Spain also require an EU Digital Covid Certificate, showing proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test, in order to access places such as bars and restaurants. Click here to see the map of which regions require them and which don’t.

Unlike in France, where visitors have to convert their vaccine certificates or tests into a format that’s compatible with the French system, Spain recognises certificates issued “by the competent authorities” of other countries.

As most travellers from the US to Spain will not be eligible to get the EU Digital Covid Certificate, you must carry proof of vaccination from the US with you in order to access these places.

Travel from Spain to the US

All non-US citizens who travel to the US by air must be fully vaccinated in order to be able to board the plane. This means that those from Spain can show their EU Digital Covid Certificates as proof.

The United States will accept all vaccines that have been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) or the FDA.

The US embassy in Spain states that air passengers will also be required to confirm in the form of an attestation that the information they present is true.

Those who are US citizens or permanent US residents and are returning from Spain will not need to show this enter.

All air passengers who want to enter the US over two years old however, regardless of citizenship, are required to show a negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than one day before travel, or documentation showing that they have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 90 days, before they board their flight.

These can either be antigen tests or PCR tests. Self-administered antigen tests are not allowed, unless they have been carried out with a telehealth provider, which has been authorised by the FDA.

According to the CDC tests must show the following information:

Type of test (indicating it is a NAAT or antigen test) Entity issuing the result (e.g., laboratory, healthcare entity, or telehealth service) Sample collection date A negative test result must show the sample was taken no more than 1 day before the flight.

A positive test result for documentation of recovery from Covid-19 must show the sample was taken within the 90 days before the flight. Information that identifies the person (full name plus at least one other identifier such as date of birth or passport number) Test result

If you have recently recovered from COVID-19, you can prove this with a recovery certificate, a letter from a licensed healthcare provider or a public health official stating that you are cleared to travel.