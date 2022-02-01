Spain reduces validity of antigen tests for travellers from 48 to 24 hours 

Spanish health authorities have decided that international arrivals who get tested for Covid-19 via an antigen test in order to travel to Spain will have a shorter window of time in which to get tested.

This currently includes unvaccinated travellers from EU/EEA nations as well as Spanish residents and nationals who haven’t had any Covid-19 vaccine doses, and several third-country categories relating to essential travel. Unvaccinated travellers from the majority of non-EU/EEA countries cannot visit Spain.

Up until now, Spain’s rules regarding negative antigen tests required travellers to get tested within 48 hours before arriving in Spain.

But from Tuesday February 1st 2022, “only negative Covid tests obtained within the 24 hours prior to arrival in Spain will be considered valid and provided that they are tests included in the list common rapid antigen detection test for Covid-19, published by the European Commission and based on Council Recommendation 2021/C 24/01″, explains Spain’s Health Ministry in a statement.

You can find detailed information about these EU-approved tests published by the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Products here and the EU Monitor here, but buying an antigen test from a reputable pharmacy or an airport testing point should ensure these standards are met.

If the antigen test has a CE marking, it meets the minimum performance requirements of ≥ 90 percent sensitivity and ≥ 97 percent specificity and has been validated by at least one Member State, it will be accepted by Spanish border authorities.

The Covid certificate which shows your negative antigen test has to include the date of the test for it to be accepted by border officials. All international arrivals in Spain also have to fill in a health control form before visiting Spain.

NAAT or PCR tests are also accepted for travel to Spain and Spanish authorities will continue to consider them as valid negative tests that have been obtained 72 hours before arrival in Spain.