The most in-demand jobs in Spain in 2022

One of the biggest challenges for people who want to move to Spain is finding the right job which will help them further their careers.

It’s easier for EU nationals as they enjoy the freedom of movement to easily live and work in Spain, whereas for third-country nationals getting a job here depends in many cases on the prospective employer not finding a suitable EU candidate for the position (although Spain has just made it easier for Spanish companies to hire workers from outside of the EU).

But who are the job candidates that are most sought-after in Spain and the skills that could ensure that you get the job as a foreigner, even if your Spanish isn’t up to scratch yet or even if you need a work visa for Spain?

International job search engine LinkedIn has published a list of the 20 jobs that according to their data are most in demand in Spain in 2022, with bigger growth over the past five years than any other positions advertised.

It’s a list that’s dominated by tech-related positions, which reflects how the work market is changing (this is our last list of non-tech related jobs that are in demand in Spain).

Here is the top 20 list, including the core skills required for each position, the cities in Spain where most of these jobs are and the desired experience for candidates.

Site Reliability Engineer (Ingeniero/a de fiabilidad del sitio)

Required skills: Ansible, Docker, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Cities with the most contracts : Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Palma de Mallorca

Average years of prior experience: 9.6

Business development representative (Responsable de desarrollo de negocio)

Required skills: Salesforce, Business Development, Lead Generation

Cities with the most contracts : Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Valencia

Average years of prior experience: 5.6

Cloud Architect (Arquitecto/a de sistemas en la nube)

Most common skills: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Cloud Computing

Cities with the most contracts: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Alicante

Average years of prior experience: 13

Machine Learning Engineer (ingeniero de aprendizaje automático)

Required skills: Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Data Science

Cities with the most contracts: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia

Average years of experience: 5.2 years

Cybersecurity Specialist (experto/a en ciberseguridad)

Required Skills: Cybersecurity, Ethical Hacking, Information Security

Cities with the most contracts: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Seville

Average years of experience: 8.3 years

Software Application Engineer (Ingeniero/a de aplicaciones)

Core Skills: Java, Eclipse, SQL

Cities with the most contracts: Madrid, Zaragoza, Alicante

Average years of experience: 5.5 years

Clinical Trial Manager (Responsable de ensayos clínicos)

Required Skills: Good Clinical Practice, Clinical Trial Management System, Oncology

Cities with the most contracts: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia

Average years of experience: 9.6 years

Infrastructure Engineer (Ingeniero/a de infraestructura)

Required skills: Amazon Web Services, Ansible, Infrastructure

Cities with the most contracts: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia

Average years of experience: 9.4 years

Supply Chain Planning Manager (Responsable de cadena de suministro)

Required skills: Supply Chain Management, SAP Products, Production Planning

Cities with the most contracts: Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Toledo

Average years of experience: 5.8 years

Clinical site specialist

Required skills: good clinical practice, clinical research, oncology

Cities with the most contracts: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​surroundings of Madrid

Average years of experience: 9.7 years

Mortgage Loan Officer (Agente hipotecario)

Required skills: Home Loans, Residential Mortgages, Refinancing

Cities with the most contracts: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Alicante

Average years of experience: 7.4 years

User Experience Researcher

Required skills: Usability, User Centered Design, Wireframing

Cities with the most contracts: Barcelona, ​​Madrid, La Coruña

Average years of experience: 9.3 years

Back-end Developer (Desarrollador/a back-end)

Required skills: Git, Docker, MongoDB

Cities with the most contracts: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia

Average years of experience: 7 years

Sustainability manager (Responsable de sostenibilidad)

Required skills: Sustainable Development, Sustainability Reporting, Consulting

Cities with the most hires: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Seville

Average years of experience: 6.5 years

Data Engineer (Ingeniero/a de datos)

Required skills: Apache Spark, Scala, Hadoop

Cities with the most hires: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Seville

Average years of experience: 7.2 years

Strategic Planning Manager (Responsable de planificación estratégica)

Required skills: Business Strategy, Digital Transformation, Management Consulting

Cities with the most hires: Madrid, Barcelona

Average years of experience: 7.8 years

Customer Relationship Management Analyst

Required skills: Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, SQL

Cities with the most contracts: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Malaga

Average years of experience: 6 years

Talent Acquisition Specialist (Técnico/a de selección de personal or reculatador)

Required skills: Recruiting, Talent Management, LinkedIn Recruiter

Cities with the most contracts: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia

Average years of experience: 5.1 years

Software Account Executive (Ejecutivo/a de cuentas de software)

Required skills : Solution Selling, SaaS, Enterprise Software

Cities with the most contracts: Madrid, Barcelona

Average years of experience : 12.7 years

Mechanical Supervisor (Supervisor/a mecánico/a)

Required skills: Project Engineering, Inspection, AutoCAD

Cities with the most contracts: Huelva, Cáceres, Seville

Average years of experience: 11.7 years

