How to apply for Spain’s new €250 rent bonus for under-35s

The Spanish government first announced the plan back in October 2021, but finally approved the scheme on Tuesday January 18th – the date which it also came into effect.

The aid is set at €250 per month for a period of two years for each young person, as long as they have a regular source of income and their income doesn’t exceed €24,318 per year.

Its aim is to help young people in Spain move out of their parent’s houses and live on their own.

According to a study by the Spanish Youth Council (CJE) only 15.8 percent of young people under the age of 30 have moved out of home and the rest still live with their parents.

This age group also has one of the highest unemployment rates in the EU at 31.1 percent (in the third quarter of 2021), according to the Active Population Survey (EPA).

Not only this, but these young people also have the lowest salaries. According to the latest data from the Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) in 2020, this was €1,207 gross on average per month.

In total, the Spanish government calculates that more than 70,000 people will benefit from this initiative.

Who is eligible to apply for the aid?

In order to apply for the scheme and be granted the €250 monthly aid you must:

Must be between ages 18 and 35

Have regular a source of income. However, this cannot exceed €24,318 per year. This is equal to 14 payments a year of €1,737 gross per month or 12 payments of €2,026 gross per month.

The amount of rent paid cannot exceed €600 per month, although regions with particularly high rents that wish to extend it to €900 euros per month can do so.

The grant must be used to rent a place in which you as the beneficiary live in. In other words, you can’t sublet it. Failure to comply with just one of these points means that you will not be entitled to the benefit.

How much will I receive?

The maximum amount you can receive is €250 per month. The payments can only be used for the purpose of renting accommodation and nothing else.

Can I benefit from the rental aid if I’m already receiving other benefits?

Yes, the bonus is compatible with other benefits of the State Plan for Access to Housing 2022-2025.

If you do receive different two types of benefits, the amount received will be up to 40 percent of the difference between the rent of the home and the aid, with the joint limit (the sum of the two subsidies) equalling 75 percent of rental income.

You will also be able to continue to receive other types of social bonds such as the Minimum Vital Income (IMV) and other non-contributory Social Security benefits.

What if I rent a room in a shared apartment?

You can benefit from this aid whether you live alone or share a flat. In fact, if you are sharing an apartment with others, all housemates can also request this help individually, as long as they meet the requirements.

In the case of renting a room, the maximum rent will be set at €300, although each region may raise this limit to €450 if they want to.

How can I apply for the aid?

The rental benefit can already be applied for and came into effect on January 18th. It is retroactive, meaning that if you are eligible and your application is successful, then the aid will be backdated to January 1st 2022.

You can apply either in person at the housing offices in each region or online by using your Digital Certificate.

To apply online, you must follow this link to the corresponding page on the government website.

After reading through to check that you meet all the requirements, you can click on the box in the bottom left-hand corner which says ‘Enlaces a Comunidades Autónomas’ or ‘Links to Autonomous Communities’.

From here, you simply need to click on your region, where you will be taken to a regional website and given further instructions.

Be aware, that not all of the regions have set up the function to apply for this aid on their websites yet, so you may need to wait until they do or simply apply in person instead.

How long will it take to receive the benefit?

According to the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez, it will be managed within a period of “a month and a half or two months at the most”.