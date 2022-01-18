Spain’s Catalonia to lift Covid curfew on Friday

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalspain
Covid-19 rules

Share this article
Since December 23rd, it has been illegal to be outside between the hours of 1 am and 6 am in Barcelona. Photo: Angel García/AFP
Since December 23rd, it has been illegal to be outside between the hours of 1 am and 6 am in Barcelona. Photo: Angel García/AFP
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalspain

Catalonia will on Friday January 21st lift a Covid-19 curfew imposed just before Christmas, but other social distancing measures will remain in force in the northern Spanish region.

“Restrictions on night-time movements will remain in place until January 21st. After that date, it will be possible to move around the streets of Catalonia as normal,” regional government spokeswoman Patricia Plaja said.

“We haven’t hit peak (infections) yet but the trend shows the sixth wave is slowing down,” she added.

The Covid infection rate in Catalonia, a region of 7.7 million inhabitants which relies heavily on tourism, is higher than the national average.

The percentage of Covid patients in intensive care stands at 44 percent (577 patients), nearly twice the national average of 24 percent.

Since December 23rd, it has been illegal to be outside between the hours of 1 am and 6 am in the regional capital, Barcelona, and other towns of more than 10,000 inhabitants.

While that measure is now being lifted, other coronavirus restrictions in Catalonia will remain in force, including halving the number of people allowed into bars and restaurants, shuttering night clubs and banning private gatherings of more than 10 individuals.

The region continues to be stricter than the capital, Madrid, in requiring the public to show a Covid vaccination certificate to enter bars and restaurants.

Spain has witnessed a surge in infections since December and prevalence is currently among the highest in Europe.

The country has one of the continent’s highest vaccination rates and 90.5 percent of over-12s are double-jabbed.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

How to request Covid-19 sick leave from work in each of Spain’s regions 
FOR MEMBERS

How to request Covid-19 sick leave from work in each of Spain’s regions 

What are my work rights in Spain if my child gets Covid-19 or has to isolate?

What are my work rights in Spain if my child gets Covid-19 or has to isolate?

Three Kings parades: What are the Covid restrictions across Spain?

Three Kings parades: What are the Covid restrictions across Spain?

COMPARE: How Europe is ending 2021 with record Covid rates and new restrictions

COMPARE: How Europe is ending 2021 with record Covid rates and new restrictions

Spain sets new capacity limits for sport stadiums as Covid cases surge

Spain sets new capacity limits for sport stadiums as Covid cases surge

Spain reduces Covid quarantine from ten to seven days

Spain reduces Covid quarantine from ten to seven days

How Spain’s regions are tightening Covid restrictions for New Year’s Eve
FOR MEMBERS

How Spain’s regions are tightening Covid restrictions for New Year’s Eve

Spain’s big cities cancel New Year’s celebrations as Covid infection records continue

Spain’s big cities cancel New Year’s celebrations as Covid infection records continue

More news

How to request Covid-19 sick leave from work in each of Spain’s regions 
FOR MEMBERS

How to request Covid-19 sick leave from work in each of Spain’s regions 

What are my work rights in Spain if my child gets Covid-19 or has to isolate?

What are my work rights in Spain if my child gets Covid-19 or has to isolate?

Three Kings parades: What are the Covid restrictions across Spain?

Three Kings parades: What are the Covid restrictions across Spain?

COMPARE: How Europe is ending 2021 with record Covid rates and new restrictions

COMPARE: How Europe is ending 2021 with record Covid rates and new restrictions

Spain sets new capacity limits for sport stadiums as Covid cases surge

Spain reduces Covid quarantine from ten to seven days

FOR MEMBERS

How Spain’s regions are tightening Covid restrictions for New Year’s Eve

Spain’s big cities cancel New Year’s celebrations as Covid infection records continue