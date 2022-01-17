Spain voted world’s second best country for remote workers

Spain and neighbour Portugal are the best countries to be a remote worker in. Photo: Lloyd Cl/Pixabay
Spain is the second best country in the world to combine work and travel, only behind neighbouring Portugal, a new study by international travel company Kayak has found. Here are the reasons why you should consider remote working from Spain. 

One of the few benefits of the Covid-19 pandemic is that employers around the globe are realising the benefits of remote working for employees and how certain jobs can be done just as well from far away, as long as there’s a solid internet connection. 

As a result, digital nomads are a growing breed and many are looking for destinations that offer great quality of life, a low cost of living and the right conditions for them to do their job properly. 

It’s therefore no surprise that in a new study by American online travel agency and metasearch engine Kayak.com, Spain ranked as the second best country for remote workers, behind only Portugal and ahead of Romania, Mauritius, Japan, Malta, Costa Rica, Panama, the Czech Republic and Germany, which completed the top-ten ranking in that order.

“Spain claimed the title for the second-best country to work from because of its accessibility when it comes to 9 – 5 nomads,” wrote Kayak.

“Spain is great for remote work because it has high-speed internet, a variety of co-working spaces and remote visas for employees that have gone digital. It’s also incredibly safe with few serious car accidents and is very LGBT friendly. Work From Spain if you want to see all of the Spanish history, art, food and drink that this eclectic country has to offer.”

The data they used to produce the ranking, as well as Spain’s score for each category, are the following:

travel: number of flight routes, hotel prices, car hire prices, fuel prices. Score: 93/100

local prices: short and long term rentals, transport, food, restaurants. Score: 71/100 

health and safety: political stability, air pollution, LGBT equality, car accidents. Score: 84/100

remote work: upload and download internet speed, remote worker visas, co-working spaces per capita. Score: 67/100

social life: English Proficiency Index, bars and clubs per capita in main cities, culture venues per capita. Score: 77/100

weather: average rainfall in major cities, average temperature in main cities. Score: 30/100

Spain, Portugal and Romania are ranked as the three best countries for remote workers according to Kayak.

Overall Spain scored high in all categories. It did better than Portugal for internet speeds and flight connections, but ranked lower for local prices, political stability and levels of English proficiency among locals. 

The Spanish government’s recent startup law and visa for digital nomads has also pushed Spain’s ranking to the podium. 

READ ALSO: Tax cuts and visas – Spain’s new law for startups, investors and digital nomads

Some aspects of the methodology could be called into question – such as the one that gave Portugal a better weather ranking than Spain.

But whether Spain is in first or second position, both countries that form the Iberian peninsula (as well as their respective islands) are a fantastic destination for digital nomads who want to enjoy a great quality of life while working remotely.

Jobs in Spain

